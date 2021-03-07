 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Mobility

Register
AdChoices
Driving Concerns

If my EV battery dies on the road, can I get a boost?

Jason Tchir
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

If you run out of battery in the middle of the road, most roadside assistance services in Canada will tow you to the nearest charger.

Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

When a car runs out of gasoline on the road, a service vehicle can deliver enough fuel to help the car get to a gas station. CAA and other roadside assistance services do this. For battery-electric vehicles, what comparable service is possible? What form of amps-in-a-can will replace a few litres of gasoline in a container?

Right now, in most of Canada, if you run out of juice in an electric car, you’re stuck with getting a tow.

Most roadside assistance services, including CAA, will tow you to the nearest charger.

Story continues below advertisement

In the case where an e-Golf runs out of electrons on the road, Volkswagen’s roadside assistance provider will tow the vehicle to the nearest charging station free of charge, according to Thomas Tetzlaff, spokesman for Volkswagen Canada. So far, however, cases have been “extremely rare.”

The towing cost is usually covered by your roadside assistance plan, although some have limits on how far you can be towed for free.

Nissan, for instance, will tow a Leaf up to 100 km to the nearest dealership.

Generally, automakers warn that battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) can’t be towed with the drive wheels on the ground. They have to be towed either on a flatbed truck or with the drive wheels raised off the ground.

While most gas-powered cars come with similar warnings, some BEV owner’s manuals warn that an improperly-towed electric car could potentially catch on fire.

For instance, the front-wheel drive 2021 Nissan Leaf owner’s manual states: “If the front wheels are on the ground when towing, the traction motor may generate electricity. This may damage the components of the EV system or cause a fire.”

How quickly you can get going again depends on the kind of charger you end up at. A Level 3 fast charger can get most BEVs up to 80 per cent in 30 to 45 minutes. But a 240-volt Level 2 charger takes longer. It typically delivers about 30 km of range per hour.

Story continues below advertisement

If you can only get to a 120-volt wall outlet, you’re getting about 8 km of range per hour.

Jerry cans for BEVs?

If you run out of range in Montreal, Laval or Quebec City, CAA-Quebec can bring the charge to you.

It has three Hyundai Ioniqs that can donate up to 40 kilometres of their range in about 20 minutes. It only works with BEVs with a compatible plug. That means it won’t work with Teslas.

CAA-Quebec didn’t have exact numbers on how many cars have used the service since it launched in 2018, though a spokesman confirmed that the organization hadn’t received many calls for the service.

That could be because there are still relatively few EVs in Quebec, with numbers hovering around 100,000, according to CAA-Quebec. Of those vehicles, 45 per cent are also reportedly hybrids, which makes the lack of charge less of a problem. The organization also added that it’s likely that most EV drivers plan their trips to make sure they can make it to a charger.

For now, CAA doesn’t have plans to launch the service in other provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

So why can’t a tow truck just carry a battery to recharge your BEV?

To charge your car at Level 3 speeds so you’re not waiting for an hour or more at the side of the road, it would take a relatively big battery.

If it’s a rescue vehicle that has to charge multiple vehicles in one trip, a large battery would be needed, according to Monsoon Fu, research and development manager for eCamion, a Canadian company that specializes in battery-based EV chargers. He added that the such a battery would fit into a ten-foot shipping container, which is the equivalent of a small-sized U-Haul.

The company doesn’t offer a portable roadside EV charger, but some other companies do.

Blink, a U.S. company, sells a US$6,500 gasoline-powered emergency charger that can deliver 0.8 to 1.6 km a minute.

Depending on the BEV, the 350-pound generator would take anywhere from 25 to 50 minutes to deliver 40 km of range, the company said in an email. Again, it uses gasoline, so it’s not zero-emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

Another U.S. company, SparkCharge, brings batteries to your location to charge your EV, but the service isn’t available in Canada.

Have a driving question? Send it to globedrive@globeandmail.com and put ‘Driving Concerns’ in your subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered. Canada’s a big place, so let us know where you are so we can find the answer for your city and province.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies