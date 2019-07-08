In the market for a car? See how much it could cost

How much would it cost to buy a vehicle if you were in the market for one right now? This auto price report will be updated monthly and offers a view of the Canadian automotive market by analyzing pricing data associated with over 400,000 new and used vehicle listings.
National Median Price - Marketplace Index:
Based on median Canadian automotive pricing data (CAD $) collected from more than 400,000 listings monthly on autoTRADER.ca from late May 2018 to late June 2019. This chart focuses on the median price of a vehicle, which is defined as the middle price; half of the cars sold in Canada are priced below the median and half are priced above.
In addition to median pricing, year-over-year (YOY) price changes from May 26, 2018 to June 25, 2019 have been identified in blue. Median price has been charted, rather than average, in order to ensure that high or low price outliers do not skew results. Any changes under 0.1% have been denoted as 0.0%.
National Median Price by Region:
Based on median Canadian automotive pricing data (CAD $) collected from more than 400,000 listings monthly on autoTRADER.ca from late May 2018 to late June 2019. The Atlantic region is defined as: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland & Labrador. Due to limited population size, the territories are excluded, and Manitoba and Saskatchewan have been combined. This chart focuses on the median price of a vehicle, which is defined as the middle price; half of the cars sold in Canada are priced below the median and half are priced above. In addition to median pricing, year-over-year (YOY) price changes from May 26, 2018 to June 25, 2019 have been identified in blue. Median price has been charted, rather than average, in order to ensure that high or low price outliers do not skew results. Any changes under 0.1% have been denoted as 0.0%.
National Top Searched Vehicles:
Based on the top ten most commonly searched vehicles for new and used listings, on autoTRADER.ca from late May 2019 to late June 2019. Prices indicated refer to the median new and median used price for each vehicle, averaged across all trim levels.
About the autoTRADER.ca Index:
The autoTRADER.ca Price Index offers a monthly view of the Canadian automotive market by analyzing vehicle pricing data associated with over 400,000 new and used vehicle listings, bringing you the latest in pricing shifts and trends over time.
The national picture
According to the data, the overall median listing price of new vehicles as of June 2019 has grown by 4 per cent year-over-year. While prices are up, there has been a levelling off over the past several months. The median new car price in Canada is down $830 in June compared to March of this year, while the median used car price in Canada is slightly below the high that was set last month ($18,988).
The provincial picture
The map below displays the median listing price and percentage change year-over-year for new and used vehicles by region. Due to limited population size, the territories have been excluded, while Manitoba and Saskatchewan have been combined. Purple indicates new vehicles, while blue indicates used.
Atlantic Region
$35,0990.9% YOY
$18,5733.2% YOY
Alberta
$46,4064.8% YOY
$22,478-2.2% YOY
British Columbia
$40,7983.1% YOY
$19,9002.1% YOY
Manitoba & Saskatchewan
$44,5947.8% YOY
$23,7938.2% YOY
Ontario
$36,4573.5% YOY
$18,8888.0% YOY
Quebec
$32,945-0.3% YOY
$16,5005.9% YOY
From a provincial standpoint, Manitoba and Saskatchewan saw the highest year-over-year median pricing increase across both new and used vehicles (7.8 per cent and 8.2 per cent respectively) in June 2019. That increase was largely due to a 2.7 per cent uptick in in the price of trucks and a 15.9 per cent increase in overall truck inventory in the region during the month. The growth for used vehicles was largely driven by a rise in the median price of both sedans and SUVs.
In Ontario, the median price of a used vehicle increased by 8 per cent, making it the second-highest increase in the country for the month. This was largely driven by increase in prices for SUVs and sedans as well.
The picture in search
Looking to see what other potential car buyers are searching for? These were the top 10 most searched vehicles in June 2019 on autoTrader.ca, along with their median listing prices. Click through the links to read Globe Drive’s review of the model, view listings in your area and find the the latest discounts, rebates and rates for your selected model through our build and price tool.
1. Ford Mustang
Median price new: $41,900
Median price used: $26,792
2. BMW 3-Series
Median price new: $58,072
Median price used: $17,995
3. Ford F-150
Median price new: $55,097
Median price used: $28,999
4. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Median price new: $59,897
Median price used: $27,999
5. Honda Civic
Median price new: $30,355
Median price used: $10,750
6. Porsche 911
Median price new: $164,690
Median price used: $98,288
7. BMW M
Median price new: $120,333
Median price used: $55,000
8. Chevrolet Corvette
Median price new: $83,685
Median price used: $35,998
9. Jeep Wrangler
Median price new: $49,965
Median price used: $30,998
10. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Median price new: $85,343
Median price used: $27,995
