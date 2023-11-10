I was stopped in the left lane at a green light. The traffic across the intersection was clogged. It was so bad that the rear of the Audi that had just crossed barely cleared the intersection. If I advanced, then I would run the risk of getting stuck in the middle. So, I waited to see if the cars ahead would move. The gentleman in the sedan that shot by me in the right lane, however, did not. There was no hesitation. He barrelled through, came to an abrupt halt and casually obstructed two lanes. The lights changed colour.

The ire of every driver, pedestrian and cyclist at that intersection fell upon him. Horns honked. Harsh words were spoken. Did this bother him? Who can say. At the time, my sense was that this was not the first time he’d pulled such a move.

It takes a special sort of person to block the box. Entitlement, carelessness, audacity and a single-minded devotion to self-interest all swirl together and trigger a brain response that tells the driver, “This is okay.”

Blocking the box is one of the most annoying urban driving transgressions. It delays other drivers and puts pedestrians and cyclists in danger, as they must squeeze around vehicles that could move at any moment. It’s a chronic frustration. In cities such as Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal some downtown intersections are blocked on almost every light. Blocking the box isn’t an aberration, it’s the norm. In 2018, NYPD uniformed officers began to crack down on violators at 50 select New York City intersections and “Don’t Block the Box” signs were posted to warn drivers. Seattle has installed traffic cameras at intersections to catch box blockers.

The problem is so widespread that municipalities are pushing to increase fines for blocking the box. In April 2023, Toronto city council approved a motion from Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie imploring the provincial government to implement severe penalties. The current fine for “making an improper stop at an intersection” is $85. The motion asked for the fine to be increased to $450 and that the fine for blocking the box in a community safety zone rise to $500 from $120. In April 2023, Toronto assigned 30 traffic agents to work troubled intersections and prevent drivers from blocking the box, but that’s cold comfort.

While I may deride these drivers, I admit that I have blocked the box before – by accident. And I bet most other drivers have too.

On the very few occasions, when I’ve been guilty of blocking the box, it’s because I’ve misjudged the flow of traffic, which appears to be moving well but suddenly freezes as I cross into the intersection. I find myself stuck blocking traffic. It’s not a good feeling. I can feel the loathing pouring out from those around me. I don’t have to “feel” the anger of pedestrians. I can see it on their faces as they give me death stares and then wriggle around the front of my car. I am exposed and shamed.

Of course, that’s because it was an accident.

Drivers who willfully block the box likely have no shame. They are on a mission to beat that light at all costs. They’re in a hurry and it’s everyone else’s problem. It’s something to behold. Intentional box blocking requires an extraordinary amount of gall. Traffic is at a standstill and the intersection is clear. Everyone knows that to drive forward will block traffic but the box blockers cruise up, block the intersection and calmly wait.

And they get away with it, time after time after time.

And so, in Toronto and the rest of the country, irresponsible drivers will continue to plug our intersections. Time will be wasted. Pedestrians and cyclists will be endangered. Tempers will flare. And the box blockers will sit there safe in the comfort of their automobiles.

Those $500 fines? Not even on the horizon.

They’re still, as the legendary Gino Vannelli would say, “just a motion away.”