 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Culture

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

It’s time to stop Tesla from using us as lab rats for its Full Self-Driving tests

Matt Bubbers
Matt Bubbers
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Self-driving cars require a lot of real-world testing, much of which needs to happen on public roads.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

It might not be too ludicrous to describe current users of Tesla’s controversial Full Self-Driving (FSD) system as lab rats.

The company began rolling out a beta version of FSD to a larger group of customers early last week. The version being deployed currently appears to be rough and unfinished, and despite it not actually being “fully self-driving,” more vehicles equipped with the feature will soon be on city streets and busy highways, around unsuspecting cyclists, pedestrians and other road users. So, in a sense, maybe we’re all a bit like lab rats in this test.

In an email to owners, Tesla said cars with the new FSD Beta 10.2 software, “may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road.” So far, only owners who request to join the beta testing program and then achieve a perfect safety score, as determined by Tesla, can use the experimental new feature. It doesn’t appear to be available in Canada yet, and the company did not respond when asked if and when it plans to roll out the latest FSD beta north of the border.

Story continues below advertisement

If or when that happens, we should remember that the roads are ours, and if Tesla wants to use them as a testing ground for its dubious new technology, the company should be required to show us – and regulators – that it’s reasonably safe.

Videos posted online show Tesla’s self-driving system is at times competent, occasionally clever, but also shaky, confused and sometimes even dangerous. In one instance, the car swerves toward an oncoming pedestrian for no apparent reason. Drivers frequently have to step in to save the car from itself. Earlier FSD beta participants had to sign a non-disclosure agreement and were encouraged to share fewer videos, as Vice News reported.

None of this takes away from the fact Tesla has, for most of the last 10 years, been making the best electric vehicles on the road. The company almost singlehandedly made EVs desirable. It’d be a shame to squander that reputation trying to make FSD happen.

Self-driving cars require a lot of real-world testing, much of which needs to happen on public roads. Other companies working on high-level automated vehicles – like Waymo, Aurora and General Motors subsidiary Cruise – typically hire teams of trained, paid drivers whose job is to test and monitor experimental cars. And, even those drivers can make fatal mistakes, as was the case in 2018 when an Uber test vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian.

Why do people have such an unreasonable hatred towards Teslas on the road?

BMW is catching Tesla with the 2022 iX electric SUV

The problem is well documented; it’s difficult to pay attention to the road in a car that appears to be driving itself. Drivers using Tesla’s Autopilot looked at the road less, according to a study published earlier this year conducted by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. So, using regular customers to beta test your even-more-ambitious self-driving system – one meant for use in crowded cities – is a strange choice. In fact, it sounds like a recipe for disaster.

Customers are understandably excited to take FSD for a spin, since some paid $10,000 or more for the much-hyped optional feature and have been waiting a long time to use it. “All you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go,” the company claims on its website, beneath a whole host of caveats. Some owners have been so eager to try out the beta they’ve been coasting through stop signs and accelerating through yellow lights just to avoid heavy braking and earn a perfect safety score from Tesla, Consumer Reports noted, which is a whole other problem.

It’s no surprise then that top U.S. safety officials are concerned about the FSD rollout. California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is reviewing whether the company’s use of the term “full self-driving capability” violates state regulations. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ordered Tesla to provide information about its FSD software. And Jennifer Homendy, head of the National Transportation Safety Board, recently told The Wall Street Journal that Tesla should address existing safety deficiencies with the company’s technology before rolling out a city-driving feature, which is included in the FSD beta. She also, “expressed concern about how Tesla software is tested on public roadways.”

Story continues below advertisement

As pointed out in an academic article published by legal-news site Jurist, the problem is that Tesla wants to have it both ways. When convenient, the authors note, Tesla promotes the view that the FSD beta is merely a partially automated driving system, meaning that a human driver is still primarily in control (Such systems are classified as SAE level 2 according to the industry-agreed-upon system classifying automated vehicle technology). If FSD is ultimately intended as such, the feature shouldn’t be called “Full Self-Driving,” and the company should probably offer refunds to customers who’ve been misled by the marketing or Elon Musk’s comments. Or, if FSD is intended as a more advanced conditionally or highly automated driving system – SAE level 3 or 4 – it should be subject to much more regulatory scrutiny given what the technology is promising to do.

Whatever FSD is supposed to be, there’s no way Tesla should be testing a half-baked version by giving it to customers to play with on public roads where the stakes are life and death. It’s crazy this even has to be spelled out. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has tweeted more customers could be getting access to the beta this week.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies