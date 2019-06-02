Keep the green in your wallet with these seven budget-friendly electric vehicles

As part of the 2019 budget released back in March, Canadians who want to drive green cars were handed an incentive with the offer of a rebate of up to $5,000 against the purchase of zero-emissions vehicles.

One caveat was that for vehicles with six or fewer seats, the maximum manufacturer’s suggested retail price that would qualify for the incentive is $45,000, although models with more expensive trims are still allowed, as long as the total price doesn’t go above $55,000.

With that in mind, here are seven electric cars available in Canada that would qualify for the federal subsidies:

Story continues below advertisement

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Open this photo in gallery Rebecca Cook/Reuters

MSRP: $44,800.

$44,800. Range: 383 km.

Having the longest range in its class means that, depending on use, you can go several days without having to plug it in to recharge.

Ford Focus Electric

MSRP: $34,998.

$34,998. Range: 185 km.

Boasting a 107 kW electric motor supplying 143 hp, the Ford Focus Electric can hit a top speed of 135 km/h.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Open this photo in gallery The Associated Press

MSRP: $37,899.

$37,899. Range: 200 km.

Unlike some of its rivals, the Ioniq Electric consistently displays a reassuring link between distance travelled and range remaining.

Kia Soul EV

MSRP: $35,895.

$35,895. Range: 179 km.

The Soul has fast-charging functionality, enabling it to reach up to 80-per-cent charge in as few as 23 minutes.

Nissan Leaf EV

Open this photo in gallery Koji Sasahara/AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

MSRP: $41,698.

$41,698. Range: 363 km.

With the development of its e-pedal, drivers can get around town without having to hit the brakes, simply pressing down to accelerate and lifting off to slow down.

Smart Fortwo

MSRP: $29,050-$32,050.

$29,050-$32,050. Range: 155-160 km.

Although it may be short on cargo space, the Fortwo is ideal for zipping around the city, although it’s not as fast as some other electric cars, taking just more than 11 seconds to go from 0-100 km/h.

Volkswagen e-Golf

Open this photo in gallery SEAN GALLUP-GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images

MSRP: $36,720.

$36,720. Range: 201 km.

While it looks and handles exactly like its gas-powered sibling, the lack of engine noise doesn’t prevent its 100 kW motor from getting up to passing speeds on the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.