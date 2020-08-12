Six cool summer rides for the open road

2020 Ford Mustang convertible

Nothing says summer like a Ford Mustang convertible. It’s the ideal ride for nostalgic baby boomers looking to recapture their youth. The iconic Mustang is retro in its design, yet modern and muscular with high-tech features and an affordable price tag.

The base convertible, powered by a 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, starts at $32,080. Personally, I’d skip it and move up the ladder to the GT trim. At $47,805, it gets a powerful 5.0-litre V8 engine with 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. It even comes with a six-speed manual transmission. A 10-speed automatic is optional. There’s also room for four adults and 324 litres of cargo space.

Be careful opening the two long doors. In tight parking spots, it will be easy to ding other vehicles.

2020 Mazda MX-5

If you’re single or a newlywed with no baggage – meaning kids or pets – the Mazda MX-5 is a cute, compact two-seat roadster that spells serious summer fun. Top up or down, it’s attractive from every angle. It’s also lightweight, nimble, well-balanced and sporty, thanks to its 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder engine with 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque driving the rear wheels.

The soft top with a glass rear window is easy to open or close. But if you prefer a hardtop, go for the MX-5 RF, short for Retractable Fastback. Its power roof opens and closes in less than 15 seconds.

Trunk space is tight with only 130 litres of capacity, so stick to short, quick day trips. Prices start at $33,100 for the MX-5 GS RWD with a six-speed manual. The MX-5 RF starts at $40,100.

2020 Jeep Wrangler

For thrill-seeking millennials eager to get off the beaten track, the Jeep Wrangler won’t disappoint. Its go-anywhere, off-road capability adds fun to the mix by transforming from a SUV to a quasi-convertible. Add some fun to its go-anywhere, off-road capability by transforming it from an SUV to a quasi-convertible. The roof and doors come off and the windshield folds down for a true open-air experience. Sure, it takes elbow grease, time and patience to remove the roof and doors, but once that’s done, you’re basking in the sun with the wind in your hair. Plus, it’s a true off-roader, able to tackle anything in its path from water fording to rock climbing.

Prices start at $36,295 for the two-door Wrangler Sport. Skip the two-door models and go for a four-door – it’s more practical and easier to get into the back seats. .

Porsche 718 Boxster

Porsches aren’t cheap, but they definitely make a bold statement on the road. The mid-engine 718 Boxster has a new GTS 4.0 trim for 2021 – it’s ideal if you’re recently divorced or going through a midlife crisis and want to turn heads. With serious power, two cozy seats, rear-wheel drive, and a soft-top roof that opens or closes in less than 10 seconds, it’s a hit.

At its heart is a four-litre six-cylinder boxer engine with 394 horsepower and 309 lb.-ft. of torque. It’s powerful and fast, hitting 100 kilometres an hour in only 4.5 seconds. Add a vibrant shade of green or blue and you’ll be impossible to miss. Keep in mind, there’s little room for luggage – the frunk, or front trunk, has enough room for a purse. Prices start at $96,900.

Tesla Model Y

For eco-conscious families who want to go green, an electric vehicle like the Tesla Model Y fits the bill. Smaller than Tesla’s Model X SUV, the Model Y has traditional doors – no gimmicky rear-rising gull-wings. It seats five, but a seven-seat version is expected later this year.

The electric range is impressive. The all-wheel-drive long-range model can travel up to 509 kilometres and go from zero to 100 kilometres an hour in 4.8 seconds. Tesla’s supercharger network system, which makes charging fast and easy on the road, is expanding across Canada. The stations let you recharge the battery quickly – restoring about 275 kilometres of range in 15 minutes. Currently, Tesla has about 155 supercharger stations in Canada, most of them in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia. Prices start at $68,600.

2021 Toyota Sienna

Shocked to see a minivan on this list? Usually minivans aren’t “cool,” but the 2021 Toyota Sienna is an exception. Inside, an optional refrigerator not only keeps beverages cold, it can keep ice cream frozen, too. After the kids make a mess inhaling their cones and other goodies, a built-in vacuum cleaner makes clean-ups quick and effortless. It also has a larger rear-entertainment system, 18 cupholders, seven USB keys, and 10 airbags.

Getting inside is easier, too. Open or close the rear sliding doors by kicking under the door – no key required. The second-row captain’s chairs also slide forward and back by up to 25 inches for extra room to stretch out. Prices aren’t available, yet. But it goes on sale later this year.

