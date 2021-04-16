 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Culture

Register
AdChoices
Road Sage

Spotify’s Car Thing is a either a great branding play or just another thing to distract me while I’m driving

Andrew Clark
Andrew Clark
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Spotify has made its Car Thing available to some users on an invite-only basis in the United States.

Courtesy of manufacturer

Keep it simple. It’s sound advice and savvy business. Why complicate matters when you can get your point across in a clear basic fashion? This must have been the thinking at Spotify, the audio streaming and media-services provider, when the company decided to name its voice-controlled podcast-assistant hardware “Car Thing.”

Announced in 2019, Spotify has just made Car Thing available to some users on an invite-only basis in the United States. The reductive bluntness of “Car Thing” is a far cry from the name “Spotify,” which, on the surface, has absolutely nothing to do with music, streaming or audio. If the company made stain-removing products, the name Spotify would make sense. Spotify is an enormous company, so it is important to remember that a lot of money and market testing went into the name Car Thing. At some meeting, someone must have said, “What about ‘VAC’ for ‘Voice Audio Assistant?’ To which the CEO may have replied, “No we’re going with Car Thing.”

If it works, Car Thing opens up a host of branding opportunities.

Story continues below advertisement

Such as:

  • Hand Thing
  • Face Thing
  • Ear Thing
  • Mouth Thing
  • Brain Thing
  • Thing Thing
  • Groin Thing
  • Your Thing
  • My Thing
  • Their Thing
  • EveryTHING
  • Eye Thing
  • The Thing

The possibilities are endless…

Then again, it may be that the folks at Spotify just loved the idea of hundreds of millions of people thinking to themselves “You make my heart sing” every time some says the name “Car Thing.”

The device is compact and comes with a dial, touch screen and preset buttons. It can be connected to a vehicle’s sound system with an aux or USB jack or wirelessly with Bluetooth. It has an in-app voice assistant that lets users boss it around (“Come on Car Thing, play Air Supply!”).

Car Thing may rival Apple’s similarly imaginatively dubbed “CarPlay.” Both devices allow users to fiddle with music and podcasts while operating multi-ton vehicles at high speeds. In its media release for Car Thing, Spotify said it is part of the company’s mission to create “a truly frictionless audio experience for our users.” It makes one wonder what kind of nightmare hellscape Spotify executives think their users dwell in. I’ve never felt my audio experience was full of “friction.” (Maybe a little light static. Then again, my in-car audio safe-word is “Air Supply.”)

Interestingly enough, Car Thing was launched at the same time another term was coined – “Zoom Zombie.” The term applies to the effect Zoom calls have on drivers. A survey of 1,819 drivers by Root Insurance found 54 per cent of those surveyed admitted to having trouble concentrating after a video call or meeting. Sixty-four per cent said they checked their phones while driving (up from 54 per cent in 2019). In other words, a driver can not only be distracted by devices while driving, they can be distracted by using devices before they drive.

According to Root Insurance founder and CEO Alex Timm, “COVID-19 fundamentally changed the way we interact with our vehicles. As many abruptly shifted to a virtual environment, Americans’ reliance on technology dramatically increased along with their screen time, causing a majority of drivers to carry this distracted behavior into their vehicles.”

Story continues below advertisement

All one can do is step back in wonder. I use Spotify. I listened to Daily Mix while writing this this piece of solid-gold prose. (I was devoted to the now long-gone RDIO, but that’s all in the past.) I like music, podcasts and audio. Show me a stream, and I’m at your service. Still, these names bewilder me.

To me, it’s just another thing you better be careful not to let distract you while you drive.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies