Stellantis joins race to go electric, plans to invest 30 billion euros through 2025

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Mobility

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Stellantis joins race to go electric, plans to invest 30 billion euros through 2025

Petrina Gentile
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares announced during the company’s “EV Day” that the company will aim to electrify 98 per cent of the models across its 14 brands in Europe and North America.

PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/Reuters

Following in the footsteps of General Motors and Ford, Stellantis, the world’s fourth-biggest automaker, is finally joining the race to go electric. With 14 brands under its belt, including Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Maserati, the automaker plans to invest 30 billion euros through 2025 to electrify its entire lineup.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares announced during the company’s “EV Day” that the company will aim to electrify 98 per cent of the models across its 14 brands in Europe and North America. The automaker forecasts that by 2030, low-emission vehicle (LEV) sales, which includes battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), will account for more than 70 per cent of its European sales and more than 40 per cent of its North American sales. That’s a big jump compared to where Stellantis is currently – the company estimates BEVs and PHEVs will only account for 14 per cent of its European sales and four per cent of its North American sales by the end of 2021. The figure is also significant given current projections of the global electric vehicle market. The International Energy Agency expects BEVs and PHEVS to make up 35.8 per cent of the European market, and just 15.7 per cent of the U.S. Market by 2030.

Under the plan, Stellantis, which was formed earlier this year from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France’s PSA Group, will develop four battery-electric vehicle platforms – three unibody platforms and one body-on-frame platform. The platforms include a small platform for compact city cars, a medium platform for premium vehicles; a large platform for all-wheel-drive and midsize-to-full-size vehicles including American muscle cars, as well as a frame platform for commercial vehicles, pickups, and SUVs. The platforms will have an electric range between 500 to 800 km and fast-charging capabilities of 32 km per minute. They’ll be designed for software and hardware upgrades and a high level of flexibility and component sharing to deliver economies of scale so platforms can support production of up to 2 million units per year. The plan also includes developing three electric drive modules that combine the motor, gearbox and inverter, which can be configured for front-drive, rear-drive, all-wheel drive and 4xe, a drive mode unique to Jeep vehicles. The company also made major infrastructure commitments, with plans to build five battery plants in Europe and North America to meet the growing demand for the LEVs. Three of the factories are already slated for Europe.

Story continues below advertisement

A 2035 electric vehicle target is ambitious and challenging, but not outrageous

BMW announces new all-electric scooter as part of ‘electromobility’ strategy

One of the more surprising new models announced include Dodge’s first battery electric muscle car – a sharp contrast to the supercharged 6.2L Hemi V8 engine powering some of the world’s fastest cars like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Other models making the electric switch include the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the RAM 1500 BEV, which will start production in 2024. Delivery of the first hydrogen fuel-cell vans will begin later this year. In total, Stellantis plans to have 55 LEV vehicles across European and North American passenger vehicle portfolios by 2025 – 40 will be BEV version and 15 PHEV versions.

One of the challenges of this transition is to “reduce the cost of this new technology supporting the lower emission powertrains,” says Stellantis CFO Richard Palmer. By 2024, Stellantis plans to reduce the battery pack costs for nickel-based batteries by more than 40 per cent compared to 2020 levels. And then further reduce the cost by 20 per cent from 2024 to 2030. One of the key contributors to reduce costs and come to market faster is working with joint partners and suppliers. Stellantis currently has or is completing six key technology joint ventures, ranging from e-powertrain and e-transmission operations to battery cell chemistry and production to digital cockpit and personalized connected services – all in an effort to pool resources and become more competitive.

“We expect our overall R&D and spending over the next five years to continue to be about 30 per cent more efficient than the industry average based on percentages spent versus revenues,” adds Palmer.

But Tavares acknowledges there are risks ahead. “It’s fair to say there is an execution risk. But as we know in our industry it is a related game so what you have to access the execution risk of Stellantis with what you know about our top executive team compared to other companies. It is fair to say this is an unprecedented transition for the industry in a very compact time window with a significant amount of change…There is an execution risk, which I don’t believe is higher for Stellantis than for any other car company.” says Tavares.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies