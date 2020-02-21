Take the Plategate Quiz to find out everything you want to know about licence plates

Open this photo in gallery One of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's vehicles sits parked at the Ontario Legislature sporting a new licence plate in Toronto on Feb. 20, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

How did the Progressive Conservatives government’s new licence plates go wrong?

Both ways – gradually, then suddenly.

When they were unleashed on the province in early February, a spokesman for the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services declared the new plates were “stronger, brighter and longer lasting than the current Ontario licence plate.”

Shortly thereafter, however, Kingston Police Sgt. Steve Koopman tweeted a photograph of a vehicle parked with a barely discernible license plate. “This was taken off duty in a relatively well-lit parking lot with my headlights on. Did anyone consult with police before designing and manufacturing the new Ontario licence plates? They’re virtually unreadable at night.” His was the first of many complaints. The City of Toronto reported that new licence plates “pose visibility challenges to both photo radar devices and red-light cameras.”

What followed was the three stages of messing up licence plate design.

First there was denial: Minister of Government and Consumer Services Lisa Thompson claimed the plates, which are made by 3M Canada, were “actually very readable.”

Then bargaining: A day later she admitted there were problems. The Premier’s office issued a statement saying that “The Government of Ontario expects 3M to stand by their product.” Which is strange because no one was saying the new plates are hard to stand beside; they were saying that under certain conditions they look like a blue blur.

Finally, there was acceptance “Are the licence plates a problem? Absolutely," said House Leader Paul Calandra.

We now have “Plategate.”

That means licence plate small talk.

Have no fear. The Road Sage is here to make sure your plate banter is top notch. Take the Plategate Quiz. Everything you always wanted to know about licence plates but were too busy living your life to bother to ask.