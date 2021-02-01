The 10 best-selling used vehicles in Canada for 2020

What are Canada’s top-selling used vehicles? Here’s the list of the top 10 used vehicles sold in Canada in 2020 – based on data from Cox Automotive Canada’s Dealertrack Online Credit Application Network.

Note: Values listed are an average price of all vehicles of that model sold, inclusive of all model years, trims, condition, etc.

10. 2017 Ford Escape

2017 marked a refresh for the Escape, which included a new look inside and outside, more safety technology and connectivity features, and new engine choices. Nowadays, compared to newer models, the dashboard and infotainment system looks outdated, but the 2017 Escape is still a roomy and comfortable ride with pleasant road manners. The average cash price was $18,531.

9. 2016 Honda CR-V

With an average price of $21,847, the CR-V is a fan favorite for consumers shopping for a crossover SUV. The CR-V drives more like a car than an SUV, but it has better visibility. Although it’s not the most exciting vehicle behind the wheel, it’s roomy, practical and fuel-efficient. It also has an excellent reputation for reliability and high resale values.

8. 2017 Toyota RAV4

Like the Honda CR-V, the RAV4 is known for its reliability, dependability and high resale values. Even though it’s four years old, the 2017 RAV4 still looks modern with a spacious cabin that’s filled with standard safety features. It’s also Canadian-made – from one of only a few plants outside of Japan to build the RAV4. The average price tag was $22,942.

7. 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Imagine a minivan making Canada’s top-selling used vehicle list? Well, the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan did. While it’s a bit long in the tooth, it has redeeming features for large, growing families such as sliding side doors and smart Stow ‘N Go third-row seats. The average price was $19,555 – not bad for a people-mover.

6. 2016 Toyota Corolla

Sure it’s not the most exciting car on the road, but it’s practical, reliable, good on gas and well-equipped. It also has a reputation for longevity – you can drive it into the ground. No wonder Corollas are a favorite for Canadians. The average price, at $15,013, won’t break the bank either.

5. 2018 Ford F-150

Its presence on this list is no surprise considering the F-150 is Canada’s best-selling pickup truck for 55 years straight. For 2018, the F-150 got a new look, more fuel-efficient engines and extra safety technology. With excellent towing and payload capacities, it’s perfect for the construction site or playground. The average price was $32,120.

4. 2017 Hyundai Elantra

Back in 2017, the Elantra sedan got a major makeover, which included many modern convenience, technology and safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It’s also a small, value-packed vehicle that’s easy to drive and park. And the average price, $14,297, is affordable too. An all-new 2021 Elantra should also mean better deals on older models moving forward.

3. 2016 Nissan Rogue

This SUV is a comfortable, smooth ride with another bonus – the option to add third-row seating. Although it’s a bit cramped in the third row, it’s still nice to have the flexibility and extra space when in-laws or friends come to visit unexpectedly. The average price was $20,503. An all-new 2021 Rogue means better deals on last-generation Rogues, too.

2. 2016 Honda Civic

The Civic has been Canada’s best-selling passenger car for more than two decades. No surprise it’s a top seller in the used category, too. In 2016, the Civic was redesigned, adding more equipment, technology and safety features to a reliable car that’s pleasant to drive and fuel-efficient. With an average price tag of $15,927, it’s affordable, as well. Plus, it’s built in Canada in Alliston, Ont.

1. 2017 Ram 1500

It’s not surprise that Canada’s top-selling used vehicle is a truck. The Ram 1500 actually moved up in the rankings – from second place in 2019 to the No. 1 spot in 2020. With an average price of $30,447, it’s expensive, but its bold, aggressive styling, quiet cabin with unique storage spots, excellent ride quality and numerous trims and engines appeal to a wide range of buyers.

