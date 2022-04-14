After two years, the New York International Auto Show is back with some big debuts – but it’s not just electric vehicles, some gas-powered, high-performance cars are stealing the show, too. Here are the five wildest rides on the show floor.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

The impossible-to-miss Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is powered by a 5.2-litre V10, which delivers 631 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque – all to the rear wheels.The Globe and Mail

Car lovers who can’t get enough of Lamborghini’s naturally-aspirated V10 power are in luck – the Italian auto maker added a new variant to its entry-level Huracan lineup. It’s the impossible-to-miss Tecnica, powered by a 5.2-litre V10, which delivers 631 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque – all to the rear wheels. That power plant will launch this beauty to 100 kilometres an hour in 3.2 seconds, en route to a top speed of 320 kilometres per hour. This is one of the last models that’ll have an internal combustion engine only, as Lamborghini makes the transition to electrifying its future models. The Huracan Tecnica goes on sale this summer, starting at $279,630.

Deus Automobiles Vayanne

The Deus Automobiles Vayanne is a collaboration between Deus, Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering.The Globe and Mail

From Austrian startup Deus Automobiles comes an electric hypercar designed to give Lamborghini a run for its money. The Vayanne concept, a collaboration between Deus, Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering, is stunning and officials say it’ll have more than 2,200 horsepower and 1,475 lb-ft of torque. Plus, it will accelerate to 100 kilometres an hour in less than two seconds. A production version is expected to hit the streets in 2025, but will be limited to only 99 vehicles. Prices aren’t announced yet.

Kia EV9 Concept

The Kia EV9 Concept SUV will have a driving range of up to 482 kilometres on a single charge with fast-charging capabilities.The Globe and Mail

Another pure electric vehicle is making waves, from Kia. The South Korean auto maker is driving full speed ahead with its electrification plans. The EV9 concept SUV will have three rows of seats for up to seven passengers. And it’ll have a driving range of up to 482 kilometres on a single charge with fast-charging capabilities. Design wise, it’s a showstopper. It’s big, bold and boxy with cool styling cues including blacked-out windows, a sharp ocean blue shade, massive funky wheels and delicate front lights. These futuristic touches coupled with a spacious, tech-driven cabin will make it stand out from any other Kia on the road.

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept

The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept is designed to be a stark contrast to the white electric Chrysler Airflow Concept revealed earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Coming from Chrysler is its second electric concept called the Airflow Graphite Concept. It’s designed to be a stark contrast to the white electric Chrysler Airflow Concept revealed earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show. Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive, described it as “an alter ego of Airflow” with a “sinister yet sophisticated look” when the Graphite concept appeared on stage. It does have a tougher, no-nonsense image owing to its 22-inch wheels and Cyprus copper accents set against the galaxy black shade on the exterior. The bigger Airflow Graphite concept is expected to have Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities, over-the-air software updates, a range of about 640 kilometres and a panoramic glass roof. Chrysler aims to launch its first BEV by 2025 and offer a full battery-electric portfolio by 2028.

Toyota GR Corolla

The Toyota GR Corolla will have a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine with 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive.The Globe and Mail

Finally, a car that’s coming to production soon and with power to boot. Unexpectedly, it’s from Toyota. For the first time ever, the Japanese auto maker will bring it’s rally-inspired GR Corolla to life. And this is no ordinary Corolla. The 2023 GR Corolla is infused with DNA from Toyota Gazoo Racing. The GR Corolla will have a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine with 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive. You won’t be able to miss the aggressive front grille, flared fenders, massive rear diffuser and functional air vents. The GR Corolla Circuit Edition will add extras to make it stand out even more including a forged carbon fibre roof, vented hood and matte-black 18-inch wheels.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.