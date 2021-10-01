The Genesis GV60 looks to create its own identity beyond just its unique look

Genesis teased us with pictures a few weeks ago, and now the upstart Korean luxury brand has provided the facts and figures relating to the GV60, its first full electric vehicle (EV).
Although it’s based on the same dedicated EV modular architecture as its upcoming corporate cousins, the Hyundai Ioniq5 and the Kia EV6, the GV60 mixes and matches some of their features and throws in lots of its own to create its own identity beyond just its unique look.
That said, everything we know so far relates to the reveal in Korea this week of its domestic-market specification. Globe Drive has not seen the GV60 in the metal, and exact details may vary for Canada. It’s expected here next year, but Genesis isn’t saying yet which part of 2022.
As it is, the GV60 is surprisingly small: while sharing the same generous 2,900 mm wheelbase as the Kia EV6, the GV60′s stubby overhangs result in an overall body length of just 4,515 mm – about the same as a Mazda CX-5. Overall height of 1,580 mm splits the difference between typical passenger-car and crossover dimensions. Perhaps the most relevant contextual comparison: the GV60 will be significantly shorter than both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y while its height is between the two Teslas but closer to the Model Y’s 1,624 mm.
The GV60 will be offered in three levels of performance, all sharing the same 77.4-kWh battery pack. The base powertrain will be a rear-mounted motor rated at 168 kW (about 228 horsepower). An entry-level AWD model combines a 74-kW front motor with a 160-kW rear one for a total of 234 kW (about 318 horsepower). An AWD performance model uprates the front motor to 160 kW for a combined total of 320 kW (about 434 horsepower).
The latter also has a Boost mode that can deliver 360 kW (488 hp) for up to 10 seconds, good for a claimed 0-100-km/h time of 4.0 seconds. For perspective, Tesla’s largest battery is 82 kWh and the most potent motor combo delivers about 570 horsepower.
Range claims for the GV60 (based on Korean methodology that may differ from ours) range from 368 km for the AWD Performance to 451 km for the RWD model. On a 350-kW DC fast charger, Genesis says the GV60 can recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 18 minutes.
There’s an 11-kW on-board charger for Level 1/Level 2 charging, and the car also has vehicle-to-load capability (V2L) for use as a 3.6-kW mobile power source. A battery conditioning function manages battery temperature for optimal charging and power consumption.
The suspension features variable damping and, using cameras and the navigation system, can anticipate upcoming disturbances such as speed bumps or potholes. The front motor can be disconnected on AWD models to minimize power loss, or there’s even a Drift Mode for maximum-frisky driving.
So much for the technicalities. On the user-experience side, the GV60 features Active Sound Design, which can play through the speaker three different synthetic powertrain sounds: in Genesis’s own words, “a ‘Futuristic’ sound that symbolizes the direction of future mobility; a soft and sporty ‘G-Engine’ sound that’s based on engine noises; and an ‘E-Motor’ sound, which reimagines the vehicle’s motor sounds.”
An enhanced infotainment system debuting on the GV60 can, among other things, project navigation onto the heads-up display, and a smart regeneration system can automatically optimize regenerative braking according to traffic data and navigation map information. The 17-speaker audio system is supplied by Bang & Olufsen.
Beyond the plethora of screens, the piece de resistance of the cabin is the so-called Crystal Sphere on the floating centre console. The Sphere functions as the Shift-by-Wire “gear” selector when driving or, when the power is off, the sphere becomes the mood light.
Other futuristic technologies include a fingerprint authentication system, and facial recognition. The former allows keyless operation of the vehicle as well as validating in-car payments and releasing Valet Mode; the latter permits keyless unlocking and can adjust individual drivers’ pre-sets for driving position and infotainment. In short, you can drive the car using only biometric information.
On the exterior, cameras in the low-profile “door mirrors” transmit the side views onto interior screens at the base of the A-posts. Other notable exterior details include a clamshell hood, and the lightning-bolt motif to the C-pillar garnish.
It’s way too soon for pricing details, but we expect Genesis will position the GV60 RWD between the base Tesla Model 3 (single motor, 170 kW, $52,990) and the Model Y (dual motor, $69,990). Another new rival, the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, starts at $67,600.
