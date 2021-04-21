These are the most anticipated EVs of the year

Manufacturers have their foot on the accelerator pedal when it comes to getting electric vehicles to market. Many are launching new EV platforms and bolstering manufacturing facilities to support sustainability goals, while seeking to carve out a niche in a flood of similar new products. Here are a few of the anticipated EVs that will be on sale in Canada soon.

Open this photo in gallery 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. Courtesy of manufacturer

Cadillac Lyriq

With the reveal of its 2023 Lyriq luxury SUV EV on April 20, Cadillac has joined the growing tide of car manufacturers pushing new electric vehicles. Every new Cadillac from now on will be a luxury EV, said Rory Harvey, vice-president, global, for Cadillac at a virtual launch presentation. As part of that commitment, GM is spending $2 billion to develop its Tennessee assembly plant, along with an additional $2.3 billion investment by Ultium Cells LLC, the battery production joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solutions. Like all Cadillac’s the Lyriq will offer a spirited and refined driving experience, said Jamie Brewer, the EV’s chief engineer. Using 12 of the Ultium battery packs, the Lyriq will make about 340 HP and 325 lb-ft of torque, and will travel 480 km of range on a full charge (based on Cadillac testing). Initially offered with rear-wheel drive, Brewer said that a performance AWD version will be coming soon, thanks to the modularity of the Ultium power plants. Lyriq also offers DC fast charging at 190 kW, which can add an estimated 122 km of range in only 10 minutes. A Level 2 19-kW residential charging module can boost range by up to 84 km per charging hour. The Lyriq will also have a customizable regenerative braking function and available one-pedal driving. GM says that testing is ahead of schedule, meaning the 2023 model will be available in the first half of 2022. Pricing in Canada will start at $69,898.

Open this photo in gallery The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC. ALY SONG/Reuters

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off its first all-electric luxury sedan, the EQS. It is also the first vehicle to be built on the company’s new EQ platform for EVs as part of its plan to be offering a carbon-neutral fleet by 2030. With a range of around 700 kilometres the EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan has electric motors at both the front and rear axles. Four-wheel steering is standard equipment. The EQS can be charged with up to 200 kW at fast-charging stations with direct current, where it will take 15 minutes to gain 300 kilometres of range. It can also be charged with up to 9.6 kW AC using the on-board charger. In Canada, the EQS will come with three years of eco-friendly charging. Mercedes-Benz guarantees that power sourced via its Mercedes me Charge program is exclusively from renewable sources. This green charging initiative will be an integral part of Mercedes me Charge when it debuts in Canada with the EQS. The EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan will arrive in Canada in the fall of 2021. The sticker price will be released closer to that date, Mercedes-Benz says

Open this photo in gallery Genesis Electrified G80. Ning Li/Courtesy of manufacturer

Genesis Electrified G80

Unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai auto show in April 2021, the Electrified G80 is the first EV model from Genesis. Based on the flagship G80 luxury sedan, Genesis estimates it will have a maximum range of more than 500 km. With 350kW rapid charging, the battery can be boosted charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in 22 minutes. All-wheel drive (AWD) is standard and the vehicle will switch between RWD and AWD to reduce power loss and increase efficiency, depending on driving conditions. The G80 will have a 400/800V multi rapid charging system, allowing drivers to use various charging systems. It will also have V2L (Vehicle to Load) capability that will power electric appliances outside the vehicle. Genesis promises more details on price, availability and regional specifications later this year.

Open this photo in gallery The Ford F-150 prototype. Courtesy of manufacturer

Ford F-150

Ford has been teasing its electric pickup for a couple years now. It will be one of the flagship vehicles in the automaker’s US$22 billion investment in electrification, and will be built in a new $700-million EV plant in Michigan. In 2019 Ford showed the EV towing a one-million-pound train, and now says the EV is undergoing both real world and simulated testing. It will be the most powerful F-150 yet, and Ford claims it will also have the lowest cost of ownership in the F-Series family of trucks, estimating a 40 percent savings in operating expenses. Dual electric motors will give it greater towing capacity and acceleration than its hybrid or internal combustion siblings. With no engine, the F-150 EV will have a giant front trunk offering secure storage space, and will also offer an onboard generator to power job-site or camping equipment. The truck will be on the market by mid-2022. Ford has not yet revealed the electric F-150′s range, charging technology or price.

Open this photo in gallery The 2021 Audi e-tron GT. Courtesy of manufacturer

Audi e-tron GT

Audi is expanding its electric portfolio with the addition of the e-tron GT, its first grand touring EV. There will be two models, the GT quattro and its high-performance RS sibling. Both will have launch control to engage 522 HP and 637 HP respectively. Capable of 270kW charging utilizing 800V technology, the Audi e-tron GT can go from five to 80 percent charge in under 23 minutes. Audi advertises the range at 488 km for the GT quattro. They will also be equipped with self-parking technology and a suite of Level 2 autonomous driving aids. The company expects the cars will appeal to wealthy, middle-aged and well-educated buyers as a second vehicle. They will be “sophisticated, performance-oriented car enthusiasts who attach great value to sustainability, design, and high-tech.” The base model will be priced at $129,900; the RS starts at $179,900.

Open this photo in gallery The GMC Hummer EV is driven by next-generation EV propulsion technology that enables unprecedented off-road capability. Courtesy of manufacturer

GMC Hummer EV

General Motors is getting in on the electric truck game with the Hummer EV pickup and SUV. The truck will be first to market in the fall of 2022 at a starting price of $88,898. Powered by GM’s Ultium batteries, the truck will be able to do tricks made possible by an electric powertrain, such as its ability to crabwalk out of tight spaces and four-wheel steering, which GM calls “tactical capabilities”. GM also recently revealed the Hummer EV SUV, which will join the lineup in 2023. It will allow for customization to maximize either driving range or off-road capability, GM says. Five models will be for sale by the spring of 2024. The SUVs will offer up to 830 horsepower and an estimated maximum 11,500 lb-ft of torque. The company says that should power the EV from zero to 60 mph (0-97km/h) in approximately 3.5 seconds. Underpinning this performance is a 20-module Ultium battery system offering up to 482 km of range on the Edition 1 model. The SUV will have a starting MSRP of $125,898.