Dad pops the hood of the shiny new car you just took delivery of to do what dads do best, show you around. As he searches for the dipstick you proudly let him know the vehicle doesn’t have one, it’s electronic. He quickly realizes there isn’t much to look at as everything is hidden or covered. The shielding is designed to limit the consumer from poking around where the manufacturer doesn’t want them. Plastic shielding is now abundant on most newer cars, both under the hood and on the undercarriage.

Whereas the shielding under the hood serves one purpose, the under-vehicle shielding serves another. Elimination of vehicle drag was initially reserved for race cars as fuel was cheap and little thought was given to wind resistance for regular cars. Over the years, race teams and manufacturers discovered disruptive drafts under a vehicle limited down forces and burned more fuel. So began a quest to scrutinize and tune every millimetre of the race vehicle. Manufacturers invest heavily in their racing divisions, partly so they can apply the technological advancements to their real-world road vehicles.

As fuel economy regulations tighten, even the most minute fuel-saving advantage must come to fruition. One of these race inspired take-aways is undercarriage shielding. Exposed drive lines, wheel wells and gas tank areas are all increasingly becoming covered to reduce drag. But, there is one casualty. Airflow is limited to the inside of the vehicle’s brake rotors. This results in moisture that does not dissipate as quickly when compared to the exposed, outside surface of the brake rotor. Over a prolonged period, the inside of the brake rotor will corrode faster.

The inside (left) and outside of a brake rotor. While the outside may look fine, the inside can rust and blister because of limited ventilation caused by undercarriage shielding.Lou Trottier/The Globe and Mail

This phenomenon has been labelled as brake-rotor rust jacking. The Napa brake sales team supplies a report on the subject. It suggests some ceramic brake friction materials can exacerbate the situation by leaving a coating on the brake rotor surface, which can further cause rust and blistering on the side with limited ventilation. This report dated from 2009 explains they are working on solutions.

Even in 2022, brake-rotor rust jacking is still a problem. In Ontario, a vehicle fails a provincial safety inspection when the contact pattern of the pad on solid rotor material is less than 75 per cent of the radial width around the entire rotor on one side. The brake pad contact patch must be 75 per cent intact, if it is less than that because of corrosion this is deemed unsafe. Similar wording is used in other provinces. Severely corroded brake rotors surfaces limit and greatly reduce braking performance. While there may be little you can do, you should be aware that while the outside of your brake rotors may look perfectly fine, the inside surface needs more attention.

Your automotive questions answered

Hello Lou,

I quite enjoy your column every week. Your comment this past week about people who purchase vehicles that require premium gas trying to run on regular struck a note.

I have been considering purchasing a Lexus RDX AWD. The manufacturer “recommends” using premium, which in B.C. is 24 cents per litre more. A number of articles in Consumer Reports and one recently in The Globe and Mail suggest that higher Octane is not necessarily required for the car to operate properly.

What is your opinion on this issue. – Tom D.

Thanks Tom,

When a recently retired customer came in to the shop, we discussed him selling his Acura RDX because of the cost of premium fuel. I narrowed the issues, making him realize he wasn’t so concerned about his yearly fuel expenditures, but the cost to fill the tank and how far it took him. Many retirees still think of themselves as commuters and forget they are no longer driving anywhere near the same distance per year.

The issue manifested for him when sitting around with his buddies sharing a cold one, discussing life and other issues such as fuel economy. Somebody in the group had just bought something fancy and new, that was better on fuel than everybody else’s vehicle. My point to him was, who cares when you are only using about one tank per month?

There is always going to be varying articles and opinions on the validity of premium fuel, ask yourself if it matters. If it truly does matter, then a vehicle requiring premium fuel is not the right choice.

Hi Lou,

Winter is approaching and my set of winter tires has carried me through a few years. I am wondering how much tread should be remaining before a new set is required. What other factors should I look for when considering replacement? – Brian P., Halifax

Legal limits vary provincially, but across Canada, two millimetres of tread life remaining is an accepted standard. For winter tires, their effectiveness is greatly reduced at the four-millimetre mark and while technically not a safety fail, should be replaced at that point. Other factors are age and weather cracking. A tire that is visually splitting should be taken out of service immediately.

Most tire manufactures use six years as a tire’s usable life from the tire’s initial installation date. Unfortunately, most people don’t remember when they first installed their winter tires. In those instances, rely on the tire’s original manufactured date stamp. Once that date reflects its sixth birthday, it should be regularly inspected by a tire professional to ensure it is still usable. However, most tire professionals will not want to put themselves into a liability position and will recommend replacement for any tire that is older than six years.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

