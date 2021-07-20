 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Culture

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Want to rip around in the dirt? A Subaru WRX is not a bad choice

Mark Richardson
Mark Richardson
Oro-Medonte, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

The Subaru WRX STI at Oro Station.

Handout

There won’t be racing at the new Oro track for a couple more years, but that didn’t stop Subaru bringing a WRX STI here for me to rip around on the dirt.

Oro Station will be a $260-million “automotive innovation park” between Barrie and Orillia, and it was given Grade 3 design approval just this month by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) to be an internationally sanctioned motorsport circuit.

Right now though, it’s still half-a-million square feet of fields, woods and dirt. Lots of dirt. The kind of dirt that 4WD rally cars like to chew up and spew out the rear in giant plumes. In other words, a playground for STIs.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s a 1.2-km loop cleared from the trees that will be corners 3 through 7 at the north end of the planned 4-km track. That’s where I put in four laps over the graded dirt, though the course churned up pretty quickly. Ontario’s recent rain turned the surface into deep, wet mud, but a couple of days of clear weather dried it just enough for the STI to tackle with its stock Yokohama tires.

Open this photo in gallery

The WRX is the softer version of Subaru’s rally sedan, though it’s hardly soft.

Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

It’s one thing to drive around a dirt track; it’s quite another to do so at speed. Most SUVs will have little trouble clomping along, provided they don’t stall in the patches of soft earth and leave their street tires spinning. Subarus, however, always have power to all four wheels, and you can actually feel the individual tires clawing the ground for grip.

I drove a standard WRX around the course before getting into the seat of the STI. The WRX is the softer version of Subaru’s rally sedan, though it’s hardly soft. It has a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 268 hp, and it makes a lot of the driving decisions for you. There are three drive modes (Sport, Sport Sharp and Smart) that mostly adjust the throttle sensitivity. There are also two differentials, at the centre and the rear, and the long suspension is a little more forgiving to the passengers’ kidneys.

The WRX was a lot of fun and I was quite happy to zip around the deteriorating course, hitting 80 km/h on the short back straight. Then I climbed into the STI.

If the WRX is a fighter jet, then the STI is a rocket ship. Its larger 2.5-litre turbocharged boxer engine produces 310 hp and 290 lbs.-ft. of torque, though you have to keep the revs up for that. It’s only available with an excellent six-speed short-shifting transmission that is linked to an electronically-controlled centre differential, which is in turn paired to a Torsen limited-slip differential in the rear and a helical limited-slip differential in the front.

What’s that in English? It means the driver can control the amount of drive that’s sent to the front or the back, in nine increments from a 50-50 split up to a 41-59 split. When you drive through a corner and tap away at the differential button, you can actually feel the bias shift from the front to the rear. I can’t think of any other production car that provides this.

Open this photo in gallery

There are three drive modes (Sport, Sport Sharp and Smart) that mostly adjust the throttle sensitivity.

Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

“Depending on the driving situation, or the surface that you’re on, you may want a different amount of torque going to the front or back,” says Evan Lindsey, car line manager for Subaru Canada. “If you’re doing a hill climb, you probably want to put a little more torque to the front. If you’re doing a hill descent, you probably want a bit more to the rear.”

Story continues below advertisement

More than that, the mechanical differentials at the front and back of the STI are almost impossible to fool.

“Electronic differentials are really trick – the technology behind them is fantastic,” says Lindsey, “but when you’re in a no-grip situation where all four wheels are spinning all the time, computers can get kind of confused and they’re not really sure what’s going on and where to send the torque. But with a mechanical system, it doesn’t matter – it’s just going to send the torque wherever it needs to go.”

This sounds very niche, since most Canadians don’t go hooning around dirt tracks and especially not in a $50,000 STI. They do, however, drive on slippery winter roads, where ice takes away the grip of all four tires. Most all-wheel-drive vehicles can move the power to the wheels where it’s needed for the best grip, but the Subaru system does it exceptionally well.

On my final lap in the STI, fresh from barrelling down the short back straight at 100 km/h and filled with confidence, I misjudged a tight left turn and slid the car off the side of the course. No damage was done, but I was reminded of Mr. Scott in Star Trek, warning that “ye cannae change the laws of physics.”

Maybe not, but with the right combination of electronic and mechanical wizardry, you can stretch them farther than you ever thought possible.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies