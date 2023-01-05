Recently, I wrote about my afternoon spent with my youngest daughter as she practised parallel parking to prepare for her driver’s exam. After repeatedly trying to schedule her road test locally, she opted to travel 1.5 hours north to a testing centre that had available appointments. I am happy to report she passed.

She then had to wait another two long, painful weeks while I sorted the insurance. Finally, she was free to hit the road for her first solo drive. I had to hide my trepidation as I was more worried about her than my two older daughters. She was the most eager of the three and got her licence as soon as she could, whereas her sisters waited a few years. Maybe I was being that overprotective parent, but my gut kept telling me she wasn’t ready and needed more time.

Things are far different for her compared to when I learned to drive in the 1980s in the somewhat rural steel town of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. She has to contend with Toronto traffic and angry, impatient drivers who show no sympathy for new drivers. Her driving school instructor only offered so much reassurance.

Should you find yourself dealing with your own younger, hesitant driver, here is what I found after researching and implementing my own parental driver training program. Make lots of time for them so they can take it slow and easy. Even after she got her licence, I still drove with her in light traffic at first and then gradually moved her into more difficult situations. Her tendency was to stay in one, outside lane and try to make right turns as much as possible. Her instructor let her get away with this, but I slowly forced her out of that comfort zone with repeated lane changes and many left turns. I would also send her by herself to the local shopping mall to get her use to navigating and parking in busy lots.

When teaching, keep harsh criticism out of it – highlight the good, deal with the bad and do it in a manner that isn’t discouraging. I’m glad I did. She has been out a few times on her own for extended drives and loves her newfound freedom. I still insist on no radio and no friends to reduce distractions. I have seen much improvement in her confidence and comfort behind the wheel over the Christmas break. Now, she just needs a part-time job to pay for the gas for all the adventures she wants to take.

Your automotive questions answered

The purpose of a government is to legislate, regulate and then implement these new statutes, laws and regulations in the best interest of citizens.

However, I see precious little of our legislatures doing this on our behalf. In particular, the right to repair our technologically advanced automobiles and electronic devices (a car is basically an electronic device now.) As Lou Trottier pointed out in Lou’s Garage, there was a recent attempt by Michael Coteau in the Ontario legislature which failed (Bill 72.)

The end result is overpriced repairs, small businesses going broke and more e-waste. – Barry B.

I imagine right to repair legislation is still years away from formally being part of our lives. Consumer rights to repair their owned devices where and how they see fit is countered with the compromising of intellectual property rights and of course, big business decisions. The fear is that they will decline to produce products and employ people in provinces or countries that have right to repair legislation.

Bill C-244 is a new private member’s bill brought forward my Mr. Miao of Richmond Center BC that addresses the copyright act as it pertains to right to repair. It had its first reading Feb. 8, 2022, and had its most recent meeting Dec. 5, 2022 where evidence was presented. It will be interesting to watch this one progress.

Hi there, I have a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze and it has been “suggested” by my dealer to get an engine flush (I think that is what he called it). It has just over 43,000 kilometres on it. Is this really necessary? My manual doesn’t specify, or have I missed it? I have read that afterward sometimes cars don’t run right. Can you clarify? I am afraid it might be an another upsell after routine maintenance.

Thanks – Carol F.

No, you did not miss it, an engine flush service is not in your owner’s manual. It is indeed an upsell, designed to pad maintenance invoices. However, I doubt an engine flush will cause your vehicle to not run right after this service. I also doubt that having this oil flush service will yield any noticeable benefits to you. Services that are required by the manufacturer are listed in your owner’s manual or are on the manufacturer website. Dealers are independently owned and need to make a profit. With the exception of direct injection carbon cleaning services, flushes, such as oil flushes in general, are purely for profit. There are times they can be of some small benefit, but not in your case at your mileage. I’m sure the dealer staff will disagree with me though.

