What you need to know about getting around your community during the coronavirus pandemic

Matt Bubbers
Special to The Globe and Mail
Although the most effective way of slowing the spread of coronavirus is to stay home, that may not be an option for everyone. If you do need to be out and about, here’s what you need to know about getting around within your community, either by public transit, Uber or by car, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation is changing rapidly, so be sure to also check the latest advice from Health Canada and local public health agencies.

What can I do about COVID-19? A guide for Canadians of what’s helpful, and what’s not

Driving

Lines of cars waited outside gas stations in Toronto on Wednesday as gas prices dropped to an average of $0.90 a litre in the city, according to the price aggregator GasBuddy.

Across Canada, the average price of regular gas was down to $1.01 a litre, which is nearly $0.13 a litre less than where it was this time last year.

A gas station advertises prices in the mid-80-cent-per-litre range in Milton, Ont., on March 11, 2020.

J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

“There’s a couple of factors at play here, but of course coronavirus is a big underlying reason,” said Allison Mac, a petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. The virus is reducing demand for oil, she said. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to reach an agreement to reduce oil output.

“Until they can reach an agreement to lower production we’re going to see prices continue to drop,” Mac said.

By mid-next week, drivers in Toronto could see prices as low as $0.80 or $0.85 a litre, she estimated.

Sharing

Car-sharing and ride hailing services are taking new steps to keep drivers and users safe.

Although you can get COVID-19 by touching a surface that has the virus on it – and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes – this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Nevertheless, Uber and Lyft will provide drivers with disinfectants to keep their vehicles clean. Uber has warned, however, that supplies of cleaning products are very limited at the moment.

Both companies may temporarily suspend the accounts of drivers confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. Drivers or delivery people in that situation, or those who are asked to self-isolate by a public health authority, will receive financial assistance.

An Uber spokesperson declined to comment on whether ridership had been affected as a result of virus.

The private car-sharing service Turo issued tips and new guidelines to users on Wednesday, saying people could cancel upcoming trips because of COVID-19 without penalty.

Communauto, the Montreal-based car-sharing service, will communicate new safety guidelines to users this week, a company spokesperson said via e-mail. Communauto’s shared vehicles are cleaned regularly, but, “we would never be able to clean them frequently enough to replace for the need for users to have adequate behaviour,” the spokesperson said.

Public Transit

Public transit agencies across the country are stepping up cleaning efforts in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to routine cleaning, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and Metrolinx are instituting additional disinfection measures on vehicles and at stations. Since late January, all TTC vehicles have been going through a disinfection process every night.

“Toronto Public Health continues to assure the TTC and the city that the risk of exposure for both TTC employees and customers remains low,” the transit agency said in its latest COVID-19 update, dated March 6.

Transit agencies in Vancouver and Montreal have also been increasing the frequency of cleaning for vehicles and stations.

A man cleans subway touchpoints with disinfectant during a visual demo of the enhanced cleaning measures being used by the TTC at the Wilson Yard on March 3, 2020.

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

“The risk of contracting COVID-19 on public transit remains very low,” according to Santé Montreal.

Temporary work stoppages by employees concerned about the virus have occurred at the TTC and the regional travel agency GO. A TTC spokesperson told the Globe and Mail that the agency has planned for the possibility of more work stoppages.

Health Canada is advising community planners to prepare for a “reduction in public services like transit” due to COVID-19.

In New York City, which has 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 12, officials have advised commuters to avoid crowded trains and buses by simply waiting for the next one or staggering the work day to avoid rush hour. “Bike or walk to work if you can,” the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, tweeted on March 8.

For symptomatic individuals suspected of having, or known to have, COVID-19, Health Canada recommends isolation. Is such cases, a public health authority will direct the individual to not take public transportation such as buses, subways or taxis, among other measures.

To reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, Health Canada recommends everyone – no matter what mode of transportation you choose – should use good hygiene, which means washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, coughing or sneezing into your arm and avoiding touching your face.

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

