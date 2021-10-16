Why don’t auto technicians have the power to stop unsafe cars from going out on the road?

Several winters ago, my home furnace started acting up. I called in a professional as winter was in full swing at this point and we needed a quick fix. The technician came in, diagnosed and installed a new flame sensor, which thankfully got the unit producing heat again. He inspected the remainder of the furnace and then headed out the door to his next call. Several weeks later, it failed again, so I called the same heating and air conditioning company, requesting another service call.
The second technician arrived and promptly declared that the heat exchanger was leaking and that the complete furnace needed to be replaced. I was surprised, as the furnace was just over ten years old and no carbon monoxide detectors had ever gone off in the house. I also expressed my concern that the furnace had just been inspected a few weeks earlier by his colleague. I took it with a grain of salt as the safety of my family far outweighed a little bit of inconvenience and the expense, so I dropped everything and went furnace shopping. I wanted to investigate some furnace pricing and didn’t immediately give him the go-ahead to replace the furnace. He then went outside, shut down and locked out our gas supply to our furnace, which of course didn’t make me any happier, but I understand it was the right thing to do. This does however bring me to my point. Unlike the technician above who had the right to safety lock out my furnace, my professional auto service technician license does not allow me to remove the plates from an unsafe car.
I also accept the fact that other than Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island, no provincial passenger vehicle safety inspections are performed on any kind of timed interval. The remainder of Canada’s provincial safety passenger vehicle standards acts differ, but most revolve around performing a safety inspection when a vehicle is changing ownership or crossing a provincial border.
Collisions that are directly attributed to unsafe vehicles are very low nationally, but post-accident vehicle inspections are rare unless a wrongful death or personal injury suit is lurking. If a vehicle’s tires are bald and/or the brakes worn out, this will easily double its stopping distances. When the driver of this vehicle rear-ends someone because they failed to stop in sufficient time, is this still an accident, or is it a failure to operate a safe vehicle?
Some of us believe driving a certified-as-safe vehicle should be enforced on a government level, while there are those who want to keep the government totally out of their own business. There is no single answer that will satisfy all viewpoints. What I can tell you from my years in this field is that there are far more vehicles on the road that fail provincial safety inspections than you probably realize. Your local police can and do pull over and force motorists to have their vehicles inspected, but this is only going to catch the absolute worst offenders.
Most of my customers rely on our yearly maintenance packages to catch all the safety related problems, but of course not everyone is diligent with regular maintenance. Regardless of where you sit on the issue, I would like to ask something of you. For those of you who drive aged, unmaintained vehicles, please do your fellow motorists a favour and have a safety inspection completed on your vehicle whether you are legally required to or not. You might be surprised at how far away you are from a what certified safe for the road vehicle actually is.
Your automotive questions, answered
How often should I change my oil in a 2013 Jeep Overland, now with 300,000 km.? I asked my dealer to start using synthetic oil at 60,000 km. For years the new window sticker said next change in 5,000 km. Now the sticker says 10,000 km.
Lance M
Lance, given that your Jeep has 300,000 kilometres I would say that whatever you have been doing has been working great for you. That being said, a 5,000-kilometer interval using synthetic oil is excessive. I believe that an 8 to10,000-kilometer interval is more than adequate and will not lead to any dramatic engine failure at this point, but you have to do whatever is comfortable for you.
I am the owner of a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek which has been trouble free for 140,000 km. Recently the check engine light with a message that there is something wrong with the emission system lights up. At the same time, the warning light that the cruise control is engaged flashes even though the cruise has not been engaged. After a few weeks both these lights went out. A few weeks later they both went on again. Then off and on again. I have checked the gas cap and cleaned the gasket in it. No effect. The car drives fine with both these lights on. I have no clue what the issue can be. Would the two warning lights at the same time be related to a common electrical error?
If it needs to be scanned, should that be done when the error lights are on, or will an error code be stored in its memory? Thanks Jeff
The malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) or check engine light reflects problems within the emission system and also any trouble within most of the other key vehicle systems. Accordingly, I don’t believe yours is an emission related problem, my initial thoughts are that your vehicle is having a problem with the brake light switch. The powertrain control module (PCM) is likely recording a brake switch stuck off failure code. Keep in mind that the brake light stop switch also carries an electrical circuit which cancels your cruise control. It is you cruise control statement that leads me to believe that your problem is a failed brake light switch.
You need to get this in for service immediately as your vehicle may have sporadic brake light operation, which obviously leads to an elevated chance of a rear end collision. And yes, there should be a code stored in the PCM, even if the MIL is not illuminated when you take it in for.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
