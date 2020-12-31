Your top 10 most popular driving questions in 2020

Open this photo in gallery Traffic crosses over the Lions Gate Bridge from North Vancouver into Vancouver on July 2, 2015. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

2020 changed the way that we get around our communities, as urban dwellers abandoned public transportation in droves in favour of personal vehicles. In a year of intense interest in driving, these were your top driving questions of the year.

Bill asks: What possible justification could there be for double-taxing a product? The original owner has already paid sales tax on the full purchase price.

Arjun asks: I grew up in Alberta, and I was taught that you have to stop for a pedestrian who’s waiting to cross at a corner, even if there’s no crosswalk, stop sign or light? I live in Vancouver now, and I rarely see people do this here. Is it the law here? When I stop for a pedestrian at a corner here, sometimes they look sort of confused, like they’re wondering why I’m stopping.

Story continues below advertisement

Tor asks: I’m driving my friend around every day because he was convicted of impaired driving and his licence is suspended until January. He is always criticizing my driving. While he was with me in the car, I signalled and changed lanes in the middle of an intersection. He told me that it was illegal and that he’d been ticketed for it. Is it actually illegal? I can’t find anything against it in Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.

An anonymous reader asks: I’ve seen people driving around wearing masks, even when they’re the only person in a vehicle. What are the risks of getting the coronavirus while driving? Is it safe to drive with the windows down?

Josh asks: I turned 17 in April and was really excited to get my driver’s licence. I can’t get it now because the testing centres are closed. Do you know when they’ll reopen? Is there a way for me to get a licence without the test?

Anne asks: My mother was driving my car and was caught by speed-trap cameras three times. The tickets came to me, and they’re all for speeding 10-15 km/h over the limit. Will these tickets have an impact on my insurance premiums? Assuming they do, is there a way I could dispute the charge and have her confess to speeding as the driver of my car? She has her own insurance, and I believe her premiums should increase and not mine.

Suresh asks: I have a neighbour who cancelled his insurance during COVID-19 but has started driving without it. I imagine there are more people like this out there. So what happens if my car gets hit by one of these idiots without insurance? Am I still covered? Are there limits on the coverage?

John asks: I live in Ontario and recently received a Quebec ticket for going 155 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. I’m old enough to know better, and I’m not very happy with myself. I know that the demerit points will follow me to Ontario, but can Ontario charge me with stunt driving as well?

Edward asks: I’m a Canadian citizen and have been living in the United States for ten years. I want to move back to Canada. I have a used 2006 Porsche Cayenne bought in the USA – but it’s made in Germany. Kelley Blue Book says it’s worth about US$2,000 (C$2,600). Do I have to pay duty on this car when moving back?

Story continues below advertisement

Vicki asks: Is it illegal in Ontario to drive your truck with the tailgate down? What if the bed is empty? What if whatever you have in the bed is tied down?

Have a driving question? Send it to globedrive@globeandmail.com and put ‘Driving Concerns’ in your subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered. Canada’s a big place, so let us know where you are so we can find the answer for your city and province.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.