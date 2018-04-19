Best offers on Acura, Mazda, Volvo and Chrysler award winners

The 2018 Chrysler Pacific was declared both Utility Vehicle of the Year and Best Minivan in the annual Canadian Car of the Year awards program, administered by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada. The awards, announced in February at the Toronto auto show, also recognized numerous vehicles as leading other segments.

Here, we’ve featured some of our favourite offers for award winners. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle – Acura MDX

Open this photo in gallery Handout

As SUVs and luxury brands continue to dominate automotive sales, the Acura MDX secured an important win as the Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2018 Acura MDX is powered by a 3.5-litre i-VTEC V-6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 267 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Acura’s proprietary Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) technology. The Tech trim comes equipped with a 529-watt, 11-speaker premium audio system, rear DVD entertainment system with nine-inch display, navigation system with voice recognition, remote engine ignition and perforated leather-appointed seating surfaces for up to seven passengers. On the exterior, the Tech trim features a pentagon-diamond grille flanked by auto-levelling Jewel Eye LED headlights, a heated windshield with rain-sensing wipers and LED tail lights. This luxury SUV is also equipped with a host of active safety features including a collision mitigation braking system with forward collision warning, a lane-keeping assist system with lane-departure warning and a road-departure mitigation system.

2018 Acura MDX Tech

MSRP: $60,590

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,500 (as compared to $3,500 in March)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

Cash purchase price before tax: $57,293

Finance for 60 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $1,235 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero-per-cent interest for $864 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Best Small Car – Mazda3

Open this photo in gallery Handout

The Mazda3 faced stiff competition in a crowded segment, but ultimately emerged as this year’s Best Small Car in Canada.

The 2018 Mazda3 is available with one of two engines depending on the trim – a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that outputs 155 horsepower and 150 lb.-ft. of torque and a 2.5-litre engine that produces an additional 29 horses and 35 lb.-ft. of torque. The GS trim features a seven-inch touch-screen infotainment system, Stitcher and AHA internet radio functionality, push-button ignition, rain-sensing wipers, available auto-leveling LED headlights and mirror-integrated turn signals. Standard safety technology on the 2018 Mazda3 includes smart city brake support, which avoids frontal collisions at speeds up to 30 km/hour, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.

2018 Mazda3 GS Automatic

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,835

Cash purchase price before tax: $22,035

Finance for 72 months at zero-per-cent interest (as compared to 0.5 per cent in February) for $350 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero-per-cent interest for $352 per month including tax, which includes a $1,200 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Best Large Premium Car – Volvo S90

Open this photo in gallery Handout

The Volvo S90 – , along with its wagon variant, the V90 – edged out segment veterans such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Porsche Panamera to win as the Best Large Premium Car in Canada.

The 2018 Volvo S90 comes standard with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that delivers 250 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque relayed through an eight-speed Geartronic transmission and an all-wheel drive powertrain. Notable highlights on the Momentum trim include a 224-watt, 10-speaker high-performance audio system, a fully digital, eight-inch instrument cluster, a Clean Zone air-quality system that automatically shuts the cabin’s air intakes if harmful substances are detected and a Wet Arms windshield washing system that distributes washer fluid evenly and instantly over the windscreen through heated nozzles built into the windshield wipers.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The S90 also furthers Volvo’s reputation as a leader in automotive safety with features such as front-collision mitigation support and Pilot Assist, which employs adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping steering support to deliver a semi-autonomous driving experience.

2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum All-Wheel Drive

MSRP: $55,750

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (as compared to no incentive in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $750

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,155

Cash purchase price before tax: $53,155

Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $1,090 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to 2.9 per cent and no incentive in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $805 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to 2.9 per cent and no incentive in February) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Utility Vehicle of the Year – Chrysler Pacifica

Open this photo in gallery Handout

The Chrysler Pacifica not only won the Best Minivan in Canada award, but was also named Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. The 2018 Pacifica is capable of outputting up to 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque through a 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 engine married to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Highlights on the Touring-L Plus trim include an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 506-watt, 13-speaker Alpine audio system, tri-zone climate control, leather seating surfaces with available eight-passenger seating, a rotary dial gear selector, a customizable seven-inch multi-information display, automatic quad-halogen headlights, LED tail lights, a backup camera and rear-park assist with active braking.

2018 Chrysler Pacific Touring-L Plus

MSRP: $47,445

Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,500

AJAC Award Bonus: $1,500 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

Cash purchase price before tax: $42,153

Finance for 60 months at 4.49-per-cent interest for $888 per month including tax, which includes a $5,500 manufacturer incentive, a $1,500 after-tax AJAC Award Bonus and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 5.99-per-cent interest for $718 per month including tax, which includes a $5,500 manufacturer incentive, a $1,500 after-tax AJAC Award Bonus and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Story continues below advertisement

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.

