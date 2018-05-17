Big incentives for vehicles at all price points

New-vehicle sales have consistently set new records each month through the better part of the past decade. However, it seems that growth may be finally starting to flatten out, with a 2.7-per-cent year-over-year decline in new-vehicle sales in April. This decline balanced out gains posted earlier in the year to leave year-to-date new-vehicle sales volumes essentially flat at 0.4-per-cent growth as compared with last year.

This potential market breather does not help to relieve any pressure on dealerships and auto makers that need to hit sales targets, though. As such, robust incentives are expected to help entice would-be buyers into the market. We’ve featured some of our favourite deals this week on vehicles with sizeable cash incentives. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Ram 1500 Longhorn Crew Cab 4x4 5′7″ box

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Ram 1500. Handout

The 2018 Ram 1500 Longhorn comes standard with a 5.7-litre, V-8 HEMI engine that delivers 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque. Its interior features include an 8.4-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 10-speaker audio system, a seven-inch in-cluster information display, a heated, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and a rotary dial gear selector. Notable safety features on the Longhorn trim include remote ignition, hill-start assist, trailer-sway control, rain-brake support and a rear-view camera with a rear-parking-assist system.

MSRP: $64,770

Month of the Ram 25 per cent off MSRP discount: $16,701 (as compared with $7,750 incentive in April)

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

Cash purchase price before tax: $50,104

Finance for 60 months at 4.59-per-cent interest for $1,058 a month including tax, which includes a $16,701 Ram of the Month discount and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 6.99-per-cent interest for $820 a month including tax, which includes a $16,701 Ram of the Month discount and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Mercedes-Benz SL 450

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL. Handout

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL is equipped with either a 3.0-litre, V-6 twin-turbocharged engine that outputs 362 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. of torque or a 4.7-litre variant that produces an additional 87 horses and 147 lb.-ft. of torque. This ultra-luxurious, two-seater convertible features a high-performance Harman Kardon surround-sound system, a COMAND infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, heated seats, automatic climate control, engine start-stop functionality and an electronic parking brake. Its safety features include active-brake assist, torque-vectoring brake, which reduces the risk of understeer and increases active handling safety, and adaptive high-beam assist, which adjusts the high beams automatically depending on the distance from vehicles in front.

MSRP: $105,900

Manufacturer cash incentive: $15,000

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,810

Cash purchase price before tax: $92,710

Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $1,832 a month including tax, which includes a $15,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 45 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $1,462 a month including tax, which includes a $15,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan. Handout

The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan delivers 283 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque through a 3.6-litre, V-6 Pentastar engine. Notable features on the Crew trim include a six-speaker audio system, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped, multifunction steering wheel, quad-halogen headlamps, a rear-view camera and an electronic-stability-control system with trailer-sway control.

MSRP: $40,745

Manufacturer cash incentive: $8,500 (as compared with $5,000 in March)

Dodge Grand Caravan Bonus: $1,000 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

Cash purchase price before tax: $32,895

Finance for 60 months at 4.59-per-cent interest for $695 a month including tax, which includes an $8,500 manufacturer incentive, a $1,000 after-tax Dodge Grand Caravan Bonus, and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $532 a month including tax, which includes a $8,500 manufacturer incentive, a $1,000 after-tax Dodge Grand Caravan Bonus, and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE All Wheel Drive

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Handout

Depending on the trim, the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is available with either a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 185 horsepower and 178 lb.-ft. of torque or a 2.0-litre, turbocharged engine that outputs 240 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. The 2.0T SE trim features a five-inch infotainment system, a six-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, heated leather seats, a rear-view camera, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, side-mirror-integrated LED turn signals and a front windshield-wiper deicer. Its safety features include blind-spot detection, lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic alert.

MSRP: $37,299

Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,500 (as compared with $4,500 in March)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,045

Cash purchase price before tax: $33,344

Finance for 84 months at zero-per-cent interest for $496 a month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $1,500 in March) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.99-per-cent interest for $723 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

