Deals on all-wheel drive luxury vehicles for $45,000 or less

Luxury vehicle sales are on the rise in Canada as auto makers continue to expand their high-end lineups to include vehicles of practically every size and class. Premium-brand vehicles accounted for nearly 12 per cent of the record-breaking two million vehicles sold in 2017, and sales of these brands are expected to rise by another seven per cent this year, according to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

In addition to comfort features like leather seats and high-end audio systems, luxury vehicles are also known for dynamic driving performance, usually associated with a rear-wheel drive powertrain. However, recent advancements in all-wheel drive technology have also added improved traction and all-season versatility into the mix without driving up production costs and purchase prices significantly, leading to its adoption in vehicles across virtually every segment – from SUVs and crossovers to compact sedans and coupes.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on luxury cars with all-wheel drive for $45,000 or less. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Volvo V60 T5 All-Wheel Drive

The Volvo V60.

Volvo sales in Canada are up over 43 per cent so far this year, making it the fastest-growing luxury auto maker with a full model line-up. The 2018 Volvo V60 comes standard with a 2.0-litre, turbocharged T5 engine that outputs 240 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque with an all-wheel drive powertrain on all trim levels. This sport wagon’s interior features include a five-inch infotainment system, an eight-speaker high-performance sound system, SiriusXM capability, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and a park assist camera. Its exterior features include rain-sensing windshield wipers, a panoramic sunroof, dual halogen headlights and LED daytime running lights. Notable safety technology includes an emergency brake assist system, front-seat whiplash protection and a city safety pre-collision system, which automatically senses and avoids impending collisions at speeds of up to 50 km/hour.

MSRP: $43,850

Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,000



Estimated dealer discount: $750



Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,155



Cash purchase price before tax: $39,255



Finance for 72 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $698 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment



Lease for 39 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $783 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment



2018 Lexus IS 300 All-Wheel Drive

The Lexus IS 300.

Powered by a 3.5-litre V-6 engine, the 2018 Lexus IS 300 All-Wheel Drive delivers 260 horsepower and 236 lb.-ft. of torque. Its interior features include a 10-speaker Lexus premium audio system, seven-inch infotainment display, heated front sport seats, water-repellant front door glass, dual-zone automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters. Its exterior features auto-leveling LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and rain-sensing wipers with de-icing capability. All IS trims come standard with Lexus Safety System+ active safety technology, which includes a pre-collision system, automatic high beams, dynamic radar cruise control and lane departure alert with steering assist.

MSRP: $43,600

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax)



Estimated dealer discount: $1,500



Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185



Cash purchase price before tax: $42,515



Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest (as compared to 4.9 per cent in March) for $575 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment



Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest (as compared to 2.9 per cent in March) for $595 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment



2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i

The BMW X1.

The 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i is capable of outputting 228 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and features an all-wheel drive platform. Highlights on this sub-compact crossover include a high-fidelity audio system, Apple CarPlay compatibility, a rearview camera, a rear park-distance control system, dynamic cruise control, engine start-stop functionality, adaptive LED headlights and power-folding sideview mirrors.

MSRP: $40,600

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to $1,000 in March)



Estimated dealer discount: $750



Freight, PDI, government fees: $3,215



Cash purchase price before tax: $41,565



Finance for 72 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $691 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in March) and assumes zero down payment



Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $585 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in March) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment



2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2.0 Turbo All-Wheel Drive

The Cadillac ATS Coupe.

The 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe features two engine variants depending on the trim – a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 272 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque and a 3.6-litre, V-6 engine that outputs an additional 63 horses. Most trims are also available with an all-wheel drive powertrain. Highlights on the ATS Coupe include a 12-speaker Bose surround sound system, an eight-inch infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, wireless cellphone charging capability, a 5.7-inch multi-information display, remote ignition and climate control and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with magnesium paddle shifters.

MSRP: $43,545

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,300 (as compared to no incentive in February)



Estimated dealer discount: $1,000



Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,575



Cash purchase price before tax: $40,820



Finance for 72 months at zero per cent interest for $609 per month including tax, which includes a $6,300 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in February) and assumes zero down payment



Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $624 per month including tax, which includes a $4,300 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in February) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment



Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

