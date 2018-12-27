New car deals for every type of buyer

Sales of new vehicles in 2019 so far have declined in Canada by only two per cent year-over-year, despite the industry being dogged by a number of economic and political factors, such as tariffs on steel and aluminum, a market correction, rising interest rates both at home and across our southern border. Nevertheless, automakers do not seem to be taking strong sales volumes for granted as they continue to offer attractive incentives across all segments in an effort to hold onto their market share.

There is something for virtually every type of car buyer. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on vehicles carrying sizable incentives. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Luxury – BMW 7 Series

Open this photo in gallery BMW 7 Series.

The 7 Series, is the largest and most luxurious sedan in BMW’s current lineup. The 2019 BMW 750i boasts a 4.4-litre V-8 engine that generates 445 horsepower and 480 lb.-ft. of torque. It accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in a just 4.4 seconds and tops out at 250 km/h. Its standard interior features include a heads-up display, Nappa leather-upholstered heated seating, wood interior trim, BMW gesture control, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, automatic four-zone climate control and wireless cellphone charging capability. Its exterior is equipped with adaptive LED headlights with high beam assist, 20-inch bi-colour rims with run-flat performance tires and a glass sunroof. Available upgrades include night vision with pedestrian detection to avoid collisions in low-light conditions and Surround View, which displays a bird’s-eye-view of the vehicle for parking manoeuvers in tight spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

2019 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive

MSRP: $117,750

$117,750 Manufacturer cash incentive: $12,500 (as compared to $10,000 in October)

$12,500 (as compared to $10,000 in October) Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $3,215

$3,215 Cash purchase price before tax: $106,465

$106,465 Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $2,207 per month including tax, which includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $7,500 in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $1,691 per month including tax, which includes a $10,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $7,500 in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Pickup Truck – Ram 1500 Classic

Open this photo in gallery Ram 1500.

Ram pickup trucks have been one of Canada’s bestselling lines of vehicles for several years. Its light duty model entered its fifth generation with a redesigned 2019 model. However, a 2019 fourth-generation model, badged as the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is also available to car buyers, carrying much deeper incentives.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic comes standard with a 3.6-litre, V-6 Pentastar engine that delivers 305 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque. The SLT trim’s key features include a five-inch touchscreen infotainment display, SiriusXM capability, Bluetooth connectivity, a 3.5-inch multi-information display and automatic quad-halogen headlights. This three-time winner of the Canadian Truck King Challenge is also capable of towing up to 7,210 pounds and is supported by safety features such as hill start assist, trailer sway control and electronic roll mitigation.

2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab 4x4 5'7" box

MSRP: $50,170

$50,170 Manufacturer cash incentive: $11,000 (as compared to $5,000 in October)

$11,000 (as compared to $5,000 in October) Holiday Bonus: $1,000 (applied after tax)

$1,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $38,320

$38,320 Finance for 60 months at 4.99 per cent interest for $817 per month including tax, which includes a before-tax $11,000 manufacturer incentive and an after-tax $1,000 Holiday Bonus, and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 7.99 per cent interest for $620 per month including tax, which includes a before-tax $11,000 manufacturer incentive and an after-tax $1,000 Holiday Bonus, and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

SUV – Jeep Cherokee

Open this photo in gallery Jeep Cherokee.

Refreshed for the 2019 model year, the Jeep Cherokee is available with three engine variants depending on the trim – a 2.4-litre, 180-horsepower Tigershark, a 3.2-litre, 271-horsepower, V-6 Pentastar, and a 2.0-litre, 270-horsepower, direct injection turbo. The North trim features a seven-inch infotainment display with integrated climate controls, voice-activated commands, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and an electronic parking brake and an electronic stability-control system with roll mitigation, hill-start assist and traction control. Its redesigned exterior is equipped with bi-LED headlights as well as LED fog lights and taillights.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

2019 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4

MSRP: $35,995

$35,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500

$3,500 Bonus Cash incentive: $2,500 (applied after tax)

$2,500 (applied after tax) Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $31,818

$31,818 Finance for 60 months at 4.99 per cent interest for $678 per month including tax, which includes a before-tax $3,500 manufacturer incentive and an after-tax $2,500 Bonus Cash incentive, and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 7.99 per cent interest for $572 per month including tax, which includes a before-tax $3,500 manufacturer incentive and an after-tax $2,500 Bonus Cash incentive, and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Electric vehicle – Kia Soul EV

Open this photo in gallery Kia Soul EV.

The 2019 Kia Soul EV delivers 109 horsepower and 210 lb.-ft. of torque through a 30-kilowatt-hour lithium ion polymer battery, while only consuming the equivalent of 2.2 litres/100 km. It boasts a zero-emission driving range of up to 179 kilometres and can reach up to 80 per cent charge in as few as 23 minutes through a fast-charging port conveniently located behind its signature Kia tiger-nose grille. The Luxury trim comes standard with an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an organic LED instrument cluster, a voice-activated navigation system, a leather-wrapped and heated multifunction steering wheel, push-button ignition, automatic projection headlights and LED tail lights. The Luxury trim also features heated and cooled front seats, power-folding side-view mirrors, fog lights, front and rear parking sensors and an available panoramic sunroof.

Kia Soul EV Luxury with Sunroof

MSRP: $39,895

$39,895 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (as compared to $1,000 in October)

$4,000 (as compared to $1,000 in October) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $37,320

$37,320 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $779 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $738 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Story continues below advertisement

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.