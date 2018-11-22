Preview: 2020 Range Rover Evoque gets a thorough update

Open this photo in gallery The 2020 Range Rover Evoque is as new as it gets.

The current Range Rover Evoque may not be the flat-out best mini luxury-crossover, but it was one of the first and, arguably, it’s still the best-looking. In production since 2011, the striking escaped-concept-car looks have aged well.

Wisely, then, RR has carried over those distinctive proportions to the new 2020 model unveiled in London this week.

Despite the familiar appearance, the 2020 is as new as new gets. It debuts Jaguar Land Rover’s new Premium Transverse Architecture and is powered by two new versions of JLR’s Ingenium engine family. The nine-speed automatic transmission, the two all-wheel drive systems and chassis are also new.

Story continues below advertisement

Land Rover resisted the trend to size creep, keeping the Evoque’s exterior dimensions almost identical to the current one; at 4.37 metres in length, it’s right in the 4.3–metre to 4.5-metre range of a peer group that includes the Audi Q3, BMW X2, Jaguar E-Pace, Mercedes GLA and Volvo XC40.

The interior design places a lot of emphasis on premium trim materials that are not only “irresistible to touch,” says chief designer of colour and materials Amy Frascella, but also environmentally sustainable.

Open this photo in gallery The interior design places a lot of emphasis on premium trim materials that are 'irresistible to touch' and environmentally sustainable.

For Canada the turbocharged 2.0-litre gasoline engine – we won’t get the diesels offered in most other markets – claims 246 horsepower in the base P250 or 296 horsepower on the uplevel P300. The latter is configured as a mild hybrid: An 11-kW starter-motor-generator harvests energy under deceleration to be stored in a 48-volt battery that feeds electricity back to the motor to assist the gas engine under acceleration.

Also in the pipeline – though not yet confirmed for Canada – is a plug-in hybrid with an 11.3-kWh battery, a 30-kW starter-motor-generator up front supplementing a 1.5-litre three-cylinder gas engine, and a 108-hp electric motor driving the rear wheels.

Naturally, the redesign brings the Evoque up to par in terms of connectivity (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G wi-fi) and infotainment (two large touch-screens and available digital gauge cluster), as well as driver-assistance technologies (including adaptive cruise with stop and go, and autonomous lane following).

Beyond that, it introduces ClearSight Rear View Mirror and Ground View: The former lets the driver display an exterior camera-based image onto the rear-view mirror, while the latter displays a wide-angle view of the terrain immediately ahead of and below the nose of the Evoque.

Open this photo in gallery The redesign brings the Evoque up to par in terms of connectivity, infotainment and driver-assist technologies.

Open this photo in gallery ClearSight Ground View displays a wide-angle view of the terrain immediately ahead of and below the nose of the Evoque.

Although conceived as an adjunct to the Evoque’s claimed best-in-class off-road chops, Ground View can also help you avoid graunching on high curbs in the urban jungle (although, with its 8.3-inch ground clearance and 25-degree approach angle, that’s less of an issue for Evoque than most urban SUVs).

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian pricing will be announced in mid January, and sales start here next Spring.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.