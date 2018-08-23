The best deals on Canada’s most fuel-efficient cars

Strict emissions standards imposed by governments around the world and consumer demand for cleaner, more fuel-efficient vehicles have pushed automakers to take strides in improving their vehicles’ fuel economy. Today, nearly every major automaker produces at least one hybrid or electric model, indicating their growing level of comfort with alternative fuel technology to achieve increasingly challenging fuel-consumption benchmarks.

In addition, automakers have also begun equipping conventional models, which often tend to be less expensive than hybrid or electric vehicles, with components such as more efficient turbocharged engines, cylinder deactivation, gasoline direct injection and continuously variable transmissions in order to find fuel efficiencies wherever possible, without greatly impacting performance.

Natural Resources Canada conducts an annual study of the most fuel-efficient, light-duty vehicles in the country. It measures best-in-class vehicles with the lowest combined fuel-consumption rating, based on 55-per-cent city and 45-per-cent highway driving.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on some of Canada’s most fuel-efficient vehicles as featured in this study. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE All Wheel Drive

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE All Wheel Drive.

Powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine with Hybrid Synergy Drive, mated to a continuously variable transmission, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is capable of producing up to 194 horsepower while achieving a combined fuel economy of 7.3 litres/100 km. Standard equipment on the SE trim includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and text-to-speech capability, leather seating surfaces, solar energy-absorbing window glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button ignition and LED headlights, daytime running lights and tail lights. All RAV4 Hybrid trims come standard with Toyota’s Safety Sense active safety technology, which includes a pre-collision system, lane-departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beam and dynamic radar cruise control.

MSRP: $38,995

$38,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (applied after tax)

$1,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,955

$1,955 Cash purchase price before tax: $39,315

$39,315 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $796 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $542 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn EcoDiesel V-6 4x4 Crew Cab 5′7″ box

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn EcoDiesel.

When equipped with a 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V6 engine, the 2018 Ram 1500 outputs 240 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque, while achieving a combined fuel economy of 10.4 litres/100 km. The Big Horn trim’s interior features an 8.7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a seven-inch in-cluster display and a rotary dial gear selector, while its exterior features premium bi-halogen projector headlights and LED tail lights. Notable available equipment includes a front and rear park assist system, a power sunroof, a navigation system and remote engine ignition.

MSRP: $58,570

$58,570 Manufacturer cash incentive: $11,750 (as compared to $7,000 in July)

$11,750 (as compared to $7,000 in July) Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $46,855

$46,855 Finance for 60 months at 4.79 per cent interest for $994 per month including tax, which includes a $11,750 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $7,000 in July) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 7.69 per cent interest for $830 per month including tax, which includes a $11,750 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $7,000 in July) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Lexus RX 450h 4WD SUV

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Lexus RX 450h 4WD SUV.

The RX, Lexus’ best-selling model, is known for being the world’s first hybrid luxury vehicle. The 2018 Lexus RX 450h achieves an exceptional fuel economy of 7.9 litres/100 km while outputting 308 horsepower and 247 lb.-ft. of torque through its 3.5-litre, six-cylinder Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine.

Its interior is equipped with a 12-speaker Lexus premium audio system with an automatic sound level

izer, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a voice-activated navigation system, a heated wood steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise controls, a built-in garage door opener and heated seats. Its exterior features rain-sensing wipers, premium auto-leveling LED headlights with washers, LED tail lights and mirror-integrated signal repeaters. Safety highlights on the RX 450h include a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, automatic high beam and dynamic radar cruise control.

MSRP: $71,150

$71,150 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (applied after tax)

$4,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $68,295

$68,295 Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,419 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared to $1,000 in June) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,066 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared to $1,000 in June) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso

Open this photo in gallery 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso.

Based on the classic Italian roadster of the same name, the 2018 FIAT 124 Spider features a turbocharged 1.4-litre MultiAir engine that produces 160 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque with a fuel economy of 7.9 litres/100 km. Interior highlights on the Lusso trim include a seven-inch FIAT Connect infotainment system, a six-speaker audio system, a backup camera, leather-faced heated seats, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and gear shift knob, push-button ignition and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Lusso trim’s exterior is equipped with automatic headlamps, LED tail lamps, rain-sensing windshield wipers and a soft-top convertible roof.

MSRP: $36,495

$36,495 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (as compared to no incentive in July)

$2,000 (as compared to no incentive in July) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $36,030

$36,030 Finance for 60 months at 4.79 per cent interest for $764 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in July) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 6.09 per cent interest for $673 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in July) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

