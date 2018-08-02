The best deals on Canada’s top-selling SUVs

Compared with an equivalent sedan, SUVs offer drivers more versatility and space, as well as higher ground clearance that often allows for light off-road driving and traversing inclement weather. Many SUVs now also deliver fuel economy comparable to sedans, as they are increasingly built on lighter, more efficient car-based platforms instead of truck-based platforms.

More than 452,000 new SUVs were driven off Canadian dealership lots in the first half of 2018, up nearly 12 per cent year over year. Here are the top 10 most popular SUVs in Canada as of June with units sold and year-over-year growth:

Honda CR-V – 28,022 (+17.6%) Toyota RAV4 – 26,606 (+5.2%) Ford Escape – 23,612 (+0.7%) Nissan Rogue – 22,404 (-0.9%) Jeep Wrangler – 16,396 (+98.5%) Mazda CX-5 – 13,786 (+14.2%) Hyundai Tucson – 12,885 (-15.3%) Chevrolet Equinox – 11,719 (-12.8%) Jeep Cherokee – 11,234 (+0.3%) Ford Edge – 10,104 (-5.7%)

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on Canada's bestselling SUVs.

2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE All Wheel Drive

Open this photo in gallery Toyota RAV4.

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 produces 176 horsepower and 172 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine. The XLE trim features a 6.1-inch infotainment system with voice recognition capability and Siri Eyes Free, push-button ignition, dual-zone climate control, heated front sport seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, a backup camera, automatic projector-style headlamps and high solar-energy-absorbing window glass. Furthermore, in addition to passive safety technology such as electronic brake force distribution, brake assist and traction control, all 2018 RAV4 trims also come standard with Toyota Safety Sense active safety technology, which includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, automatic high beam, dynamic radar cruise control and lane-departure alert with steering assist.

MSRP: $33,270

$33,270 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (applied after tax)

$1,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,955

$1,955 Cash purchase price before tax: $33,590

$33,590 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $683 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $467 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD

Open this photo in gallery Ford Escape.

The 2018 Ford Escape SEL trim is equipped with a turbocharged 1.5-litre, four-cylinder EcoBoost engine that outputs 179 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft. of torque. Its interior features a SYNC3 infotainment system with available voice-activated navigation, SiriusXM capability, dual-zone automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel. Its safety features include windshield wiper de-icing capability, a rearview camera, projector-beam headlights, an emergency brake-assist system and a tire pressure monitor.

MSRP: $30,249

$30,249 Ford employee pricing adjustment: $ 2,585

$ Delivery allowance: $1,500 (as compared to $1,000 in June)

$1,500 (as compared to $1,000 in June) Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,930

$1,930 Cash purchase price before tax: $29,844

$29,844 Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $606 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in June) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $449 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in June) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Nissan Rogue SV All Wheel Drive

Open this photo in gallery Nissan Rogue.

Powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine, the 2018 Nissan Rogue delivers 170 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard interior equipment on the SV trim includes a seven-inch infotainment system with SiriusXM capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a rearview monitor and remote engine ignition. Its exterior features automatic headlights, LED tail lights, mirror-integrated turn signal repeaters and UV-reducing solar glass. The SV trim’s safety features include intelligent forward collision warning, blind-spot warning and rear cross traffic alert.

MSRP: $30,798

$30,798 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (as compared to $1,000 in June)

$2,000 (as compared to $1,000 in June) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

$1,935 Cash purchase price before tax: $30,233

$30,233 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest (as compared to 1.9 per cent in June) for $607 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.9 per cent interest (as compared to 1.5 per cent in June) for $417 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Mazda CX-5 GS All Wheel Drive 6AT

Open this photo in gallery Mazda CX-5. Handout

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 features a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder SKYACTIV-G engine that generates 187 horsepower and 186 lb.-ft. of torque. The GS trim’s interior is equipped with a seven-inch infotainment system, Aha and Stitcher internet radio functionality, push-button ignition, a heated and leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel and three-stage heated front seats. All trims come standard with automatic LED headlights, mirror-integrated turn signal repeaters and a noise-isolating windshield with rain-sensing wipers. Standard safety features on the CX-5 include a wide-angle rearview camera, advanced blind spot monitoring, dynamic stability control and smart city brake support.

MSRP: $31,500

$31,500 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $32,035

$32,035 Finance for 60 months at 2.25 per cent interest for $658 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.75 per cent interest for $476 per month including tax, which includes a $600 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in June) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

