The best deals on luxury vehicles under $50,000

Canadian consumers are increasingly demonstrating an appetite for higher-end vehicles. Sales of luxury vehicles in Canada grew year-over-year by 11 per cent in 2016 and 12 per cent in 2017 – a record year for new-vehicle sales. Growth has been at more modest 4.75-per-cent pace year-to-date, but considering new-vehicle sales overall dropped instead by nearly two per cent, this is still a remarkable feat.

The Canadian luxury-vehicle market is undergoing a steady metamorphosis. Much like companies such as Amazon and Netflix, luxury automakers have started challenging status quo models of shopping and ownership. In 2016, Genesis launched the very first online end-to-end purchase experience, Genesis at Home, which allows a buyer to do everything, from booking a test drive to having their trade-in appraised, completing paperwork and completing their purchase online, from the comfort of their home. Their car is then delivered to their doorstep.

In October this year, Volvo also entered the digital retailing space with the launch of Care by Volvo, Canada’s first-ever vehicle subscription service, which allows customers to “subscribe” to an all-new 2019 S60 or 2019 V60 online and on any device in less than ten minutes. This service challenges the traditional concept of car ownership, as its all-in monthly fee includes vehicle maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance, winter tires and, most notably, the ability to upgrade to a new Volvo vehicle every 12 months.

At the same time, an increasing number of luxury automakers have also been expanding their lineups to include more entry-level and utility models in order to compete in previously untouched segments. Examples of these include the BMW X2, the Infiniti QX30 and the Lexus UX – all subcompact crossovers that start at a lower price point than flagship models, making it much easier for car buyers to upgrade to a luxury brand.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on luxury vehicles that cost less than $50,000. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Genesis G70

Open this photo in gallery The Genesis G70.

New for the 2019 model year, the Genesis G70 comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that outputs 252 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. However, drivers can also opt for a 3.3-litre, 365-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 variant that can go from zero to 100 km/h in a mere 4.7 seconds, topping out at 270 km/h.

Interior highlights on the 2.0T Elite trim include an eight-inch infotainment display with navigation, a 15-speaker Lexicon premium surround-sound system, a seven-inch multi-information display in the instrument panel, and leather upholstery with heated and ventilated front seats. Its exterior boasts automatic LED headlights, LED taillights, power-folding sideview mirrors with integrated turn signals and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The 2.0T Elite trim also boasts advanced safety technology such as forward collision-mitigation with pedestrian-detection, blind-spot collision warning, lane-keep assist with lane-departure warning and driver-attention warning.

2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Elite All Wheel Drive

Vehicle price: $47,000 (all-inclusive)

$47,000 (all-inclusive) Government fees: $131

$131 Cash purchase price before tax: $47,131

$47,131 Finance for 84 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $667 per month including tax and requires $1,000 down payment

Lease for 60 months at 1.4 per cent interest for $566 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and requires $1,000 down payment

Includes complimentary scheduled maintenance and courtesy vehicle service for five years or 100,000 kilometres, and complimentary navigation map updates for five years

Build & Purchase via Genesis at Home

Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

Open this photo in gallery The Mercedes-Benz GLA 250.

Equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 produces 208 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. It also comes standard with Mercedes-Benz’s proprietary 4MATIC all-wheel drivetrain. Notable features on the 2019 GLA 250 include dynamic select, which allows the driver to choose between four preset driving modes or create an individual mode based on driving preferences; active brake assist with adaptive braking technology; attention assist, which monitors driving behaviour to detect driver fatigue, and rain-sensing wipers with a heated windshield washing system.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC

MSRP: $39,200

$39,200 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,500 (as compared to $1,500 in November)

$4,500 (as compared to $1,500 in November) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,810

$2,810 Cash purchase price before tax: $36,510

$36,510 Finance for 60 months at 6.95 per cent interest for $816 per month including tax, which includes a $4,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 45 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $585 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Lexus NX

Open this photo in gallery The Lexus NX 300.

The 2019 Lexus NX 300 generates 235 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged Atkinson cycle engine. Key highlights on this compact luxury crossover include an eight-inch infotainment display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, heated front seats with whiplash-injury-lessening technology, push-button ignition, dual-zone climate control, windshield-wiper-deicing capability, bi-LED headlights with washers and LED fog lights and taillights. Most notably, this compact luxury crossover comes standard with Lexus Safety System+, which includes a precollision system, automatic high-beams, dynamic-radar cruise control and lane-departure alert with steering assist.

2019 Lexus NX 300

MSRP: $44,150

$44,150 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax, as compared to $1,750 in November)

$2,000 (applied after tax, as compared to $1,750 in November) Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215

$2,215 Cash purchase price before tax: $43,095

$43,095 Finance for 60 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $895 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared to $1,750 in November) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $573 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared to $1,750 in November) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Cadillac XT5

Open this photo in gallery The Cadillac XT5.

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 crossover features a 3.6-litre V-6 engine that outputs 310 horses and 271 lb.-ft. of torque. Its interior features wireless cellphone charging capability, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine ignition, heated front seats and a Cadillac User Experience infotainment system, which includes an eight-inch touchscreen display, an eight-speaker Bose premium sound system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Other notable features include automatic headlights, an electromechanical parking brake, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors and an acoustic laminated windshield.

2019 Cadillac XT5 All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $47,795

$47,795 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (as compared to $2,500 in October)

$3,000 (as compared to $2,500 in October) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,618

$2,618 Cash purchase price before tax: $46,413

$46,413 Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $942 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $2,500 in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $704 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $2,500 in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provide

