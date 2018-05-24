The best deals on sports sedans under $45,000

Luxury cars are a ray of light in an otherwise rapidly declining passenger car segment. Sales of passenger cars in the first four months of 2018 declined by nearly 10 per cent year-over-year and only 14 of more than 40 brands posted any growth in passenger car sales during that period. Thirteen of these were luxury brands, including Alfa Romeo, Genesis, Porsche, Tesla, Infiniti, Rolls-Royce, Audi, Bentley, Acura and BMW.
Notwithstanding the dominance of SUVs, sports sedans are still attracting buyers because they deliver a perfect blend of comfort and performance with features that range from perforated-leather seats and premium audio systems to turbocharged engines. All-wheel drive is also now a commonplace feature on most luxury sport sedans – delivering all-season versatility.
We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on sport sedans under $45,000. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced All Wheel Drive
Already known for being the first-ever auto maker to offer an end-to-end online car-buying experience, Genesis has just launched the 2019 G70 – the third model in its growing lineup. Through a service called Genesis at Home, all aspects of the Genesis car-buying process, from the initial test drive to the final paperwork and the vehicle itself, are all delivered to your door in an Amazon Prime-like experience. Pricing is transparent, upfront and includes all scheduled maintenance; there is no negotiating.
The 2019 Genesis G70 is designed to compete with the likes of the BWM 3-Series and Mercedes C-Class. Indeed, Genesis division head Manfred Fitzgerald and design head Luc Donckerwolke were both from Lamborghini and engineering head Albert Biermann previously led BMW’s M division.
The G70 is available with either a 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine that outputs 252 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, or a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V-6 that produces an additional 113 horses and 116 lb.-ft. of torque. Both engines were tuned on the famed Nuerburgring race track and the 3.3-litre can go from zero to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 270 km/h. Notable features on the 2.0T Advanced trim include an eight-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a seven-inch in-cluster display, a proximity-activated hands-free trunk, automatic projector-beam headlights with high-beam assist and a host of active safety technology, such as a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability.
- Vehicle Price: $42,000 (all-inclusive)
- Government fees: $128
- Cash purchase price before tax: $42,128
- Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $817 per month including tax and requires $1,000 down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $623 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and requires $1,000 down payment
- Includes complimentary scheduled maintenance and courtesy vehicle service for five years or 100,000 kilometres and complimentary navigation map updates for five years
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD Tech
The 2018 Acura TLX Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) models are powered by a 3.5-litre i-VTEC V-6 engine that delivers 290 horsepower and 267 lb.-ft. of torque. Acura’s SH-AWD is unique in that it can vary front-rear torque distribution from 90:10 to 30:70 and can also overspeed either rear wheel to provide an element of rear-wheel steering.
Originally launched in 2015 as a replacement between the former compact TSX and the mid-size TL sedans, the TLX was just recently refreshed in the 2018 model year. The most notable exterior features on the Tech trim include a bold pentagon diamond grille, washer-equipped Jewel Eye LED headlights and an acoustic front windshield with de-icing capability and rain-sensing wipers. In the interior, it features a 10-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system, speed-sensitive volume control, perforated leather-trimmed heated seats and a navigation system with voice recognition. Its active safety technology includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation and lane keeping assist.
- MSRP: $44,890
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,500 (applied after tax, as compared to $2,000 in March)
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185
- Cash purchase price before tax: $41,593
- Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $839 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $570 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
2018 Volvo S60 T5 All Wheel Drive
The Volvo S60 is slated for a complete redesign for the 2019 model year and will most noticeably feature Volvo’s distinctive T-shaped signature lighting, among other enhancements. In the meantime, the current generation 2018 Volvo S60 carries exceptionally attractive incentives. The 2018 S60 comes standard with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine that is capable of producing 240 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. The base trim is equipped with an eight-speaker high-performance sound system, a five-inch infotainment display, remote engine ignition, engine start/stop functionality and a parking assist camera. The S60 also features advanced safety technologies, such as whiplash protection on the front seats, which allow the entire front backrest and head restraint to move with the occupant to support the neck in the event of a rear-end collision. As well, a city safety pre-collision system automatically senses and avoids impending collisions at speeds of up to 50 km/hour.
- MSRP: $42,150
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $750
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,155
- Cash purchase price before tax: $37,555
- Finance for 60 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $801 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 39 months at 0.9 per cent interest (as compared to 1.9 per cent in April) for $749 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
2018 Infiniti Q50 3.0T LUXE All Wheel Drive
Equipped with a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, the 2018 Infiniti Q50 3.0t LUXE outputs 300 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque. The Q50’s design was just refreshed in the 2018 model year after a five-year run since its first introduction. Key highlights include a dual-display infotainment system with navigation, voice recognition for audio, SMS text and vehicle information, dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic LED headlights and LED fog lights, remote engine ignition and rain-sensing windshield wipers.
- MSRP: $44,995
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (as compared to $2,500 in April)
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185
- Cash purchase price before tax: $43,180
- Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $895 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $660 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai
Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.
