The best luxury lease deals under $600 a month

The luxury automotive market has expanded for 26 consecutive years

It experienced nearly seven per cent year-over-year growth in 2018, moving more than 150,000 vehicles. In line with overall mass-market trends, sales of light trucks (SUVs and pickup trucks) overshadowed those of passenger cars (sedans, wagons and hatchbacks).

Growth in demand for high-end vehicles also indicates an evolution in buyer profiles. While luxury brands were once out of reach for many, an increasingly more diverse demographic has been buying into the premium vehicle experience. This is thanks to automakers expanding their lineups to offer more entry-level vehicles, such as the Genesis G70, BMW 3 Series and Lexus IS , alongside their state-of-the-art flagship models such as the Genesis G90 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach.

Story continues below advertisement

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on luxury vehicles that can be leased for $600 per month or less. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV .

2019 Genesis G70

Luxury automaker Genesis is the world’s first to offer an entirely online end-to-end car-buying experience through a service called Genesis at Home . This allows customers to execute all steps in their Genesis car-buying process, from the initial test drive to the final paperwork from the comfort of their living room in Amazon Prime-like fashion. The vehicle itself is then delivered to your door in a giant glass box.

Genesis’s now three-model-strong lineup includes the 2019 G70 , which, in its inaugural year, has already become the Genesis’s bestselling model and was also named Car of the Year at North American International Auto Show in Detroit earlier this month. Depending on the trim level, the G70 is powered by either a turbocharged 2.0-litre, 252-hp engine or a 3.3-litre, 365-hp twin-turbo V-6, both of which were tuned on the famed Nuerburgring racetrack.

Standard equipment on the G70 Advanced 2.0T trim includes an eight-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, paddle shifters for manual mode, a proximity-activated hands-free trunk and active safety technology, such as a precollision system with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability.

2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced All Wheel Drive

Vehicle price : $42,000 (all-inclusive)

: $42,000 (all-inclusive) Government fees : $131

: $131 Cash purchase price before tax: $42,131

$42,131 Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $816 per month including tax and and requires $1,000 down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.4-per-cent interest for $571 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and requires $1,000 down payment

Includes complimentary scheduled maintenance and courtesy vehicle service for five years or 100,000 kilometres, and complimentary navigation map updates for five years

Build & Purchase via Genesis at Home

2019 Acura TLX

The 2019 Acura TLX models that feature Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) also feature a 3.5-litre, i-VTEC V-6 engine that generates 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Acura’s proprietary SH-AWD technology varies front-rear torque distribution from 90:10 to 30:70 and can also overspeed either rear wheel to provide an element of rear-wheel steering.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Other notable features on the 2019 TLX SH-AWD include engine start-stop and remote ignition functionality, an electronic gear selector and parking brake, a multiangle rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines, active noise-cancelling sound control, Jewel Eye LED headlights with auto high beam and windshield-wiper de-icing capability. Its safety technology includes collision-mitigation braking, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation and adaptive cruise control.

2019 Acura TLX SH-AWD

MSRP : $41,190

: $41,190 Manufacturer cash incentive : $2,500 (applied after tax)

: $2,500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount : $1,000

: $1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees : $2,185

: $2,185 Cash purchase price before tax : $40,163

: $40,163 Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $793 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $552 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Lexus NX

The 2019 Lexus NX 300 produces 235 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque through a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine. Its interior features include an eight-inch infotainment display, a rear-view camera, keyless push-button ignition, leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters and power-adjustable heated front seats with whiplash-injury-lessening technology. In addition to bi-beam LED headlights with washers, LED fog lights and wiper-de-icing capability, the 2019 NX 300 comes standard with Lexus’s Safety System+ suite of active safety technology, which includes a precollision system, automatic high-beams, dynamic-radar cruise control and lane-departure alert with steering assist.

2019 Lexus NX 300

MSRP : $44,150

: $44,150 Manufacturer cash incentive : $2,500 (applied after tax, as compared to $2,000 in December)

: $2,500 (applied after tax, as compared to $2,000 in December) Estimated dealer discount : $1,500

: $1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees : $2,215

: $2,215 Cash purchase price before tax : $42,653

: $42,653 Finance for 60 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $885 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared to $2,000 in December) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $562 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared to $2,000 in December) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Audi A3

Story continues below advertisement

The 2019 Audi A3 is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that delivers 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Key highlights on this compact sport sedan include a free-standing multimedia interface, leather-seating surfaces with heated front seats, an electromechanical parking brake, a panoramic glass roof, engine start-stop functionality, Xenon headlights with light and rain-sensing capability, LED daytime running lights and LED taillights. Also standard on the Audi is the pre sense basic safety system, which engages the automatic belt tensioner and triggers anticipatory protection measures for the passengers upon detecting a high probability of collision.

2019 Audi A3 45 TFSI Quattro Komfort S tronic

MSRP : $38,200

: $38,200 Manufacturer cash incentive : $500 (as compared to no incentive in December)

: $500 (as compared to no incentive in December) Estimated dealer discount : $500

: $500 Freight, PDI, government fees : $2,830

: $2,830 Cash purchase price before tax : $40,030

: $40,030 Finance for 60 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $831 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in December) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $601 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in December) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.