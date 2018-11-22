The best new car deals with winter-tire packages

Though the name suggests year-round application, all-season tires are generally not fit for even a moderate Canadian winter. The rule of thumb is that all-season tires should be transitioned to winter tires as soon as daily temperatures drop below 7 C. This is especially the case with the summer tires that are often found on luxury and high-performance vehicles.

While winter tires are designed with more aggressive treads that help the vehicle avoid hydroplaning by cutting more effectively through slush and water, there is much more science involved. Most notably, as with any material, the rubber in all-season and summer tires tends to stiffen as temperatures fall, adversely affecting traction. Winter tires are specifically made with a softer rubber compound that helps the vehicle better adhere to road surfaces in colder temperatures, thus improving stopping distance and vehicle stability while cornering.

Despite the benefits, purchasing a second set of tires can be an expensive ordeal, so many automakers offer no-charge winter tire packages and/or credits to help their customers drive safely in the winter. We’ve featured some of our favourite such offers this week. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

2019 Kia Sorento EX All Wheel Drive

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Kia Sorento.

Kia is offering no-charge winter tires with purchases of select models, including the Stinger, Sportage and their most popular SUV, the Sorento, which has been redesigned for the 2019 model year.

The 2019 Kia Sorento is available with two engine variants depending on the trim – a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder that generates 185 horsepower and 178 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 3.3-litre, V-6 that produces an additional 105 horses and 74 lb.-ft. of torque. The 2019 Sorento features a heated multifunction steering wheel, heated front seats, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic headlights, windshield-wiper-deicing capability and a rearview camera. Additional standard features on the EX trim include a seven-inch infotainment display, wireless cellphone-charging capability and leather-upholstered seating for up to seven passengers.

MSRP: $32,495

$32,495 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000

$2,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $31,920

$31,920 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest (as compared to 0.99 per cent in October) for $629 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest (as compared to 2.99 per cent in October) for $480 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE Limited AWC

Open this photo in gallery The 2018 Mitsubishi RVR.

For a limited time, customers can receive a no-charge winter tire bundle valued at up to $1,400, which includes tires, rims, sensors, mounting, balancing and installation, on all new 2018 and 2019 Mitsubishi models, including the RVR.

The 2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE Limited trim makes 168 horsepower and 167 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder MIVEC engine, mated to a continuously variable transmission with paddle shifters. This trim also comes equipped with All-Wheel Control, Mitsubishi’s proprietary all-wheel drivetrain, with a drive-mode selector which allows the driver to switch between two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive and automatic modes based on their driving preferences. The SE Limited trim’s interior features include a seven-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, heated front seats and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel. Its exterior boasts 18-inch alloy wheels, power-folding sideview mirrors, automatic headlights and LED daytime running lights and tail lights.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MSRP: $28,398

$28,398 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax)

$2,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840

$1,840 Cash purchase price before tax: $27,968

$27,968 Finance for 72 months at zero per cent interest for $467 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 5.99 per cent interest for $597 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Mazda CX-3 GS All Wheel Drive 6AT

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Mazda CX-3.

New car buyers can take advantage of a Winter Tire Credit of up to $750 with the purchase of select new Mazda models, including the 2019 CX-3 subcompact crossover.

The 2019 Mazda CX-3 comes standard with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder SKYACTIV-G engine that outputs 148 horsepower and 146 lb.-ft. of torque. Key highlights on the GS trim include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, Stitcher and Aha internet radio integration, a rearview camera, keyless push-button ignition, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and an electromechanical parking brake. Standard active safety features on the GS trim include smart city-brake support, advanced blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic control.

Story continues below advertisement

MSRP: $25,345

$25,345 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (as compared to no incentive in October)

$1,000 (as compared to no incentive in October) Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $26,130

$26,130 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $531 per month including tax, which includes a $300 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $401 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Ford Edge SEL All Wheel Drive

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Ford Edge.

For a limited time, most purchases of new Ford models, including the redesigned 2019 Edge, will receive a no-extra-charge winter performance package.

Most 2019 Ford Edge trims feature a turbocharged 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine that delivers 250 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque. In addition to a brand new front grille, headlight and rear fascia design, the 2019 Edge comes standard with several enhancements across all trims, such as an eight-speed automatic transmission, engine start-stop functionality, a rotary dial gear selector, rain-sensing windshield wipers and active safety features such as pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking and automatic high-beams. In addition to these features, the SEL trim also sports remote engine ignition, bi-LED headlights and LED fog lights, tail lights and daytime running lights.

MSRP: $39,999

$39,999 Manufacturer cash incentive: $750 (as compared to no incentive in October)

$750 (as compared to no incentive in October) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,930

$1,930 Cash purchase price before tax: $40,179

$40,179 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $796 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $599 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.