The best offers combining zero-per-cent financing and cash rebates

According to J.D. Power and Associates, 55 per cent of all new vehicle sales were financed with an auto loan and 28 per cent were leased last month. This makes purchasing a new car in cash a rarity among consumers. However, it is no surprise as attractive finance and lease offers from auto makers continue to abound as the industry looks to post another record year of sales.

While most headlines speak of rising interest rates, the auto industry often appears to defy nature with advertised offers of zero-per-cent interest rates. In reality, there is always a cost to borrowing and such “zero”-per-cent interest offers often require forgoing potentially significant cash rebates.

However, we’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on vehicles that carry both zero-per-cent financing and attractive rebates that can be stacked. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

Open this photo in gallery Handout

The 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid is capable of outputting up to 192 horsepower and 271 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre gasoline-electric hybrid engine. Its interior features dual-zone climate control, push-button ignition, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped and heated multifunction steering wheel, a rear-view camera and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Highlights on the EX trim include a seven-inch infotainment system, an automatic defog system, leather seating surfaces, rear parking sensors, blind-spot detection and rear-cross traffic alert. The Optima Hybrid’s exterior features include automatic headlights, power-folding side-view mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, LED tail lights and a windshield wiper de-icing system.

MSRP: $33,895

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (as compared to $2,000 in March)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,825

Cash purchase price before tax: $31,220

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $626 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in March) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $596 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV CVT

Open this photo in gallery Handout

The 2018 Nissan Sentra comes standard with a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder engine that outputs 124 horsepower and 125 lb.-ft. of torque. Notable features on the SV trim include a five-inch infotainment system, a rear-view camera, an available eight-speaker Bose premium audio system, speed-sensitive audio control, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, push-button ignition and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

MSRP: $20,258

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to $1,000 in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $250

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,740

Cash purchase price before tax: $20,248

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $391 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to 1.99 per cent and $500 incentive in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.5-per-cent interest for $276 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in February) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2018 Ford Flex SEL All-Wheel Drive

Open this photo in gallery Handout

Powered by a 3.5-litre, V-6 engine, the 2018 Ford Flex delivers 287 horsepower and 254 lb.-ft. of torque. Its interior features include a SYNC3 infotainment system, which includes a touch screen, voice recognition, SiriusXM capability and Bluetooth connectivity, a rear-view camera with a reverse sensing system, remote ignition and climate control, seven-passenger seating and solar-tinted glass for all windows. A key safety feature on this full-size SUV is the AdvanceTrac electronic stability control system, which uses gyroscopic sensors to measure vehicle rolling and turning rates to instantaneously adjust braking and engine output to keep the vehicle under control.

MSRP: $41,299

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500 (as compared to $1,500 in March)

Ford SUV Leadership Bonus: $1,000 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,930

Cash purchase price before tax: $37,844

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $713 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,500 in March), a $1,000 after-tax Ford SUV Leadership Bonus, and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $643 per month including tax, which includes a $3,385 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,500 in March), a $1,000 after-tax Ford SUV Leadership Bonus, and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2018 Hyundai Sante Fe Sport Limited 2.0T All-Wheel Drive

Open this photo in gallery Handout

The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport features two engine variants – a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder engine that outputs 185 horsepower and 178 lb.-ft. of torque and a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 240 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. The Limited trim’s interior features include an eight-inch touch-screen infotainment system with built-in navigation, a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a rear-view camera with rear parking assistance sensors, leather seating surfaces with heated and ventilated front seats, push-button ignition and a heated, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel. Other notable features include blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, automatic projector headlights and LED daytime-running lights.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MSRP: $41,399

Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,500 (as compared to $4,500 in March)

Estimated dealer discount: $750

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,045

Cash purchase price before tax: $37,194

Finance for 84 months at zero-per-cent interest for $547 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to 0.99 per cent interest and $1,500 incentive in March) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.99-per-cent interest for $784 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free.