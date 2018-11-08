The best offers on 2019 models available now

With two months to go before 2018 is over, there are already more than 250 different 2019 model-year vehicles available for purchase.

Deeper discounts than usual on outgoing models could be attractive, but buyers may have to forego the potential updated design and technological improvements that often come with refreshed models. This is especially noticeable in models that have just been redesigned, such as the 2019 Ram 1500, 2019 BMW X4 or 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Moreover, new-model-year vehicles do tend to hold their value longer than their outgoing counterparts, assuming both were purchased today and driven the same number of kilometres. This is especially pertinent if you expect to trade this vehicle in for yet another a few years from now. That said, many 2019 models already come with incentives to help tip the scale in their favour.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on 2019 models. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2019 Acura RDX Tech

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Acura RDX.

The Acura RDX has been redesigned from the ground up for the 2019 model year. Not only does it feature a new longer and wider platform for improved driving dynamics, but it now also boasts a more aggressive exterior design with a diamond pentagon grille and redesigned Jewel Eye LED headlights and LED taillights.

The 2019 RDX features a 2.0-litre turbocharged VTEC engine that outputs 272 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with steering-mounted paddle shifters and an all-wheel drivetrain. Its interior features include a freestanding 10.2-inch high-definition infotainment system with a touchpad controller, a navigation system with voice recognition, a multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, remote engine ignition and WiFi tethering. Additionally, the Tech trim also features a 12-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system and speed-sensitive windshield wipers.

Also standard across all trims are safety features such as collision-mitigation braking, forward-collision warning, road-departure mitigation and automatic high-beams, earning the 2019 RDX recognition as a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety.

MSRP: $46,490

$46,490 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (applied after tax)

$1,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $46,790

$46,790 Finance for 60 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $990 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $705 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Lexus NX 300

Open this photo in gallery The Lexus NX 300.

The 2019 Lexus NX 300 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine that delivers 235 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. Its interior features an eight-inch infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters, a rearview camera, power-adjustable and heated front seats and push-button ignition. On its exterior, the 2019 NX 300 is equipped with bi-beam LED headlights with washers, LED fog lights and wiper-deicing capability. It also comes standard with Lexus’ Safety System+ suite of active safety technology, which includes a precollision system, automatic high-beams, dynamic-radar cruise control and lane-departure alert with steering assist.

MSRP: $44,050

$44,050 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,750 (applied after tax)

$1,750 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215

$2,215 Cash purchase price before tax: $43,316

$43,316 Finance for 60 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $899 per month including tax, which includes a $1,750 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $578 per month including tax, which includes a $1,750 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

The Jeep Cherokee received a facelift for the 2019 model year, featuring an all-new front fascia with redesigned headlights and fog lights. Most trims are also now available with a 2.0-litre turbo engine with engine start-stop functionality. The 2019 Cherokee comes standard, however, with an efficient 2.4-litre, four-cylinder Tigershark engine that outputs 180 horsepower and 170 lb.-ft. of torque. Notable features on the North trim include a seven-inch infotainment system with integrated climate controls and voice commands, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, an electronic parking brake, bi-LED headlights, LED fog lights and taillights and an electronic stability-control system with roll mitigation, hill-start assist and traction control.

MSRP: $35,995

$35,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500

$3,500 Bonus cash incentive: $2,500 (applied after tax)

$2,500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $31,818

$31,818 Finance for 60 months at 4.99 per cent interest for $678 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive as well as a $2,500 after-tax bonus cash incentive, and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 7.99 per cent interest for $578 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive as well as a $2,500 after-tax bonus cash incentive, and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring All Wheel Drive

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Buick Encore.

The 2019 Buick Encore generates 138 horsepower and 148 lb.-ft. of torque through a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo engine. Standard equipment on the Sport Touring trim includes an eight-inch infotainment system with SiriusXM capability, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a rearview camera, LED daytime running lights, sideview mirror-integrated turn signals, a solar-absorbing windshield and 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels. Also available on the Sport Touring trim is a seven-speaker Bose audio system, a built-in navigation system, side blind-spot alert and rear cross-traffic alert.

MSRP: $30,200

$30,200 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500

$500 Black Friday bonus: $1,000 (applied after tax)

$1,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,239

$2,239 Cash purchase price before tax: $30,754

$30,754 Finance for 60 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $601 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive as well as a $1,000 after-tax Black Friday bonus, and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $426 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive as well as a $1,000 after-tax Black Friday bonus, and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

