The best offers on mid-size SUVs

Despite the forces working against the Canadian automotive market in recent months – benchmark interest-rate hikes, aluminum and steel tariffs, and stock market volatility – new vehicle sales so far in 2018 have remained largely on par with last year’s record highs, trailing by less than 20,000 units, or one per cent, year-to-date.

However, sales of both passenger cars and pickup trucks from January through October have experienced a year-over-year decline of more than seven per cent and five per cent, respectively, leaving SUVs and crossovers to do the heavy lifting. The good news is that, due to their massive popularity, nearly 900,000 of them have been sold in the same period, up five per cent from last year.

Aside from the obvious benefits of space and versatility, another reason to consider purchasing an SUV is a more comfortable winter drive. Due to their higher clearance, SUVs typically offer better road visibility and performance navigating through inclement weather. Most models also come standard or are available with all-wheel drivetrains that provide improved traction in snow and rain over their rear- or front-wheeled counterparts.

Story continues below advertisement

Improvements in technology and the use of car-based platforms to build SUVs have led to an explosion in the variety of models available today. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on mid-size SUVs. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2019 Acura MDX SH-All Wheel Drive Tech

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Acura MDX.

All 2019 Acura MDX trims, except the Sport Hybrid, are equipped with a 3.5-litre i-VTEC engine with direct injection that delivers 290 horsepower and 267 lb.-ft. of torque, relayed through a nine-speed automatic transmission. In addition, all trims come standard with Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) powertrain. Interior highlights on the Tech trim include a 10-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system, an Acura navigation system with voice recognition, a heated multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters, tri-zone climate control with sun position detection, remote engine ignition, adaptive cruise control and front and rear parking sensors. The 2019 MDX Tech also features collision-mitigation braking, road-departure mitigation, its notable Jewel Eye LED headlights with washers and a heated windshield with rain-sensing wipers.

MSRP: $57,890

$57,890 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (applied after tax, as compared to $3,500 in October)

$4,000 (applied after tax, as compared to $3,500 in October) Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $55,035

$55,035 Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,151 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared to $1,500 in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $798 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared to $1,500 in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Volvo XC90 T5 All Wheel Drive Momentum

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Volvo XC90.

The XC90 is Volvo’s most popular model in Canada. The 2019 XC90 comes standard with a Volvo T5 engine that outputs 250 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. Key highlights on its Momentum trim include an eight-inch digital in-cluster driver display, a panoramic sunroof, brushed aluminum interior trim, four-zone automatic climate control, engine start-stop functionality and a Clean Zone air-quality system that shuts the cabin’s air intakes if harmful substances are detected. In keeping with Volvo’s reputation for safety innovation, the 2019 XC90 Momentum trim also features front collision-mitigation support, forward-collision warning with a heads-up display, wiper-integrated windshield washer nozzles and whiplash protection on the front seats.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MSRP: $59,750

$59,750 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (as compared to no incentive in October)

$2,000 (as compared to no incentive in October) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,155

$2,155 Cash purchase price before tax: $58,905

$58,905 Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,193 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $937 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Subaru Ascent Touring CVT

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Subaru Ascent.

New for the 2019 model year, the Ascent joins Subaru’s already popular SUV lineup as its largest entry yet. The 2019 Subaru Ascent is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-litre, four-cylinder Boxer engine that generates 260 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque, and comes standard with Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain. Its Touring trim is equipped with an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen display, tri-zone climate control, push-button engine ignition, seating for up to eight passengers, and a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters. All trims feature Subaru’s EyeSight suite of safety technology, which includes precollision braking, adaptive cruise control, lead-vehicle start alert and lane-keep assist with lane-departure and lane-sway warning.

MSRP: $40,995

$40,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (as compared to no incentive in October)

$500 (as compared to no incentive in October) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,940

$1,940 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,435

$41,435 Finance for 60 months at 4.49 per cent interest for $873 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to 4.99 per cent interest and no incentive in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.49 per cent interest for $659 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to 4.99 per cent interest and no incentive in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Story continues below advertisement

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Ltd

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Most 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee trims are available with one of two engine variants – a 3.6-litre, 295-horsepower Pentastar or a 5.7-litre, 360-horsepower HEMI. Notable features on the Limited trim include a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, heated first- and second-row seating with leather upholstery, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, push-button engine ignition, a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, rear park assist, automatic quad-halogen projector headlights and LED fog lights.

MSRP: $53,195

$53,195 Black Friday Event cash incentive: $8,279 (as compared to $4,000 in October)

$8,279 (as compared to $4,000 in October) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $45,951

$45,951 Finance for 60 months at 4.99 per cent interest for $980 per month including tax, which includes an $8,279 Black Friday Event incentive (as compared to $4,000 in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 7.99 per cent interest for $899 per month including tax, which includes an $8,279 Black Friday Event incentive (as compared to $4,000 in October) and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.