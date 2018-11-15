The best offers on pickup trucks

Four of the five bestselling vehicles in the country this year are pickup trucks, despite sales slumping slightly year-over-year. With nearly 350,000 units sold from January through October, the pickup truck segment alone accounted for 20 per cent of all new vehicles sold in the country.

Originally purpose-built to carry large amounts of cargo in an open bed and tow heavy payloads, pickup trucks have enjoyed a change in perception in recent years. Canadians tend to have an affinity for more luxurious, full-size models with four-wheel drivetrains and crew cabs, which, unlike traditional pickup trucks, sacrifice some cargo space to accommodate a second row of seats in a larger passenger cabin with full-size forward-hinged doors.

With new 2019 models rolling onto dealership lots, automakers are offering attractive incentives on remaining 2018 model-year inventory. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on pickup trucks. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew 5-1/2’ box

Open this photo in gallery The Ford F-150.

The Ford F-Series is legendary for being the best-selling line of trucks in Canada for the last half century. The 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat trim is equipped with a 2.7-litre, V-6 EcoBoost engine that generates 325 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque, and can tow up to 9,000 pounds. The Lariat trim features an eight-inch infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, dual-zone climate control, available adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights, mirror-integrated turn signals, a reverse sensing system, trailer-backup assist, a rearview camera with dynamic hitch assist and curve-control technology, which detects when the vehicle is going too fast on a curve and helps slow it down.

MSRP: $57,249

$57,249 Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,100 (as compared to $6,250 in October)

$7,100 (as compared to $6,250 in October) Estimated dealer discount: $2,500

$2,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,940

$1,940 Cash purchase price before tax: $49,589

$49,589 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $1,005 per month including tax, which includes a $3,350 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $2,500 in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $770 per month including tax, which includes a $3,350 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $2,500 in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4x4 Crew Cab

Open this photo in gallery The Nissan Titan.

The 2018 Nissan Titan produces 390 horsepower, 394 lb.-ft. of torque and a 9,230-pound towing capacity through a 5.6-litre, V-8 Endurance engine. Its PRO-4X trim comes standard with a seven-inch infotainment display, voice-recognition capability, navigation, a 12-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system, automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, trailer-sway control, blind-spot alert and active brake limited slip, which automatically senses and applies the brakes on slipping wheels and sends additional power to the wheels with the best traction.

MSRP: $58,398

$58,398 Manufacturer cash incentive: $12,000

$12,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

$1,935 Cash purchase price before tax: $47,833

$47,833 Finance for 84 months at zero per cent interest for $771 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 5.99 per cent interest for $800 per month including tax, which includes a $12,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5′7″ box

Open this photo in gallery The Ram 1500.

The Ram 1500 was redesigned for the 2019 model year and features a massive 12-inch infotainment display, a new grille and headlight design, and premium interior finishes of leather, wood and metal. In the meantime, consumers can take advantage of attractive incentives on remaining 2018 Ram 1500 inventory.

The 2018 Ram 1500 Laramie trim is available with two engine variants – a 5.7-litre gasoline engine that outputs 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 3.0-litre diesel engine that generates 240 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque. It is also capable of towing over 10,000 pounds when equipped with the latter. Notable features on the Laramie trim include an 8.4-inch infotainment display, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, a rotary-dial gear selector, a rear parking-assist system, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and trailer-sway control. Available features on the Laramie trim include a 10-speaker audio system, remote engine ignition and a power sunroof.

MSRP: $59,770

$59,770 Manufacturer cash incentive: $11,750

$11,750 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (applied after tax)

$1,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035

$2,035 Cash purchase price before tax: $48,170

$48,170 Finance for 60 months at 4.99 per cent interest for $1,027 per month including tax, which includes a $11,750 manufacturer incentive as well as a $1,000 after-tax bonus cash incentive, and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 7.99 per cent interest for $843 per month including tax, which includes a $11,750 manufacturer incentive as well as a $1,000 after-tax bonus cash incentive, and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Toyota Tundra Limited 5.7L 4x4 Crewmax

Open this photo in gallery The Toyota Tundra.

The 2018 Toyota Tundra generates 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque through a 5.7-litre, V-8 i-FORCE engine and can tow up to 10,400 pounds. All Tundra trims are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, which includes a precollision system with pedestrian detection, lane-departure alert, automatic high-beam and dynamic-radar cruise control, as well as the Star Safety System, which includes smart-stop technology, vehicle-stability control, brake assist and electronic brake-force distribution. Additionally, the Limited trim also features a seven-inch infotainment display, voice recognition capability, navigation, a nine-speaker audio system, windshield wiper deicing capability, a backup camera, LED headlights and LED fog lights.

MSRP: $57,790

$57,790 Manufacturer cash incentive: $8,000 (applied after tax)

$8,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,955

$1,955 Cash purchase price before tax: $51,665

$51,665 Finance for 60 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $1,131 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $756 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

