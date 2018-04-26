The best offers on pickup trucks

Over two million new vehicles were sold in Canada in what was a record-breaking 2017, up 4.6 per cent year-over-year. Pickup trucks represented more than 20 per cent of that figure with over 425,000 units sold. This has remained largely consistent in the first quarter of 2018.

An indication of this segment’s popularity is that four of Canada’s five best-selling vehicles in 2017 and 2018 so far are pickup trucks. Furthermore, in addition to being the country’s best-selling pickup line for more than 50 years, the Ford F-series has also been Canada’s best-selling vehicle overall since 2009.

With the return of the Honda Ridgeline last year after a three-year hiatus, the impending relaunch of the Ford Ranger later this year and the introduction of a Jeep Wrangler pickup for the 2019 model year, this segment is poised for continued expansion.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on current pickup-truck models. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew 5-1/2′ box

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Ford F-150. Handout

The 2018 Ford F-150 is not only Canada’s most popular pickup truck, but it has also been Canada’s bestselling vehicle for the past 50 years. The Lariat trim’s 2.7-litre, V-6 EcoBoost engine outputs 325 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque and is capable of towing up to 9,000 pounds.

Highlights on this trim include an eight-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, MyKey driver setting customization system that can limit top speed and audio levels, a rear-view camera with dynamic hitch assist, trailer-backup assist, reverse-sensing system, tire-pressure-monitoring system, automatic headlights and side-view-mirror-integrated turn signals.

MSRP: $56,649

Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,250 (as compared with $2,000 in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,940

Cash purchase price before tax: $49,839

Finance for 72 months at zero-per-cent interest for $825 a month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $2,000 in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.49-per-cent interest for $714 a month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $2,500 in February) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4x4 Crew Cab

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Nissan Titan. Handout

The 2018 Nissan Titan is powered by a 5.6-litre, V-8 Endurance engine that produces 390 horsepower and 394 lb.-ft. of torque and is capable of towing up to 9,230 pounds. The PRO-4X trim comes equipped with a seven-inch infotainment system with navigation and voice recognition, Bluetooth connectivity, a 12-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system, push-button ignition, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers and automatic LED headlights.

Standard safety features on the PRO-4X trim include trailer-sway control, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning and active brake limited slip, which automatically senses and applies the brakes on slipping wheels and sends additional power to the wheels with the best traction.

MSRP: $57,898

Manufacturer cash incentive: $12,008 (as compared with $7,500 in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $46,825

Finance for 60 months at 1.5-per-cent interest for $994 a month including tax, which includes a $8,008 manufacturer incentive (as compared with no incentive in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.5-per-cent interest for $762 a month including tax, which includes a $8,008 manufacturer incentive (as compared with 3.99 per cent and $5,500 incentive in February) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4x4 Crew Cab Short box

Open this photo in gallery 2018 GMC Sierra 1500. Handout

Sales of the GMC Sierra and its cousin, the Chevrolet Silverado, in the first quarter of 2018 stand at nearly 25,000 units, making them the country’s second-best-selling line of pickup trucks and vehicles overall.

The 2018 Sierra 1500 comes standard with a 5.3-litre, V-8 EcoTec3 engine that delivers 355 horsepower, 383 lb.-ft. of torque and a towing capacity of 9,800 pounds. The SLT trim’s exterior features include projector beam HID headlights, LED tail lights and active grille shutters for improved fuel efficiency. Inside, it features an eight-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, an available seven-speaker Bose sound system, a rear-view camera, dual-zone climate control, leather-appointed seating, and remote ignition and climate control.

Safety features on this pickup truck include a StabiliTrak vehicle-stability-control system, a tire-pressure-monitoring system and teen driver mode, which restricts certain vehicle features while also monitoring driving habits to encourage safe behaviour.

MSRP: $56,420

Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,100 (as compared with $3,600 in February)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,499

Cash purchase price before tax: $49,319

Finance for 72 months at zero-per-cent interest for $799 a month including tax, which includes a $5,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $4,500 in February) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest (as compared with 2.5 per cent in February) for $715 a month including tax, which includes a $4,450 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Toyota Tundra Limited 5.7L 4x4 CrewMax

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Toyota Tundra. Handout

The 2018 Toyota Tundra is equipped with a 5.7-litre, V-8 i-FORCE engine that produces 381 horsepower, 401 lb.-ft. of torque and a towing capacity of up to 10,400 pounds depending on the trim. The Limited trim features a seven-inch infotainment system with voice recognition and Bluetooth capability, navigation, a nine-speaker audio system, a backup camera, LED headlights, LED fog lights and a windshield wiper de-icer.

All 2018 Tundra trims come standard with Toyota’s Star Safety System, which includes smart-stop technology, vehicle-stability control, brake assist and electronic brake force distribution, as well as Toyota Safety Sense advanced active-safety technology with features such as a precollision system with pedestrian detection, lane-departure alert, automatic high beam and dynamic radar cruise control.

MSRP: $57,790

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,955

Cash purchase price before tax: $54,705

Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $1,153 a month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $790 a month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax, as compared with no incentive in February) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

