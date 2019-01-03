The best offers on the safest new cars

Automakers make huge investments every year in innovating new safety technologies, leading to significant drops in vehicle-fatality and personal-injury rates. Statistics Canada reported that fatalities as a result of motor-vehicle collisions declined 35 per cent from 1997 to 2016. Non-fatal injuries were also down 21 per cent during the same period.

Every year, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), one of the foremost authorities on vehicle safety, rigorously crash-tests new vehicles. The vehicles that best protect their occupants in the event of a collision are presented with the Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards. For the current model year, the IIHS has awarded 30 vehicles with the elite Top Safety Pick+ honour, twice as many as the prior year.

A vehicle can earn a Top Safety Pick+ award upon attaining good ratings on six crash-worthiness tests, as well as an advanced or superior rating for frontal crash prevention technology such as a forward-collision warning or autonomous braking, and an acceptable or good headlight rating. A vehicle can also be upgraded to a Top Safety Pick+ if it meets the IIHS’s standards for passenger-side safety.

Story continues below advertisement

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on winners of the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2019 Subaru Ascent

Open this photo in gallery 2019 Subaru Ascent. Subaru

With six of its 2019 models being awarded the Top Safety Pick+ honour, Subaru holds the distinction of being the IIHS’s most-awarded automaker this year. Its top scorers include the brand new Ascent, the largest vehicle in Subaru’s current lineup.

The 2019 Subaru Ascent outputs 260 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque through a turbocharged 2.4-litre, four-cylinder Boxer engine. All trims come standard with a symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain as well as Subaru’s EyeSight suite of safety technology, which includes precollision braking, adaptive cruise control, lead-vehicle start alert and lane-keep assist with lane-departure and lane-sway warning. Additionally, the Touring trim features an eight-inch infotainment display, seating for up to eight passengers, tri-zone climate control, push-button engine ignition, and a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters.

2019 Subaru Ascent Touring CVT

MSRP: $40,995

$40,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500

$500 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,940

$1,940 Cash purchase price before tax: $41,435

$41,435 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $862 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $645 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2018 Genesis G80

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Genesis G80. Genesis

Genesis received Top Safety Pick+ awards on every vehicle in its lineup, including the G70 compact sports sedan, G80 mid-size sports sedan and flagship G90 full-size executive sedan. The 2018 Genesis G80 generates 311 horsepower and 293 lb.-ft. of torque through a 3.8-litre, V-6 engine with gasoline direct injection. An available 5.0-litre V-8 engine produces an additional 109 horses and 90 lb.-ft. of torque on the G80 5.0 Ultimate trim. The Ultimate trim’s interior features premium nappa leather seating surfaces, natural open-pore wood trim, a 900-watt, 17-speaker Lexicon surround sound system, an 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, head-up display, microsuede headliner and power rear-window sun-shade.

The exterior of the Ultimate trim features proximity-activated hands-free trunk opening, quad exhaust finishers, full LED headlights with Adaptive Cornering System and 19-inch aluminum wheels. All trims also feature autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot detection, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Genesis was the first automaker ever to take the complete end-to-end car buying experience online. Its Genesis at Home platform enables customers to do everything online, from booking the initial test drive to completing the final paperwork and finally having the vehicle delivered to their doorstep.

2018 Genesis G80 5.0 Ultimate

Vehicle price: $65,000 (all-inclusive)

$65,000 (all-inclusive) Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,000 (as compared to $2,000 incentive in October)

$5,000 (as compared to $2,000 incentive in October) Government fees: $131

$131 Cash purchase price before tax: $60,131

$60,131 Finance for 60 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $1,143 per month including tax, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes $1,000 down payment

Lease for 60 months at 5.9 per cent interest for $1,114 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and a $1,000 down payment

Includes complimentary scheduled maintenance and courtesy vehicle service for five years or 100,000 kilometres, and complimentary navigation updates for five years

Get Local Price on Genesis

2019 Acura RDX

Open this photo in gallery 2019 Acura RDX. Acura

Redesigned for the 2019 model year, the Acura RDX is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre VTEC engine that generates 272 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drivetrain. The Tech trim’s interior features a freestanding 10.2-inch infotainment display with a touchpad controller, a 12-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system, a navigation system with voice recognition, a multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, WiFi tethering and remote engine ignition. Its exterior is equipped with Acura’s signature Jewel Eye LED headlights, a diamond pentagon grille and LED taillights. All 2019 RDX trims come standard with advanced safety technology, including collision-mitigation braking, forward-collision warning, road-departure mitigation and automatic high beams.

2019 Acura RDX Tech

MSRP: $46,490

$46,490 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (applied after tax)

$1,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $46,675

$46,675 Finance for 60 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $990 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $705 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Story continues below advertisement

2019 BMW 5 Series

Open this photo in gallery 2019 BMW 5 Series. BMW

The 2019 BMW 530i xDrive features a 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder engine that produces 248 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. A notable feature on this luxury sedan is BMW gesture control, which allows the driver to control several infotainment functions with simple and customizable hand gestures rather than having to touch an interface at all. It also features leather seating surfaces, quad-zone climate control, BMW on-board navigation, dynamic cruise control and a high-fidelity sound system with two subwoofers. Its exterior features adaptive LED headlights alongside its iconic BMW dual-kidney grille, LED fog lights and run-flat tires.

2019 BMW 530i xDrive Sedan

MSRP: $68,900 (includes Driving Assistant Plus & Interior Comfort Package)

$68,900 (includes Driving Assistant Plus & Interior Comfort Package) Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $3,215

$3,215 Cash purchase price before tax: $69,615

$69,615 Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,410 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $1,064 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.