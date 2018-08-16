The best offers on vehicles with top warranties

A manufacturer warranty is always a key consideration when purchasing big-ticket items, and vehicles are no exception. Although new vehicle quality is currently at a record high, according to studies such as J.D. Power’s 2018 Initial Quality Study, it hasn’t stopped automakers from competing with ever more robust warranty offerings.

Automakers most commonly offer three types of new vehicle warranties – comprehensive warranty, which covers almost every component of a new vehicle against defects; powertrain warranty, which protects against major engine, transmission and drivetrain failures that can be extremely expensive; and corrosion warranty, which protects against rust damage to which vehicles in Canada are particularly susceptible. Each warranty type is typically subject to different term limits that are often measured in either years or number of kilometres driven, whichever comes first.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week from automakers with some of Canada’s best warranties. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWC Automatic

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Mitsubishi offers one of the most aggressive warranty packages available in the market. The automaker includes an industry-leading 10-year/160,000-kilometre powertrain warranty and a five-year/100,000-kilometre new vehicle warranty, along with complimentary road-side assistance over the same period on nearly all models, including the 2018 Outlander.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is equipped with a 3.0-litre, V-6 MIVEC engine that delivers 224 horsepower and 215 lb.-ft. of torque. All models come standard with All-Wheel Control, Mitsubishi’s proprietary all-wheel drivetrain. Key features on the SE trim include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity with voice control, dual-zone climate control, auto-off headlights and LED tail lights. Standard safety features on the SE trim include a brake-assist system, hill-start assist, active stability control and electronic brake-force distribution.

MSRP: $32,298

$32,298 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500 (applied after tax)

$2,500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840

$1,840 Cash purchase price before tax: $30,926

$30,926 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $624 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $448 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L SE All Wheel Drive Automatic

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Hyundai Tuscon.

Hyundai offers a standard five-year/100,000-kilometre comprehensive and powertrain warranty, along with complimentary roadside assistance over the same period, on nearly all of its new models, including the 2018 Tucson.

Depending on the trim, the 2018 Hyundai Tucson features either a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that outputs 164 horsepower and 151 lb.-ft. of torque or a turbocharged 1.6-litre variant that generates an additional 11 horsepower and 44 lb.-ft. of torque. Interior highlights on the 2.0L SE trim include a seven-inch infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM capability, heated, leather-clad seats, dual-zone climate control and a leather-wrapped and heated multifunction steering wheel. Standard exterior equipment on the 2.0L SE trim includes automatic projector headlights, LED daytime running lights, fog lights and mirror-integrated LED signal repeaters.

MSRP: $31,199

$31,199 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (as compared to $2,000 in June)

$3,500 (as compared to $2,000 in June) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,945

$1,945 Cash purchase price before tax: $29,144

$29,144 Finance for 84 months at zero per cent interest for $439 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $543 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Kia Sedona LX+

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Kia Sedona.

Kia offers a standard five-year/100,000-kilometre comprehensive and powertrain warranty on nearly all of its new vehicle models, including the 2018 Sedona. Roadside assistance is also provided during this period.

The 2018 Kia Sedona produces 276 horsepower and 248 lb.-ft. of torque through a 3.3-litre, V-6 engine with gasoline direct injection. The LX+ trim’s interior features a seven-inch infotainment system, an organic LED instrument cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, eight-passenger seating with heated front seats, and a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel. Its exterior features automatic projector headlights and windshield wiper de-icing capability. Standard safety features on the LX+ trim include cornering brake control, roll-over prevention and a rearview camera with rear parking sensors.

MSRP: $33,595

$33,595 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (as compared to $2,500 in June)

$3,500 (as compared to $2,500 in June) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $31,520

$31,520 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $652 per month including tax, which includes a $1,250 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $616 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Mazda MX-5 GS Automatic

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Mazda MX-5.

Mazda is the only automaker in Canada to offer an unlimited-kilometre warranty program that includes a three-year comprehensive warranty, three-year complimentary roadside assistance and a five-year powertrain warranty on all new Mazda models, including the 2018 MX-5.

Powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine, the 2018 Mazda MX-5 is capable of producing 155 horsepower and 148 lb.-ft. of torque. The GS trim’s standard interior equipment includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, high-definition radio, a voice-activated navigation system, and Stitcher and Aha internet radio functionality. The exterior of this drop-top features a cloth soft-folding rooftop with a glass rear window, automatic LED headlights, LED taillights and daytime running lights and rain-sensing wipers.

MSRP: $36,100

$36,100 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500 (as compared to no incentive in June)

$2,500 (as compared to no incentive in June) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

$1,935 Cash purchase price before tax: $35,035

$35,035 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $743 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $605 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

