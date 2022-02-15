The new generation of Toyota’s Sienna offers a van that looks more like an SUV, is just as capable and which uses a lot less fuel.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

All minivans have their pros and cons.

They are practical, with plenty of enclosed space for passengers and cargo. They are comfortable with plenty of room to stretch and they have strong engines, good for towing light trailers.

However, they are generally thirsty on gas because they’re so large, and they’re dull to drive. Above all, their image sucks. It conjures up a suburbanite resigned to ferrying young kids after giving up their own ambitions. Do you want people to think that of you?

For years, drivers who should buy minivans have ignored them for more macho SUVs or even pickup trucks. The new generation of Toyota’s Sienna seeks to fix this by offering a van that looks more like an SUV, is just as capable and which uses a lot less fuel.

There are currently four minivans on the Canadian market, five if you consider the Chrysler Grand Caravan and the more luxurious Chrysler Pacifica to be separate vehicles. The Honda Odyssey and Kia Carnival offer premium cabins, as does the Pacifica, to rival the top-end Sienna. The Kia is the least expensive, starting at a stripped-back $34,795, but most new vans in trims you might want to actually buy will end up costing close to $50,000.

And then there’s the top-of-the-line Sienna I recently drove, which has a base MSRP of $59,290. This is because it came with every safety feature imaginable, as well as a fuel-saving hybrid engine and all-wheel drive.

The Sienna is the only van to offer all these features together. The Pacifica is available with all-wheel drive and as a hybrid (and it’s a plug-in hybrid, with a claimed pure-electric range of up to 51 kilometres), but you cannot have both together. The Honda and Kia have conventional gas engines and front-wheel drive.

Above: A full trunk in the 2022 Toyota Sienna, when Mark Richardson was moving his son to university. Officially, there is 2,860 litres behind the front seats. Below: A mattress fits in the back of the Sienna.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

My wife and I drove our son to Ottawa from our home near Toronto, to move him into an apartment. The Sienna swallowed his furniture and bags in a way that SUVs can’t, and still allowed comfortable space for the three of us. At one point, it even carried a double bed around the city. An SUV would have needed more flat-packing because the floor is so high, with a total cabin cargo depth of maybe two-thirds that of the Sienna.

When all the cargo was inside, there was not the space to fully stretch out the seat in the second row, to make use of the expensive recliner option. This would also be the case if the third row was in use, because the second row slides far enough back to practically lay flat and would cramp the third row leg space. However, each side folds away to create more options.

Rear reclining seats on the 2022 Toyota Sienna.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

A former Canadian governor-general once used minivans as his personal transport in convoys for this reason: they can be supremely comfortable in the second row, while also staying anonymous among the SUVs.

The Sienna does not have the immensely practical “Stow-n-Go” feature of the Chryslers, where the second and third rows fold easily beneath the floor to create a spacious rear cabin. Its second-row seats are too plush to fit into such a small storage space and can only fold forward if not wanted. They’ll remove, but it’s not practical. The Pacifica, however, does not offer Stow-n-Go with its hybrid editions, because the batteries take up that storage space, or with its top-end Pinnacle trim, because the more comfortable seats are too bulky. As mentioned, there are always pros and cons.

Tech Specs

Base price/As tested: $41,050 / $59,290, plus $1,890 Freight and PDI, and taxes

$41,050 / $59,290, plus $1,890 Freight and PDI, and taxes Engine: 2.5-litre, inline four with hybrid electric motors

2.5-litre, inline four with hybrid electric motors Transmission/Drive: CVT / Front-wheel drive or All-wheel drive

CVT / Front-wheel drive or All-wheel drive Fuel economy (litres/100 kilometres): 6.8 City, 6.6 Highway, 6.7 Combined (claimed)

6.8 City, 6.6 Highway, 6.7 Combined (claimed) Alternatives: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler Pacifica AWD, Honda Odyssey, Kia Carnival

Looks

This latest-generation Sienna seems more aggressive than before. The designers pulled back the A-pillar, raised the hood, and put a little bulge around the rear wheels, as they might for an SUV. But it’s still a minivan.

Interior

Most everything is controlled through the centre touchscreen on the 2022 Toyota Sienna. There are manual switches for the cabin heat and comfort, and for the radio volume and tuning.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Quite gorgeous for comfort, and everything falls to hand easily. There’s a large cubby area under the transmission lever, which is ideal for a purse or small bag, though push buttons instead of a lever would provide even more airiness. Most everything is controlled through the centre touchscreen, while there are manual switches for the cabin heat and comfort, and for the radio volume and tuning. No waiting for the screen to warm up on a winter morning to turn down the sound or switch on the seat heaters.

Performance

It’s not quick – it’s a minivan, don’t forget – but it’s smooth, comfortable and the electronic steering is firm. There’s a Sport driving mode that changes the transmission ratios, but you’ll probably forget about it.

Fuel consumption is a lot better than most minivans and larger SUVs. My own observed consumption was 10.2 litres/100 kilometres over about 1,000 kilometres of driving, but this was in bitterly cold weather and at the comfortable speed of traffic. I would normally expect about 12 litres/100 kilometres in such circumstances.

The new Sienna is only sold as a hybrid. It has an option for switching to pure electric drive, but this will only last a couple of kilometres under light load; it’s really intended for use in congested traffic and drive-through line-ups.

Technology

The 2022 Toyota Sienna with winter tires has no problems with a snow-covered, 15-degree slopeMark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

The AWD, which comes at a premium of almost $2,000 over the FWD models, is very capable. It’s actually a dedicated electric motor attached to the rear axle that is activated when needed or desired – like all Toyota hybrid AWD models, there is no mechanical driveshaft attached to the transmission.

I took the Sienna AWD to my favourite unmaintained steep hill in January, where there was sheer ice on its sometimes 15-degree slope, and drove up and down without slippage or incident. Winter tires made this possible, of course. I met a novice driver in a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon who was quite terrified, but emboldened when she saw the road could be conquered by a minivan.

This top-end edition included all the driver’s assistance features available from Toyota, but I turned off the lane-guiding assistance when cruising on the highway. It kept fighting my position in the lane and was just annoying. I’m sure it knows better than I do, but I don’t have this issue with vehicles from other manufacturers.

Cargo

When all three rows of seats are raised, there’s still a deep well for 949 litres of luggage behind.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Huge space in the back, of course, for passengers and cargo – officially, 2,860 litres behind the front seats. The second row only pushes forward and does not remove easily, but this is the same for the Honda and Kia, and the seats do fold fairly compact. When all three rows are raised, there’s as much room to sit in the third row as in the second, still with a deep well for 949 litres of luggage behind.

The verdict

The new Sienna will give you more in one vehicle than any other van, if you pay for it. It will give you a hybrid engine and also all-wheel drive. If you eschew all the comforts and technologies of the high-end seven-seater tester, you can have a hybrid AWD for about $47,000 including Freight and PDI, which is a very reasonable price for such a vehicle. Or you can damn the expense, tick all the boxes and nudge $70,000. It’ll be the most loaded van in Canada.

