The 2023 Ram 2500 RebelEmily Atkins/The Globe and Mail

When a carmaker expands its lineup by slotting a new model between two popular existing vehicles, it can either capitalize on niche demand or cannibalize its own market share. With the new 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel, Stellantis is banking on the former.

The Rebel was introduced in 2015 to the 1500 lineup of pickups, and joins the heavy-duty range for the 2023 model year. It fits in the HD lineup just below the off-road specialist Power Wagon.

According to Mike Szymkiewicz, the Ram brand’s senior manager for product strategy, the new truck is an answer to customer requests for an off-road-capable truck that can tow more than the Power Wagon does. The truck fits into a niche where it’s “got all the attributes that our regular heavy duty trucks deliver, in terms of towing and payload capability, and combines it with the off-road capability of the Power Wagon. It’s the best of both worlds,” he said.

The Rebel 1500 is one of the company’s most popular models, Szymkiewicz added, accounting for 17 per cent of Ram 1500 sales. The company has pinned its hopes on the 2500 Rebel to boost heavy-duty pickup sales that already rose 6 per cent in 2022 over the previous year.

The truck is available with either a 6.4-litre, eight-cylinder gas engine or a 6.7-litre Cummins turbo diesel. This is the first time the diesel has been made available on a heavy-duty off-road Ram, and it’s the way to go if you are considering this truck.

On the highway, the diesel felt more compliant and quieter than the gas engine. Although it delivers only 370 horsepower to the gas engine’s 410, its massive 850 lb-ft of torque makes up for it. It feels as though it is barely working, even when you stomp on the accelerator. By contrast, the gas engine produced a lot of noise and not much oomph when pressed.

The 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel doesn’t quite match the Power Wagon’s off-the-beaten-path credentials, but it does have the underpinnings to allow for off-road exploration.Emily Atkins/The Globe and Mail

Because Ram built this truck to make up for perceived deficiencies in the Power Wagon as an outdoors playmate, the Rebel can tow almost 17,000 pounds with the gas engine. It’s also got all the assistance features a weekend warrior might want or need to improve trailer manoeuvring and safety. These include available trailer-reversing steering, which takes the guesswork out of backing up, extra cameras to keep an eye on the contents of the trailer as well as what’s behind it, and even trailer tire-pressure monitoring.

While the Rebel doesn’t quite match the Power Wagon’s off-the-beaten-path credentials, it does have the underpinnings to allow for off-road exploration. The suspension is exclusive to the line of Ram HD pickups and is designed to be equally comfortable whether loaded or not. The electronically locking rear differential allows power to be distributed equally to both wheels when climbing, for example, to prevent side slipping.

The diesel engine will likely make the 2500 Rebel a popular truck in the Ram lineup. Even with its slightly reduced towing power, the off-road and diesel combination will attract buyers who know and love the Cummins engines. Whether it caters to drivers who actually use the vehicle to go off-roading remains to be seen, but having the capability will surely appeal to the rebel in their minds.

The Rebel looks the part of an off-road truck.Emily Atkins/The Globe and Mail

Tech specs

2023 Ram 2500 Rebel

Base price/as tested: Gas – $75,950/$89,595; Diesel – $85,400/$103,625

Gas – $75,950/$89,595; Diesel – $85,400/$103,625 Engine: Gas – 6.4-litre V8; Diesel – 6.7-litre Cummins Turbo inline six-cylinder

Gas – 6.4-litre V8; Diesel – 6.7-litre Cummins Turbo inline six-cylinder Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic and four-wheel drive/Six-speed automatic and four-wheel drive

Eight-speed automatic and four-wheel drive/Six-speed automatic and four-wheel drive Fuel economy (litres per 100 kilometres): Not available

Not available Alternatives: Ford F250 Tremor, GMC HD AT4

Looks

Suitably rugged, with black fascia and a giant power bump in the hood, the 2500 Rebel looks the part of an off-road truck. Massive wheel arches and a tall stance lend it a ready-to-rumble attitude. However, unless you are a giant, the truck needs running boards; without them, it’s a long climb up into the driver’s seat.

The interior is understated and low key, with comfortable seating and lots of room for passengers and gear.Emily Atkins/The Globe and Mail

Interior

Understated and low key, the interior is set off with Rebel logos on the seats, dash and instrument cluster. The seating is comfortable and there is lots of room in the rear for passengers and gear, especially with the fold-flat back bench.

Performance

The 2023 Rebel comes with either a 6.4-litre eight-cylinder gas engine or a 6.7-litre Cummins turbo diesel.Emily Atkins/The Globe and Mail

Designed to fall short of the Power Wagon’s off-road abilities, the 2500 Rebel is tricked out with an electronic locking rear axle and off-road suspension, in addition to the equipment found on the 4-by-4 off-road package available on other models. Although our off-road trial of the truck was tame, the Rebel felt competent and sure-footed over rough terrain, water crossings and slippery descents.

Technology

The optional 12-inch touch-screen makes it easy to see maps, but seems excessive.Emily Atkins/The Globe and Mail

The trucks we drove were equipped with the optional 12-inch touch-screen display running the latest Uconnect software. The massive screen makes it easy to see maps, but seems excessive. The built-in navigation was slow and clumsy to use. Likewise, the 12-inch customizable instrument cluster offers far too much choice – two-dozen different menus – with a horribly complicated interface.

Cargo

Available only with a crew cab and short box, the 2500 Rebel shines with its towing capacity of 16,870 pounds. Knock about 600 pounds off that for the diesel, owing to the extra engine weight. By contrast, the Power Wagon can only tow up to 10,570 pounds.

The verdict

Versatile and practical, the diesel version of the 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel is a strong contender for those seeing a truck that will do what you need as well as what you want.

