Only 300 2024 Acura Integra Type S models are coming to Canada and 275 of those are already sold.

Let’s begin with what Acura’s new compact sport-sedan flagship isn’t. It’s not a Type R. Surprised? I was.

Mechanically, this new boss Integra is basically a clone of its corporate sibling, the Honda Civic Type R, while its persona reincarnates the revered Integra Type R of the late 1990s. And yet, for all its performance credentials – 125 more horsepower than the old Integra R and five more than the current Civic R – Acura is labelling its new go-fastest Integra as “only” a Type S.

Does that mean there’s an even-spicier version to come? Don’t hold your breath. For now, to paraphrase Honda Canada’s John Bordignon, Type S indicates a daily-driver street car that can moonlight as a track car if asked; Type R means a track car that can dial it back for street duty if it must.

So, the Type S is a more upscale, street-driving alternative to the Civic Type R. Makes sense, though it does seem paradoxical that the Acura’s triple-tailpipe exhaust is louder than the Civic’s, generating five extra horsepower and a fruitier exhaust note, including “pops and bangs” in Sport+ mode.

Available only with a six-speed manual transmission, the Type S starts at $55,600, a hefty $11,250 more than the most expensive 1.5-litre, 200-horsepower regular Integra. The Type S has a two-litre, 320-horsepower engine, wider tracks, and tires sheltered under flared fenders that add seven centimetres to its body width, as well as custom front suspension to tame the effects of channelling all that power through the same wheels that also have to steer the car.

One thing a front-wheel-drive sport sedan can’t do is power-drift the rear wheels, though they can be persuaded to lose a little traction if you lift off the throttle sharply in mid-turn. I didn’t specifically go looking for drop-throttle oversteer in the Type S, but it didn’t come to find me either, despite many opportunities along Santa Ynez mountain roads northwest of Los Angeles.

The gearbox is heavier duty than the one in the Integra A-Spec, yet the shift action is lighter and more satisfying.

The real marvel, though, is the Type S’s stubborn refusal to understeer. Sending up to 320 horsepower mid-turn through a pair of driven front wheels would normally propel a car’s nose into the roadside scenery like a pig scenting truffle, but it just doesn’t happen here. What’s left is a stunning display of grip, balance, agility and stability.

Remarkably, too, this athleticism is achieved with an unexpectedly civil ride – at least on pothole-free California roads. Tire roar can get loud, though, on coarse tarmac.

Most other cars of comparable size and power share power-distribution duties between all four wheels. That includes the Audi S3, Mercedes AMG CLA 35 and the BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe, all of which Acura name-drops as Type S rivals, but none of which offers a manual gearbox.

You can, however, get a stick shift for less money in the Subaru WRX, Toyota GR Corolla and Volkswagen Golf R (all are all-wheel drive) and the front-wheel-drive Hyundai Elantra N, if you don’t mind a blue-collar nameplate.

Truth be told, even most performance-sedan buyers would likely be fine with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Meanwhile, the minority who want a manual would likely also prefer a rear-wheel drive option. But that drivetrain combination no longer exists in a (relatively) affordable car with four doors and a back seat.

That leaves the Integra Type S as a seriously quick, deeply satisfying stick-shift four-seat hatchback that somehow makes front-wheel drive work. It’s a package not many buyers will want, and it’s expensive compared with some non-premium alternatives. But with only 300 coming to Canada this model year, and 275 of those already sold, it seems “not many” is still enough.

Tech specs

2024 Acura Integra Type S

Price: $55,600 (plus $2,595 for freight and pre-delivery inspection)

Engine: Two-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder

Transmission/drive: Six-speed manual/front-wheel drive

Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres): 11.1 city/8.3 highway

Alternatives: Audi S3, BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe, Cadillac CT4-V, Genesis G70, Honda Civic Type R, Hyundai Elantra N, Infiniti Q50, Lexus IS, Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo, Mercedes-Benz AMG A35, Subaru WRX, Toyota GR Corolla, Volkswagen Golf R, Volvo S60

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S offers 320 horsepower, five more than the Civic Type R.

Looks

Besides the flared fenders, all the sheet-metal (and moulded plastic) ahead of the A-pillars is distinct to the Type S. Additional spoilers, ducts and vents variously boost cooling and reduce aerodynamic lift, though not to the extent of adding downforce.

Interior

The interior is available with ebony, red or orchid accents that, exclusively to the Type S, extend to the passenger-side trim.

Headroom shouldn’t be an issue for tall drivers, as there’s no sunroof – a serious performance car doesn’t need all that weight right at the top of the car – and the range of 12-way power seat adjustment is skewed toward low-slung. Sightlines are excellent, and secondary controls strike a user-friendly balance between physical knobs and buttons and the nine-inch touchscreen. The rear seat claims best-in-class legroom, though there are only two seatbelts, and adults are forced into a somewhat knees-up posture.

Performance

The red engine cover evokes that of the late-1990s Integra R.

Traction is strong, wheel-spin is manageable, and lightning-fast upshifts minimize any power interruptions. We’re surprised it lacks a launch-control mode, though.

The Type S is absurdly easy to drive. Clutch effort is modest and progressive, the shifter smooth and light, and although the turbocharger saves its big shove for about 2,500 revolutions per minute, lag is easy to avoid for an engaged driver. The engine is also equally happy just shuffling about in traffic at 1,500 revolutions per minute or assaulting the 7,000-revolution-per-minute red line, though I wouldn’t call the song it sings exceptionally musical.

Technology

There are bigger touchscreens out there, but the Acura's nicely blends hard buttons and screen-based controls.

Alert-and-avert driver aids include adaptive cruise (though obviously, because it’s a manual, not with stop-and-go), in addition to automatic forward-emergency and low-speed backup braking, active lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic monitoring. Infotainment assets include wireless smartphone pairing and charging, USB-A and USB-C ports, SiriusXM and HD radio, and a head-up display, but no navigation.

Cargo

The liftback configuration maximizes space and versatility in a category where most alternatives are sedans.

Flat-folding seats and an opening hatchback make the Integra a practical and – at 688 litres – roomy hauler of assets.

The verdict

A sport-compact rocket for (almost) grownups.

