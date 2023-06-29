Open this photo in gallery: The top-trim Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 climbs a rock face at an off-road course in Utah.Doug Firby/The Globe and Mail

Compromise. It has its place. But not here. Not with the Wrangler.

There are a dozen or more so-called off-road capable vehicles that will take you down a bumpy gravel road and then cruise along a smooth highway in quiet comfort. Jeep even makes some nice examples in the Cherokee and Grand Cherokee. But they won’t take you to places the Wrangler can go.

Rough ride? Yup. Noisy? Pretty much. Skimpy cargo space? Get used to it.

Because Wrangler’s tough body-on-frame construction is meant for logging roads, fording rivers and crawling over rocks that would pulverize those multi-purpose SUVs. That’s why loyal weekend warriors defend it with an almost religious zeal.

The 2024 Wrangler has no revolutionary changes over its predecessor, but the number of trim levels has expanded to eight (Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392), interiors have been refined and the range of options expanded.

It also has several upgrades that are obvious responses to Ford’s Bronco, which was reborn as a legitimate off-roader in 2021 after a 25-year absence. Chief among the Wrangler’s improvements are crawl ratios of up to 100:1, and truly impressive ground clearance (12.9 inches) and approach (47.4 degrees), departure (40.4 degrees) and breakover (27.8 degrees) angles. Water fording has been increased by up to 86 centimetres (34 inches), which means the power-adjustable driver’s seat (a new feature) had to be waterproofed.

“It’s designed to get wet,” said Ryan Nagode, the Wrangler’s chief interior designer.

For the first time, the Rubicon model also has a full-float heavy-duty Dana rear axle that increases rated towing capacity in V6-powered models to 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds) and allows for larger tires.

Jeep assembled journalists at a rocky outpost in southwestern Utah to demonstrate just how extreme off-road performance can get. A gnarly journey through deep sand and over seemingly impossible rock formations with deep drop-offs and unnerving angles punctuated what makes this venerable vehicle a perennial off-roader’s favourite.

Getting off-road can be reasonably affordable in the entry-level two-door Wrangler Sport (starting at $43,770) or it can be six-figure excessive in the new Rubicon 392 ($114,270, plus delivery). The latter features a ridiculously overpowered, gas-guzzling Hemi V8 engine that seems intended more to deliver bragging rights than enhancing trail performance. (That said, the engine’s muscle-car howl, alone, is almost worth the price.)

My favourite trim for a sunny day was the more affordable two-door Willys, which starts at less than half of the price of the 392 ($50,770). Stripped of its roof and doors, the Willys literally puts you in touch with your surroundings.

The 2024 Wrangler comes with four powertrain options, ranging from a quite adequate two-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, with a rated 270 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque, right up to that monstrous 6.4-litre V8, which delivers 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. In between those extremes is the ubiquitous and time-tested Pentastar 3.6-litre V6, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.

Then, there is the 4xe, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle(PHEV), which combines that two-litre turbo engine with a 400-volt, 17-kilowatt-hour battery pack that drives two electric motors. The 4xe’s powertrain delivers a combined 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, more than enough for highway driving and for crawling through the boondocks. The 4xe is efficient and powerful on the highway but, on the trail, there was an annoying surge as the vehicle transitioned from electric to gas power in tricky rock-crawling manoeuvres.

All trim levels now offer a front bumper shaped to accommodate an optional factory-installed 3,628-kilogram (8,000-pound) capacity Warn winch (pretty much an off-roading essential). To accommodate the front-mounted winch, Jeep created a shallower seven-slot grill. Inside, Jeep has added a modernized instrument and screen cluster, with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen that is visible even in full sunlight, and side curtain airbags. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, although the system was buggy in the preproduction vehicles we drove. The antenna has finally been integrated into the windshield.

Jeep has partnered with U.S.-based Adventure Guides to provide 200 detailed offroad maps free for 24 months, and up to 3,000 maps on subscription. Sadly, just two Canadian trails are offered, both in Labrador, although Jeep officials say more Canadian routes are sure to follow as trail riders submit data.

The enhanced driver tech, improved clearances and options for up to 35-inch wheels make the new Wrangler both more capable and easier to take off road than earlier iterations. Even the highway experience is more refined. Jeep might be loathe to admit it, but competition from the Bronco has forced it to up its game. This battle for off-road supremacy pays dividends for owners.

The 2024 Wranglers are expected to reach Canadian dealerships later this year.

Open this photo in gallery: Stripped of its roof and doors, the Willys literally puts you in touch with your surroundings.Doug Firby/The Globe and Mail

Tech Specs

Base price/As tested: $43,740/$50,770-$114,270

$43,740/$50,770-$114,270 Engines: two-litre turbocharged PHEV; two-litre turbocharged inline-four; 3.6-litre V6; 6.4-litre V8

two-litre turbocharged PHEV; two-litre turbocharged inline-four; 3.6-litre V6; 6.4-litre V8 Transmission/drive: six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic / all-wheel drive

six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic / all-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres): Wrangler 4xe - 4.8 Le; two-litre turbo - 11.5 city/11.4 highway; Rubicon 392 - 18.7 city/14.5 highway

Wrangler 4xe - 4.8 Le; two-litre turbo - 11.5 city/11.4 highway; Rubicon 392 - 18.7 city/14.5 highway Alternatives: Ford Bronco, Toyota 4Runner

Looks

The Wrangler retains its delightfully retro off-road-ready looks, with some minor refinements. They include an updated grille and 10 – count’em – 10 new wheel designs.

Interior

Open this photo in gallery: The dash of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler. The interior options range from spartan in its most basic Sport trim to cushy in the high-end Rubicon 392.Doug Firby/The Globe and Mail

From spartan in its most basic Sport trim to cushy in the high-end Rubicon 392 with its lovely deep red leather seats, the Wrangler offers interiors matched to purpose. Although sound deadening has been added, be prepared for a substantial amount of road noise at all trim levels, befitting the Jeep’s core character.

Performance

The two-litre turbocharged PHEV 4xe is well-suited to rock crawling or any other activity that benefits from instant torque – all 470 lb-ft of it. Jeep has also improved the Wrangler’s agility, with room for bigger tires, more ground clearance and (on the Rubicon) floating rear axle.

Technology

Open this photo in gallery: A front-facing camera is a welcome addition on the 2024 Jeep Wrangler.Doug Firby/The Globe and Mail

All trim levels now come with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, with Stellantis’s latest Uconnect 5 interface. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The onboard navigation system includes mapping for more than 300 trails, although all but two are for U.S. trails. A front-facing camera is a welcome addition.

Cargo

Jeep’s no-compromise approach to making a rough-and-ready off-roader is incompatible with optimizing interior space. With a maximum of 784 litres of volume behind the back seat in the four-door model, there’s not much more space than a couple of suitcases and a set of golf clubs.

The verdict

With the exception of the Bronco, no other manufacturer quite makes a vehicle like the Wrangler. Other competitors are quieter, more highway-ready vehicles which invariably compromise off-road capability in the name of creature comfort. The Wrangler (and, yes, Bronco) do the opposite – fulfilling the dreams of weekend warriors. If beating through the backwoods is your jam, accept no substitutes.

