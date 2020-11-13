 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Car Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Car Review

An active family of four needs a minivan with long-term reliability

Petrina Gentile and Mark Richardson
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

The clutch on my five-year-old (only 83,000 km!) Hyundai Elantra broke this summer while driving on Hwy. 401. The experience has hastened my family’s search for a more reliable vehicle. We are an active family of four and are most likely looking at a minivan. My Hyundai experience suggests to me that I should eliminate the Kia Sedona from our short list. In your opinion does it still come down to Toyota and Honda in terms of predicted reliability or should I include the Dodge and Chrysler product offerings as well? My primary concern is long-term reliability. Darren

Richardson: Can you believe it? A reader who actually admits to wanting a minivan!

Gentile: That’s a first. I thought minivans were dead?

Story continues below advertisement

Richardson: Not quite. Kia’s just announced a new Sedona that should come to Canada later next year, and Toyota just debuted the Sienna hybrid van. But there aren’t many minivans to choose from these days. Most customers prefer the image of SUVs.

Gentile: I don’t have kids, but if I did, I’d prefer an SUV over a minivan any day. I know minivans are useful with smart features such as sliding rear doors, which are great for kids. But minivans don’t have the “cool” factor.

Richardson: I’m in my 50s. I’ve given up on being cool. I really like the feeling in a minivan of being like a pilot in a large plane, with the super-smooth ride and bazillions of convenience features.

Gentile: The features do impress. But generally speaking, when I’m behind the wheel of a minivan I feel like I’m driving a big, boring school bus.

Richardson: And what’s wrong with that, if the kids aren’t yelling at you?

Gentile: Minivans just aren’t fun to drive – they’re not engaging, from the driver’s perspective. They’re utilitarian and designed for kids, not drivers.

Richardson: And Darren’s not asking for something that’s fun to drive. He’s asking for something reliable with plenty of space, and I’m sure he’d like a good deal on it, too.

Story continues below advertisement

Gentile: Who wouldn’t want a good deal? Fall is a good time to buy a vehicle because dealers are anxious to move 2020 models out the door to make room for 2021 models in the showroom. And if a vehicle gets a major overhaul, like the 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan, then there’s a better chance to snag a deal on a 2020 Sienna.

Open this photo in gallery

2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid

Courtesy of manufacturer

Richardson: The Sienna is a great van and the first one I’d test-drive. Totally reliable, and very comfortable and spacious. It’s expensive compared to the almost-gone Dodge Grand Caravan, but it holds its value and like you say, there’ll probably be deals now if you don’t care about the hybrid.

Gentile: Exactly, and if he wants a hybrid he can wait for the 2021 model. We haven’t driven it yet, but we’ve both had extensive walkarounds of it. Inside, it’s impressive. It has rear sliding doors that open by kicking under them, an optional built-in vacuum cleaner and onboard refrigerator, 18 cup holders, 7 USB ports, and 10 airbags. The list goes on and on.

Open this photo in gallery

2021 Honda Odyssey

Handout

Richardson: As soon as Honda introduced a vacuum cleaner in the Odyssey, everyone copied it. And it’s a brilliant addition, always useful, if you don’t mind paying close to $2,000 for a $250 Shop-Vac.

Gentile: Yes, it’s an expensive add on, but it’ll come in handy for quick cleaning. And speaking of the Honda Odyssey, that should also be on Darren’s list to test drive. It has excellent cargo and passenger space and a strong V6 engine. It’s packed with safety and convenience technology. But the second-row seats can be difficult to remove.

Richardson: Anyone looking at the Sienna should look at the Odyssey, and vice-versa. They’re priced against each other, so it comes down to what features you want. And the reliability is excellent. But if you want storage, the Pacifica or Grand Caravan always win because their second-row seats stow under the floor.

Story continues below advertisement

Gentile: And not to mention the Chrysler Pacifica comes in a hybrid, too, so it’s fuel efficient. It also has a range of 835 kilometres so fewer stops at the gas station. That’s something important to consider when you’re driving a big heavy vehicle with seating for up to 8.

Open this photo in gallery

Chrysler Pacifica

Courtesy of manufacturer

Richardson: It is, but the hybrid Pacifica keeps its heavy batteries below the floor of the cabin, so there’s no room for the Stow’N'Go feature. Pushing all those seats into the floor, instead of sliding and folding the second row forward like all the other vans, or pulling them out and leaving them in the garage, is the main selling feature for me.

Gentile: Good point. Darren, skip the Pacifica. But definitely check out the Dodge Grand Caravan – it’s been Canada’s best-selling minivan for more than 35 years. Besides the seat flexibility, it’s the cheapest minivan money can buy, starting around $26,000.

Richardson: The Grand Caravan is the best value but he’ll have to be quick – Dodge stopped making it in August and rebranded it in Canada as a Chrysler. And of course, the price went up.

Gentile: Yes, that $26,000 for the Dodge includes $7,000 in incentives, but the Chrysler starts listing at $30,000, including $8,000 in incentives. That’s a $4,000 increase, and more in line with the Honda, Toyota and Kia.

Richardson: The Grand Caravan sometimes suffered from transmission problems. If Darren is looking for a reliable and comfortable van, he’ll be safest to invest in either the Honda Odyssey or the Toyota Sienna, or maybe the Pacifica. He’ll get what he pays for – unless he wants the vacuum cleaner.

Story continues below advertisement

Gentile: Skip the Pacifica, Daren; I’d stick with a new or used Toyota Sienna or Honda Odyssey.

What car should you buy? Write to Mark and Petrina at globedrive@globeandmail.com.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies