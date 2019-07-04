With the constant weather fluctuations of recent Canadian winters, most drivers might expect that the coldest months present the greatest hazard. Slick road surfaces and limited visibility are clear challenges for any driver, but the fact is the summer months yield far more collisions and fatalities than their winter counterparts.
According to a report on road safety by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, the summer months of 2016 (May through August) saw 40 per cent more monthly collisions on average than the remaining months of that year. August incurred over 3,628 collisions – the most that year, and 260 per cent more than December’s 1,006.
This is not to suggest that summer driving is an undue risk. Driving is inherently dangerous regardless of the season. Cars have also become increasingly safer. As safety researchers like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) enhance their standards, the baseline for safety has risen.
After rigorously-conducted crash tests, the IIHS presents its Top Safety Pick+ honour to vehicles of a given model year that provide the best-in-class protection to their occupants in the event of a collision. A total of 40 models have been named Top Safety Pick+ this year as compared to 32 in 2018. A complete list of Top Safety Pick+ winners is available on the IIHS website.
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai’s fourth-generation Santa Fe was given the IIHS’ top honour in its inaugural year. The mid-size crossover is slotted between the compact Tucson and all-new, full-size Palisade, and sports new design cues on the outside, most notably with respect to its exterior lighting. In stark contrast with traditional lighting design, its headlights and fog lights are housed separate from and underneath its daytime running lights.
The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate is equipped with a 235-horsepower, 2.0-litre turbo engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with manual mode. Standard safety features on this trim include an LED exterior lighting system, a surround view monitor, heads-up display, forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, driver attention warning and safe exit assist. Most trims are available or come standard with all-wheel drive technology. Additionally, the Ultimate trim also boasts an eight-inch multimedia display with on-board navigation and traffic flow, a 630-watt, 12-speaker Infinity premium audio system, a wireless charging pad and heated leather seats.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $44,999
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500
- Estimated dealer discount: $750
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035
- Cash purchase price before tax: $44,784
- Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $872 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $631 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
Acura RDX
The redesigned 2019 Acura RDX features a turbocharged 2.0-litre VTEC engine that produces 272 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drivetrain. All trims come standard with Acura’s signature Jewel Eye LED headlights and advanced safety technology, such as collision-mitigation braking, forward-collision warning, road-departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams. Notable features on the Tech trim include windshield wiper deicing capability, a multiangle rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines, a 10.2-inch infotainment display with a touchpad controller, a 12-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system, a navigation system with voice recognition, WiFi tethering, remote engine ignition and LED taillights.
2019 Acura RDX Technology Package
- MSRP: $46,490
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax)
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,205
- Cash purchase price before tax: $45,925
- Finance for 60 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $990 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $736 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
Kia Stinger
A whopping seven Kia models were honoured with the Top Safety Pick+ awards this year, including some of their most popular models like the Sorento, Forte and Soul.
Not only is the 2019 Kia Stinger an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ this year, but it was also named a Canadian Car of the Year by the Automotive Journalists Association of Canada. The GT Limited trim is powered by a 3.3-litre, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that outputs 365-horsepower and 376 lb.-ft of torque. Its safety features include autonomous emergency braking, driver attention alert, smart cruise control, automatic dual-function LED headlights, a 360-degree camera and aeroblade wipers. On the inside, the GT Limited trim is equipped with an eight-inch infotainment display, a 15-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, wireless phone charging capability and Nappa leather-upholstered heated seating.
2019 Kia Stinger GT Limited All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $49,995
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $500
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925
- Cash purchase price before tax: $49,420
- Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $1,003 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $863 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
Subaru Outback
The Subaru Outback has been named a Top Safety Pick+ every year since the honour was first inaugurated in 2013. Moreover, almost every model in Subaru’s current lineup, including the redesigned Forester and the all-new Ascent, were present amongst this year’s Top Safety Pick+ winners.
The 2019 Subaru Outback’s standard 2.5-litre, four-cylinder Boxer engine produces 175 horsepower and 174 lb.-ft of torque, relayed through Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain, which comes standard on every trim level. The Limited trim also features safety technology that includes precollision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, lead-vehicle-start alert and steering-responsive automatic-projection LED headlights. The Limited trim’s other notable features include a 12-speaker, 576-watt Harman-Kardon audio system, an eight-inch touch screen infotainment display with navigation, dual-zone climate control, a five-inch multi-information display and heated leather seats.
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with EyeSight
- MSRP: $38,395
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500 (as compared to $2,000 in June)
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,179
- Cash purchase price before tax: $37,074
- Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $750 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $500 and 1.49 per cent interest in June) and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $560 per month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $500 and 1.49 per cent interest in June) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
