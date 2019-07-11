It is easy to overlook hatchbacks, which generally reside on the budget end of the automotive spectrum. However, these practical little cars not only boast smart styling and nimble handling perfect for city driving, but they have also benefited from the addition of luxury features and technology formerly found exclusively in premium vehicles.

Feature-packed infotainment systems, premium audio systems and a full compliment of driver aids lend these city-friendly cars a level of pleasure and safety far above what the typical driver might expect from vehicles in this segment. In addition, they don’t compromise on practicality – fuel economy is just what one might expect from a compact city car and cargo space is deceptively accommodating. Buying a compact hatchback is no longer a compromise.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on hatchbacks.

Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid

Open this photo in gallery The Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid can achieve a combined fuel economy of just 4.3 litres/100 km. Handout

The Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid is one of the most fuel efficient-vehicles on the road today. Its 1.6-litre Atkinson cycle engine, coupled with a 32 kW electric motor and a 1.56 kW lithium-ion polymer high-voltage battery, enable this hybrid hatch to output 139 horsepower, all while achieving a combined fuel economy of just 4.3 litres/100 km. Standard interior features on the Luxury trim include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a six-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, heated leather seats and a 4.2-inch display in the instrument cluster. On its exterior, the Luxury trim is equipped with active grille shutters, automatic projector-beam headlights as well as LED taillights, daytime running lights and mirror-integrated turn signals. The IONIQ Luxury trim also comes standard with active safety technology, such as autonomous emergency braking, driver attention warning and adaptive cruise control.

2019 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid Luxury DCT

MSRP: $29,849

$29,849 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500

$1,500 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,835

$1,835 Cash purchase price before tax: $29,934

$29,934 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $593 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $493 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI boasts a cargo volume of up to 1,521 litres.

The 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI was named Popular Mechanics’ 2019 Hatchback of the Year. It features a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo engine that delivers 228 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque with a combined fuel economy of 8.6 litres/100 km. This compact hatchback boasts a cargo volume of up to 1,521 litres. All 2019 Golf GTI trims come standard with an eight-inch infotainment display, voice recognition capability, a six-speaker audio system, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, fully automatic exterior lights and a rearview camera.

2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI DSG

MSRP: $32,245

$32,245 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,314

$2,314 Cash purchase price before tax: $33,059

$33,059 Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $691 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $478 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Kia Rio5

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Kia Rio5's external features include rain-sensing windshield wipers and a power sunroof.

The 2019 Kia Rio5 is powered by a 1.6-litre, GDI 4-cylinder engine, delivering 130 horsepower and 119 lb.-ft. of torque while consuming a combined 7.5 litres/100 km. It can also haul up to 928 litres of cargo with its rear seats lowered. The 2019 Rio5 comes standard with heated front seats, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, hands-free cellphone connectivity, a rearview camera and a brake assist system. The EX Sport trim’s interior features a seven-inch infotainment display, a six-speaker audio system and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Its exterior features include projection headlights, LED taillights and daytime running lights, rain-sensing windshield wipers and a power sunroof.

2019 Kia Rio 5-Door EX Sport Automatic

MSRP: $22,045

$22,045 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,725

$1,725 Cash purchase price before tax: $22,520

$22,520 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $454 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $408 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze offers teen driver mode which monitors driving habits to encourage safe behaviour.

The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is available with either a 153-horsepower, 1.4-litre gasoline-powered turbo engine or a 153-horsepower diesel-powered 1.6-litre turbo engine. The former is a 1.6-litre turbo diesel that produces 137 horsepower consumes a combined 6.6 litres/100 km.

When equipped with the former, the LT trim achieves a combined fuel economy of 7.3 litres/100 km and features a seven-inch infotainment system, heated front seats, remote engine ignition and climate control, projector headlamps with LED signature lighting and teen driver mode, which restricts certain vehicle features while also monitoring driving habits to encourage safe behaviour. Furthermore, the Cruze hatchback can accommodate more than three times as much cargo at over 1,300 litres after disengaging the rear seats, as compared to its sedan sibling with trunk space of just 419 litres.

2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Hatch Automatic

MSRP: $22,995

$22,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000

$3,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,830

$1,830 Cash purchase price before tax: $21,325

$21,325 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $458 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

