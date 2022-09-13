The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor handles the New Brunswick terrain quite effectively.Stéphanie Labossière/Handout

Riding on the success of the Bronco launch in 2021, Ford has expanded the family of off-roading SUVs with a couple of new models.

The 2022 Raptor and Everglades models are both designed to serve audiences looking for bold off-road capabilities, but differ wildly.

The Everglades is a stripped-down, water-friendly edition, equipped with a snorkel (an air intake for the engine). It arrives with marine-grade seating (the kind of vinyl used for boat upholstery), a draining floor and no headliner – ceiling upholstery – so the mud can be washed out after a swampy, doors-off adventure. It’s being built in limited numbers with a starting price of $70,599.

However, the Raptor, which starts at about $100,000, is the star of this launch. Like Ford’s F-150 pickup version, the Bronco Raptor is brash and bold. It’s faster, louder and larger than its stable mates. Bronco chief designer Paul Wraith called it “the most badass Bronco yet.”

The SUV was developed for the Ultra4 off-road racing series, which includes desert speed challenges and rock crawling. It combines a three-litre twin-turbo V6 engine with souped-up suspension, high-strength frame and four-door configuration with a longer wheelbase for better handling.

Making it available to the public was a “no-brainer” said Jeff Burdick, Ford’s vehicle-line marketing manager for Bronco in Canada. “If you want the most capable high-speed, rock-crawling vehicle that extreme users are looking for, now you have it.”

After challenging New Brunswick’s wild backwoods, I would say there isn’t much the Raptor can’t do. It is confidence-inspiring, capable and audacious, with controlled power and a purpose-built off-road suspension and body.

Getting to the trailhead can be quick, with 418 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque. And despite the SUV’s size, it really goes when you hit the gas. However, on the highway, vibrations from the enormous 37-inch tires combine with wind noise to make conversation a challenge.

On the New Brunswick trails, the Raptor demonstrated incredible agility, climbing over obstacles and navigating through gravel, muck, ruts and boulders as though they were pavement. It is equipped with seven drive modes that put the power down when needed and enable changes to the differentials and suspension, depending on the terrain. Features like trail-cornering assist, which lock a rear wheel to make the vehicle pivot, are essential on tight backwoods routes.

The Raptor can also tow 4,500 pounds, 1,000 more than any other Bronco model.

The only things that might be outside its comfort zone are downtown driving and finding a parking spot. That’s because the Raptor is big. It’s 9.8 inches wider than the rest of the models in the lineup, and it is difficult to see the corners from the driver’s seat, even with a standard 360-degree camera.

But that probably doesn’t matter much to potential Raptor buyers. Ford is confident the SUV will appeal to extreme off-roading enthusiasts. “We had to build the Bronco Raptor – it’s our ultimate vehicle for hard-core off-road enthusiasts who demand something more,” said Carl Widmann, Ford performance chief engineer.

It seems that word got around. The 2022 Raptor is sold out. And while some of those buyers will still be waiting for their vehicles to arrive, the company will begin taking orders for 2023 models soon, said Rose Pao, Ford Motor Co. of Canada’s communications manager.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades comes in a stripped down, water-friendly edition, equipped with a snorkel, draining floor and no headliner.Emily Atkins/The Globe and Mail

Tech specs

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

Base price/as tested: $99,995/$108,000 (As-tested price is an estimate. Vehicle was a manufacturer’s demo, not for sale)

$99,995/$108,000 (As-tested price is an estimate. Vehicle was a manufacturer’s demo, not for sale) Engine: Twin-turbo 3.0-litre, V6

Twin-turbo 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission/drive: 10-speed automatic/four-wheel drive

10-speed automatic/four-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres): 15.7 city, 14.8 highway

15.7 city, 14.8 highway Alternatives: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Looks

While its appearance evokes something made of Lego, the Raptor is every bit an aggressive, loud, off-road warrior. Extra-wide fender flares, a sculpted hood and the distinctive grille and headlights set it apart from the rest of the Bronco lineup.

Interior

Bolstered sport seats are unique to the Raptor and enhance comfort compared to the other models. They are supportive through off-road manoeuvres. Otherwise, the interior is utilitarian and designed around the ability to remove the doors. That makes for a too-short armrest on the door and mirror, and window controls that are awkward to reach on the front of the centre console.

The interior of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is utilitarian and designed for easy removal of the doors.Handout

Performance

The Raptor is loaded with all the performance-enhancing technology Ford could cram in, including heavy-duty axles, higher ground clearance, a tougher clutch, a high-performance stability system and control arms that allow for more wheel movement. All this adds up to incredibly sure-footed progress over rough terrain, along with the ability to suck up bumps at high speed.

Technology

In keeping with its racing heritage, the Raptor delivers a tremendous amount of information to the driver about what’s going on with the engine, suspension, gears and tires on a digital 12-inch cluster. The Raptor also has a feature on the forward-facing camera that predicts the tire track as you drive. Customizable displays keep the details where you want them.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor has a feature on the forward-facing camera that predicts the tire track as you drive.Emily Atkins/The Globe and Mail

Cargo

The Raptor has plenty of cargo capacity – until you start removing doors and roof panels. Enthusiasts who want the full open-air experience will find they can pack the hard roof and doors into the back of the SUV, but won’t be left with much room for anything else.

The verdict

For any serious off-roader, the Raptor has an obvious appeal. It can go just about anywhere easily, and its imposing size and loud demeanour make a clear statement about the intention to do just that. If you have the cash to spend on the extras that this top-of-the-line Bronco delivers – and want everyone to know it – you can show off and enjoy the ride at the same time.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor has serious appeal for the avid off-roader.Emily Atkins/The Globe and Mail

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.