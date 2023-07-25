Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Ford Mustang.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

It has been almost three years since the all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover joined the Mustang family. Meanwhile, federal government electric vehicle mandates keep drawing closer. But fear not, gearheads: the “true” Mustang enters 2024 with a starting price of less than $40,000 and still 100-per-cent committed to internal combustion.

Mustang is already the world’s top-selling sports car, and likely will remain so now that its perennial rivals are hitting Pause. This winter, Chevrolet and Dodge will end production of the current Camaro and Challenger. Little is yet known about their replacements.

Ford calls this an all-new, seventh-generation ‘stang, which is perhaps a stretch. Yes, all the exterior sheet-metal except the roof is new and the dashboard has now gone wide-screen digital. But overall, this has the flavour of a mid-cycle freshening, with many enhancements to, but no wholesale replacement of, carryover powertrains, transmissions and chassis.

The 2.3-litre turbo EcoBoost four-cylinder base engine continues, now with horsepower up five, to 315. On the five-litre Coyote V8, new dual intake systems help boost horsepower to 480 from 460, or 500 in Dark Horse form. A 10-speed automatic is now mandatory on the EcoBoost, but the six-speed manual remains standard (and 10AT optional) with the V8.

Both models offer track-tuned Performance packages that include distinct suspension tuning, larger wheels and summer tires, chassis bracing struts and larger Brembo brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.

New to the Performance package is what Ford is calling Drift Brake – essentially a modern, electronic revival of the fly-off handbrake some cars had in the olden-days to allow handbrake turns. Mustang’s version is so easy to use, said chief engineer Laurie Transou. “It’s how I park my car at work now.”

Line lock for drag racers, plus launch control and rev-matching on stick-shift cars, underline Mustang’s potential appeal to serious drivers. Much less so, a new Remote Rev feature lets owners rev the engine of their parked Mustang from the key fob. Let’s store that in the “get it and forget it” file, along with adjustable-colour ambient lighting.

The chassis that was all-new in 2015 was a keeper, so the only obvious update for 2024 is a quicker steering rack mounted on a more rigid cross-car bracing beam. “You can leverage the faster steer ratio and the greater precision on-centre to make that initial turn-in feel a little more authoritative,” said vehicle dynamics engineer Adam Brecher. “And you don’t have to give up (any comfort) which we felt was in a good place in [the sixth generation].”

With the optional Magneride variable dampers, Brecher added, new algorithms allowed Ford to improve ride comfort while still honing the handling.

We drove a broad variety of Mustang versions on world-class canyon roads in the San Gabriel Mountains outside Los Angeles, and while some things shone through, others left us confused.

A pleasant surprise was the benign ride quality, even on Performance-packaged cars, and especially on the softer-sprung convertibles (which also, incidentally, displayed astonishingly little wind noise even at elevated freeway speeds).

In the canyons we couldn’t fail to appreciate the scalpel-sharp steering (and I thought the sixth-generation steering was already gearhead perfection), or the taut body control and staunch grip on optional (mostly Pirelli) summer tires.

For most drivers most of the time, the Mustang safely understeers at the limit, though wannabe drifters can de-activate the stability control.

And the confusing part? On two cars I drove the steering was just too light for aggressive canyon-carving. Yes, they were in Sport mode. And it’s not just my say-so; my co-driver concured.

In a Continental-shod GT convertible, the combination of remote steering and curiously soft, loose ride motions felt as if the car was resolutely following the canyon-roads pavement while somehow skimming above it rather than planted on it.

Conversely, another GT convertible, an automatic on Pirellis, felt just right.

Non-gearhead buyers probably prefer light steering and even among gearheads it’s a matter of taste. Maybe, too, the inconsistencies that bothered me were just manufacturing variations in these early-production test cars.

Your chance to find out will come when the 2024 ‘Stangs go on sale later this summer. Prices start at a reasonable $37,000, but with eight basic models on the menu, plus dozens of options, you’d better come prepared to pay a lot more if you want your own personal vision of what makes a real Mustang.

Tech specs

2024 Ford Mustang

Price: $37,000 - $74,850 (plus $2,095 destination and delivery)

$37,000 - $74,850 (plus $2,095 destination and delivery) Engines: EcoBoost - 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder; GT/Dark Horse - 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated V8

EcoBoost - 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder; GT/Dark Horse - 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated V8 Transmission/drive: EcoBoost - 10-speed automatic/rear-wheel drive; GT/Dark Horse: six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic/rear-wheel drive

EcoBoost - 10-speed automatic/rear-wheel drive; GT/Dark Horse: six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic/rear-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres): EcoBoost - 10.8 city/7.1 highway; GT 6MT - 16.6 city/10.2 highway; GT 10AT: 15.8 city/9.8 highway; Dark Horse 6MT - 17.1 city/10.7 highway; Dark Horse 10AT - 16.5 city/10.9 highway

EcoBoost - 10.8 city/7.1 highway; GT 6MT - 16.6 city/10.2 highway; GT 10AT: 15.8 city/9.8 highway; Dark Horse 6MT - 17.1 city/10.7 highway; Dark Horse 10AT - 16.5 city/10.9 highway Alternatives: Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, Nissan Z, Subaru BRZ, Toyota GR86, Toyota Supra

Looks

“I don’t like friendly-looking cars,” says designer Chris Walters, calling the new look an “edgier, more chiselled” modern interpretation of an icon. The U-shape of the grille is a Gen-1 cue, while a sharp “V undercut” across the rear echoes the 1967 fastback. Customization options include 12 wheel designs and Brembo brake calipers in four colours.

Interior

Open this photo in gallery: The greatest break with tradition is the new dual-screen driver interface that’s standard across the board.Courtesy of manufacturer

Gone is the twin-brow dashboard, along with most of the hard buttons for audio and climate control. In its place, a somewhat generic cockpit is dominated by two contiguous screens: a 12.4-inch configurable gauge cluster and a SYNC4- based 13.2-inch screen for infotainment and for configuring things. The climate controls are now screen-based but always present, not buried within some menu. Exterior visibility is fair – certainly better than in a Camaro – though the door mirrors are small. While the available eight-way power seat lets more body types feel more at home, the long-travel clutch in stick-shift cars still forced me too close to the wheel.

Performance

Open this photo in gallery: Dual intake systems help the Coyote V8 make 480 horsepower or 486 with the active-valve exhaust or an even 500 horsepower in Dark Horse form.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

The EcoBoost can no doubt post decent drag-strip numbers, but in road mode there’s some turbo lag, and the engine acoustics rate a resounding meh – not exactly ugly for a four-cylinder, but not ear candy either. None of which, however, will deter the buyer demographic drawn more by the idea of a Mustang than the reality of a muscle car.

As for true muscle-car gearheads, we predict a mid-4-seconds sprint to 100 kilometres per hour for the easy-shifting GT manual and low 4s for the ratio-rich automatic, all accompanied by an authentic V8 sound track. But, it doesn’t always feel that fast. The highly tuned smallish V8 needs a riot of revs for maximum effect. Floor the throttle from the basement of the rev range and it’s a long linear crescendo to peak-power revs (7,150). There’s no point at which the engine really “sings,” or when you feel, “OK, now we’re in the heart of the power band.”

Technology

Beyond the wealth of screen acreage, communitainment assets include a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot and available wireless phone charging. Available Co-Pilot360 Assist+ includes adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, lane centring and many other alert-and-avert features, but stops short of hands-free Level 2 autonomous driving.

Cargo

The coupe’s 376-litre trunk would be respectable for a compact sedan, and the convertible’s 291 litres is better than in most drop-tops.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

