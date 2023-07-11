Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Buick Envista has undergone a bold design change, meaning the cars no longer look or feel like your Dad's.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Buick is undergoing a major transformation. Gone are the massive sedans often referred to as boats and in are various sizes of SUVs and a sleek all-electric concept. Buick also has plans for an all-electric lineup in Canada by the end of the decade.

Even though the average age of a Buick buyer is in their mid-50s, the vehicles don’t look or feel like your dad’s car, any more. The aim for the American brand is to attract younger buyers and more women.

By percentage, Buick is the No. 1 auto brand for female buyers in the U.S., according to Sam Russell, the marketing director at Buick. “Almost 60 per cent of our sales [in the U.S.] go to a female audience,” said Russell, before the first drive of the Envista in Ann Arbor, Mich. He said Buick’s messaging resonates with women because of strong partnerships with Hollywood celebrities, such as Reese Witherspoon, and athletes, such as WNBA star Aliyah Boston.

The result has produced an uptick in sales in Canada and the U.S. In 2023, sales were up 78.5 per cent through May in Canada. Buick had its best first quarter in 2023, since 2017, delivering 3,746 cars, which is up 143 per cent compared to 2022. Buick hopes to cash in on that momentum by introducing five new vehicles in 18 months. One of those is the Envista small SUV, which is intended to appeal to buyers looking for an affordable SUV – it starts at less than $30,000.

Open this photo in gallery: Where the Envista shines is in its exterior styling, taking cues from the design of the Buick Wildcat EV concept car.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

“The market today is very different than what it was a few years ago. In 2019, nearly half of the industry or one in two vehicles sold [in the U.S.] were priced under US$30,000. Today, no surprise with the transition to EVs and bigger, more capable vehicles, that number has dropped to 15 per cent,” said Jaztan Teen, marketing manager of Envista and Encore GX in the U.S.

“Buyers in a lower price point from $20,000-$30,000 haven’t gone away, but there’s less affordable options for them. With the Envista, we intend to capture buyers who have been priced out of the new market with vehicles that are both premium and approachable from a price tag perspective.”

Where the Envista shines is in its exterior styling. The design takes cues from the Buick Wildcat EV concept car, introduced last year and brought to the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto earlier this year.

The Envista wears the new face of Buick; it has a bold grille design, a forward-leaning front nose, slim LED headlights, a redesigned emblem mounted on the hood and a low-profile silhouette with a sloping roofline reminiscent of a Ford Mustang Mach-E when viewed from the side. It elegantly combines the sweeping lines of a coupe with the practicality of an SUV. And includes new colours such as my tester’s Ocean Blue metallic shade.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Buick Envista's cabin is attractive, clean and modern with technology touches, such as a 19-inch screen (an 11-inch infotainment system and an eight-inch digital driver information centre).Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

It is available in three trims: Preferred, Sport Touring (ST) and the top Avenir. I test drove the ST and Avenir models. There is no hybrid or fully electric version available, only one gas engine option for all trims – a 1.2-litre turbocharged inline-three with 137 horsepower with 162 lb-ft of torque mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Those numbers won’t knock your socks off. Many competitors have more power – even the base model Mazda CX-30 GX gets a two-litre four-cylinder engine with 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque and all-wheel-drive as standard. The Envista only comes in front-wheel drive. Buick believes if its customers want all-wheel drive, they can move up the ladder to a new 2024 Encore GX.

The Envista has pleasant road manners. I preferred the Avenir trim because it adds a Watts link suspension system, which is standard on the Avenir. The suspension upgrade produced a smoother ride than the ST trim. It felt confident, planted and absorbed holes in the road better than the ST trim. It was even quieter inside the cabin.

The Envista also comes with standard features including heated seats, a heated flat-bottom steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking and front pedestrian braking – items you’d expect to pay extra for.

The 2024 Buick Envista is expected to enter production next month with delivery for later this summer. The base Preferred model starts at $26,999, the ST trim costs $28,299 and the Avenir is $31,899.

Tech specs

2024 Buick Envista

Price: $26,999 – $31,899 (plus $2,000 for destination and delivery)

$26,999 – $31,899 (plus $2,000 for destination and delivery) Engine: 1.2-litre turbo, inline three-cylinder with 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque

1.2-litre turbo, inline three-cylinder with 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque Transmission: six-speed automatic transmission

six-speed automatic transmission Drive: front-wheel drive

front-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres): To be announced

To be announced Alternatives: Chevrolet Trax, Mazda CX-30, Volkswagen Taos, Subaru Crosstrek, Hyundai Kona

Open this photo in gallery: The back seat of the 2024 Buick Envista.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Looks

The SUV looks good, especially from its profile. It’s sleek, tailored and aerodynamic with a sweeping low-profile roofline. Careful getting into the rear seats, though – it’s easy to bang your head on the roof. It could benefit from a rear wiper blade on the back window. In rain or snow, it could help improve rearward visibility.

Interior

An attractive, clean and modern cabin with technology touches including an ultrawide infotainment screen that’s 19-inches diagonally (an 11-inch infotainment system and an eight-inch digital driver information centre). Colourful stitching on the seats with Avenir and ST logos embroidered on the head restraints are a nice touch, as is the sporty flat-bottom steering wheel. The front seats could use more padding and support, especially on the lower back.

Performance

Pleasant ride and handling and smooth road manners, but the suspension is much better on the Avenir trim owing to the standard Watts links suspension system. Very quiet cabin, too – little wind, engine or road noise seeps inside.

Open this photo in gallery: While the Envista has less trunk space than some competitors, the space is deep enough to fit a few suitcases.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Technology

Loaded with standard safety technology features including a Driver Confidence package with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning and IntelliBeam auto high-beams. There’s also wireless connectivity and an available built-in WiFi hotspot.

Cargo

Smaller than some competitors, the Envista has 586 litres behind the rear seats and 1,189 litres with the rear seats folded down. But the space is deep so there’s room for a few suitcases. An available power liftgate makes it easier to access the cargo area.

The verdict

A budget-friendly SUV from Buick that stands apart from the competition with its sleek styling, abundance of safety technology features and an affordable price tag. Too bad it is only offered with front-wheel drive.

