Here we have two stereotypical three-row crossover SUVs, albeit both a smidgin smaller on the outside than most of their mid-size peers. Their designs have been around for a while, but both have recently added new trim levels, designated AT4 and Trailsport, that amp up the off-road side of their SUV identities – or at least the appearance thereof.

The GMC Acadia AT4 and Honda Pilot Trailsport are both propelled by beefy, naturally aspirated V6 engines hitched to nine-speed transmissions (on other Acadias, a four-cylinder turbo is standard, and the V6 optional). Neither is a sales leader in their three-row midsize SUV segment, but they’re in the game. Last year, Pilot sales ranked fourth out of 12 brands, the Acadia ninth.

The GMC is a little larger than the Honda, but priced a little lower, its suggested price ranging from $41,398 for the SLE trim to $53,703 for the top-grade Denali. Five grades of Pilot span $46,120 to $57,602. As for these bush-bashing models, the Acadia AT4 asks $48,698, and the Pilot Trailsport, $51,620.

Don’t go thinking either of these is an under-the-radar alternative to a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The formula for both starts with a light dusting of off-road styling cues and all-terrain tires wrapped around glossy black rims.

The AT4 gets a more advanced all-wheel-drive system that can vary drive from side to side at the rear, as well as front to rear (already standard on all Pilots) and adds an Off-Road Traction Select mode. The Pilot has 15 millimetres more ground clearance than its siblings.

Conspicuously absent are Low Range transfer cases (an additional set of very low gears for extreme off-road use) added underbody protection, locking centre differentials (to prevent individual wheels from slipping), special shocks or any other such indicators of serious off-road intent. Honda Canada told us, however, that increased off-road capability is in the works for future model years.

Tech specs

2022 GMC Acadia AT4

Base price/as tested: $48,698/$54,473

$48,698/$54,473 Engine: 3.6-litre V6, 310 horsepower

3.6-litre V6, 310 horsepower Transmission/drive: Nine-speed automatic/all-wheel drive

Nine-speed automatic/all-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres/100 kilometres): 12.6 city/9.2 highway

2022 Honda Pilot Trailsport

Base price/as tested: $51,620/$52,557

$51,620/$52,557 Engine: 3.5-litre V6, 280 horsepower

3.5-litre V6, 280 horsepower Transmission/drive: Nine-speed automatic/all-wheel drive

Nine-speed automatic/all-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres/100 kilometres): 12.4 city/9.3 highway

Looks

The Acadia’s chunky profile looks inherently more like an off-roader, while the Pilot’s anodyne shape seems to channel the Odyssey minivan that shares its genes. On both, the cosmetic treatment is little more than some black instead of shiny accents, for example, the roof rails. In the United States, the Trailsport offers bold black fender flares but they’re not offered in Canada.

Interior

All crossovers position the driver higher above the ground than sedans, but if you like or need to sit high within the vehicle, the Pilot’s 10-way seat enables that to a rare degree, the commanding view further enhanced by slender A-posts and a low-slung door mirror. The Acadia’s range of seat adjustment provides a more conventional posture and its thicker A-posts and door mirrors are more likely to obstruct front-three-quarter sightlines.

Their eight-inch touchscreens are on the small side by today’s standards, but if you prefer actual knobs and buttons for basic audio and climate control functions, you’ll feel more at home in the Acadia. Likewise, the Acadia’s well-stocked analog gauge cluster versus the Pilot’s combination of digital speedometer and linear tachometer.

Both have push-button shift controls – low on the dashboard in the Acadia, and on the centre console in the Pilot. The payoff is side-by-side cupholders in the Acadia but, perhaps surprisingly, the Pilot has more centre-console stowage space.

The Pilot also wins the space race for passengers. Its 171.7 cubic feet of passenger volume beats the Acadia’s by 10 per cent, largely on the strength of a much wider cabin that enables a three-person third-row bench; since the second row is a three-person bench too, that makes a total of eight. (Captain’s chairs are not available on the Trailsport, but are standard on some higher-trim Pilots).

The Acadia’s two-person third row, and second-row Captain’s chairs add up to six, though a three-person second-row bench is available. The specs give the Pilot a small advantage in overall legroom, though our bums-in-seats assessment couldn’t feel it. In both, I could barely cram my 5-foot-8-inch frame into row three with the second row pushed fully back.

Performance

At 310 horsepower, the Acadia’s 3.6-litre V6 is more powerful than the Pilot’s 3.5-litre, which produces 280. It also offers more torque (271 lb-ft compared with 262).

But the Pilot weighs almost 100 kilograms less and has a quicker first gear, giving it an off-the-line edge you can really feel. Once they’re into third gear, the Acadia starts to hit its stride, but the Pilot’s head start still gets it from zero to 100 kilometres an hour first: seven seconds versus 7.3.

Both engines feel smooth and sound pleasing in routine driving (though the Honda becomes frantic at maximum effort) and both cruise at a relaxed 1,800 rpm at 120 kilometres per hour. The chassis-dynamics choice comes down to personal priorities – the Acadia’s calmer ride versus the Pilot’s (relatively) more athletic handling.

We didn’t go off-road, nor do we expect any owners to. Based on their specs, the Pilot has 18 millimetres more ground clearance and its first gear is better suited for steep inclines at crawl speed, though only the Acadia has Hill Descent Control. As in all Pilots, the Trailsport’s full-time all-wheel drive has Sand, Mud and Snow modes; the Acadia has two- and four-wheel drive plus Off-Road modes.

Technology

Both include most of today’s expected digital technology, so it’s easier to list the notable exceptions. On the driver-assist side, only the Pilot has adaptive cruise control, while only the Acadia has rear cross-traffic alert and front/rear park assist. On the infotainment side, only the Pilot has wireless charging, and only the Acadia has a Wi-Fi hot spot or a 120-volt outlet (though higher-trim Pilots do have both).

Cargo

Whichever way you fold the seats, the Pilot has visibly more real estate for cargo, and the figures confirm it – 467 litres versus 362 behind the third row; 1,324 litres versus 1,181 behind the second row when the third row is folded down; and 2,374 litres versus 2,237 with all seats folded. The Pilot’s below-deck storage compartment is also bigger, and its 5,000-pound tow rating beats the Acadia’s 4,000.

The verdict

The Acadia has a lower price of entry than the Pilot and looks more like an SUV while, paradoxically, providing a more car-like cockpit environment and a smoother ride. In return for its higher suggested price, the Pilot is better equipped (including leather upholstery and a sunroof), and delivers more space, more capability and a more engaging driving experience. But don’t figure on taking either of them too far off the beaten track.

