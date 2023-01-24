The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport on the Broken Arrow Trail, a five-kilometre mountain trek, in Sedona, Ariz., in January, 2023.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The U.S.-made Honda Pilot three-row SUV gets a major overhaul for 2023. Last redesigned in 2016, this fourth-generation Pilot, which starts at just over $50,000, has muscular styling, more cabin and cargo space and the Pilot TrailSport trim is the most rugged, off-road capable SUV Honda has ever built. But noticeably absent from the lineup is a hybrid powertrain. Both of the Pilot’s smaller siblings, the CR-V and the HR-V, have also been redesigned for 2023 and the CR-V has a hybrid option.

“When we think about it as an overall strategy toward zero emissions, this Pilot with this new engine does take a step toward that,” said Tom Sladek, powertrain and TrailSport leader at Honda Development and Manufacturing during the first drive in Sedona, Ariz. “We were able to achieve a SULEV (Super ultra-low emissions vehicle) of 30 designation as well as reduce our particulate matter emissions by 50 per cent.”

The 2023 Honda Pilot gets an all-new 3.5-litre DOHC V6 engine – it replaces the outgoing 3.5-litre SOHC V6. It’s slightly more powerful, delivering 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque – that’s five extra ponies and the same torque as the outgoing engine. A new 10-speed automatic transmission replaces the old nine-speed.

Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport on the Broken Arrow Trail.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

We put the TrailSport trim through its paces off-roading on the Broken Arrow Trail, a five-kilometre mountain trek, in Sedona. Adding to the journey was snow, unseasonal cold temperatures and melting ice.

Our route, filled with jagged, eroded red rocks, boulders and narrow paths lined with trees, climbed steadily to a slick rock pass called Chicken Point lookout. The scenery is picturesque, yet daunting. To tackle this tough terrain, we use Trail mode; it’s easy to engage using a toggle switch on the centre console. Five driving modes are standard - normal, econ, snow, sport and tow – but the TrailSport trim adds sand and the new trail mode. This trim also gets mechanical upgrades including standard all-terrain tires, steel skid plates under its body to protect vital components such as the engine and fuel tank, higher ground clearance and an off-road tuned suspension which includes a 25-millimetre lift for additional ground clearance and increased approach, departure and break-over angles.

The 2023 Honda Pilot has four cameras that display different views of the vehicle, helping the driver see under the hood line.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Climbing up hills, four cameras display different views of the vehicle, helping the driver see under the hood line and navigate obstacles better when there’s nothing in your field of vision but blue sky. When going down, the Hill Descent Control system kicks in to control and maintain the speed, anywhere between three and 30 kilometres per hour. It works well; the driver doesn’t touch a pedal as the vehicle crawls gingerly downhill. Over ruts and through water, the vehicle remains surefooted. If a wheel slips, the TrailSport’s all-wheel-drive system can send up to 70 per cent of the engine’s torque to the rear axle and 100 per cent of that torque can go to either the left or right rear wheel for better traction – it comes in handy on several occasions during our trek. After more than an hour, the 2,130-kilogram SUV emerges unscathed, tackling everything in its path with ease and confidence. It’s impressive. While the TrailSport and its standard Continental TerrainContact AT (265/60R18) tires were covered in mud, there was no damage to the undercarriage or body. On the road, the TrailSport is equally at home and comfortable with pleasant road manners, agile handling and a quiet cabin.

The second-row seats on the 2023 Honda Pilot recline up to 10 degrees for more comfort.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The third row of the 2023 Honda Pilot is tight for adults, but suitable for short trips.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

On the outside, the new Pilot is slightly longer than the previous generation with a longer wheelbase that translates into more cabin space. Inside, there’s room for up to eight passengers. Legroom has increased by 60 millimetres in the second row and 15 millimetres in the third. The second-row seats also recline up to 10 degrees for more comfort. For added flexibility, the second-row middle seat can also be removed and stowed under the floor. But it can be tricky and awkward to remove, requiring some elbow grease because the seat weighs about 15 kilograms. Riding in the third-row feels claustrophobic largely because of thick rear pillars and the large panoramic sunroof doesn’t extend that far back. But for short trips, it’s suitable for adults. The Pilot can also tow up to 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds).

The 2023 Honda Pilot comes in five trims and is designed in California, developed in Ohio and manufactured in Alabama.

Tech specs

The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

2023 Honda Pilot

Base price/as tested: $50,650 - $62,850 (plus $1,950 for freight and pre-delivery inspection)

$50,650 - $62,850 (plus $1,950 for freight and pre-delivery inspection) Engine: 3.5-litre DOHC V6 engine with 285 horsepower and up to 262 lb-ft of torque

3.5-litre DOHC V6 engine with 285 horsepower and up to 262 lb-ft of torque Transmission/Drive: 10-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive

10-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres city, highway and combined): Sport and EX-L AWD trims: 12.4 / 9.3 / 11.0; TrailSport all-wheel drive: 13.0 / 10.3 / 11.8; Touring and Black Edition all-wheel drive: 12.7 / 9.4 / 11.2

Sport and EX-L AWD trims: 12.4 / 9.3 / 11.0; TrailSport all-wheel drive: 13.0 / 10.3 / 11.8; Touring and Black Edition all-wheel drive: 12.7 / 9.4 / 11.2 Alternatives: Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer

Looks

The 2023 Honda Pilot comes in an available TrailSport trim, which is the most rugged, off-road capable SUV Honda has ever built. Orange TrailSport badges appear on the black front grille bar and rear bumper.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The Pilot has rugged, tough and bold looks, especially on the TrailSport trim. A large upright grille, flared fenders and beefy tires give it a powerful, athletic stance. Eight exterior colours are available. The TrailSport trim gets an exclusive blue shade, dubbed Diffused Sky Pearl, which is attractive and distinct. Orange TrailSport badges appear on the black front grille bar and rear bumper.

Interior

Versatile and smart seating with space for up to eight passengers, lots of storage spots and 14 cupholders. The standard multi-media centre touchscreen is only seven inches; some trims have a larger nine-inch touchscreen, but both are small compared to the competition. The Kia Telluride has an available 12.3-inch touchscreen. Useful physical buttons include a volume knob and hard keys.

Performance

Excellent and impressive off-roading capabilities with pleasant on-road manners. The new and slightly more powerful V6 engine is confident and capable – at times, on paved roads going uphill with a few passengers the engine whines. The 10-speed automatic shifts through gears smoothly and precisely.

Technology

Filled with standard driver-assistance safety technology including Traffic Jam Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and Lane Keeping Assist. A rear seat reminder is new. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard – it’s wireless when coupled with the nine-inch touchscreen; wired with the seven-inch one.

Cargo

The second-row middle seat on the 2023 Honda Pilot can be removed and stowed under the floor in the trunk.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Cargo volume has grown. Behind the third-row seats there’s 635 litres of space – the TrailSport has 618 litres. Drop the second- and third-row seats and there’s up to 3219 litres.

The verdict

A capable, confident and fun three-row SUV that can conquer any terrain. Too bad it’s not offered with a hybrid powertrain, yet.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.