2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

GM’s iconic, gas-guzzling Hummer gets a new lease on life as an electric vehicle. Sure, “green Hummer” might sound like an oxymoron, but it’s part of General Motors’ bigger plan to be a leader in the EV revolution and deliver 30 new EV models by 2025.

The Hummer EV pickup, which is GMC’s first EV and costs about US$100,000 and was developed at near-record speed. From concept to production, it took just over two years to make it road ready. But why an electric version of the Hummer? Isn’t going green the opposite of what Hummer is all about?

“EV doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s only about simple efficiency. Some of it’s about fun and extreme capability,” said design director Rich Scheer. “In the EV space, it really gives us the opportunity to be very creative and almost rethink the vehicles that we’ve been doing for many years.”

The Hummer has five driving modes, each with specific chassis, suspension and propulsion characteristics.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The Hummer is capable and fun, especially off-roading on a seven-kilometre trek of the Sonoran Desert in Arizona. My test vehicle is an Edition 1 model. It has a three-motor electric four-wheel-drive (e4WD) system, which produces 1,000 horsepower, and is powered by GM’s all-new Ultium battery platform. The 24-module, double-stacked battery configuration has an estimated range of up to 529 kilometres in ideal conditions. On an 800-volt, 350-kilowatt DC fast charger, it can charge up to 160 kilometres in 12 minutes. On a Level 1 or Level 2 charger, no figures were provided – but expect it to take days to charge. Surprisingly, the 205-kilowatt-hour battery weighs a hefty 2,923 pounds (1,325 kilograms) – that’s slightly more than a 2022 Honda Civic sedan. In total, the Hummer EV weighs a whopping 9,063 pounds, almost as much as a 40-foot shipping container. Despite its menacing size and weight, it feels right at home in the desert.

While it has five driving modes – Normal, Off-Road, Terrain, Tow/Haul and a driver-configurable My Mode, each with specific chassis, suspension and propulsion characteristics, we stick to Terrain and Off-Road, selecting them easily with a rotary dial. Terrain mode is designed for slower speeds and more technical off-roading. It raises the EV’s ride height by nearly two inches and has one-pedal driving, which is great for low speed and means you don’t have to switch between pedals when climbing down steep hills.

Two large screens, a 12.3-inch driver instrument cluster and a 13.4-inch centre-mounted display, show wheel angle, torque output, differential locker engagement, chassis ride height, and pitch and roll angles.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

On narrow passes where trees line both sides of the trail, 4 Wheel Steer with a unique CrabWalk feature comes in handy. It allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle (up to 10 degrees) at low speeds. This enables the truck to move forward and sideways without swinging the back end and hitting rocks or trees. It’s jaw-dropping to watch vehicles ahead drive diagonally in tight spaces.

Two large screens, a 12.3-inch driver instrument cluster and a 13.4-inch centre-mounted display, show wheel angle, torque output, differential locker engagement, chassis ride height, and pitch and roll angles. But the thin fonts against the white background on the centre display are difficult to read. And some icons on the driver’s screen, such as the crab icon for CrabWalk, are too small and not within the driver’s field of vision.

This crew-cab truck has a five-foot-long bed with a spray-in liner, cargo tie downs and a MultiPro Tailgate with six different positions.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Hummer’s 18 cameras are key to navigating when there’s nothing to see but the sky and you have no idea where the trail turns during steep ascents. Waterproof front and rear underbody cameras let you see the front axle underneath the truck, or front or rear bumper. When the underbody cameras get dirty, simply touch a button on the screen to wash.

A hidden compartment in the rear seat backrest is useful for hiding items.The Globe and Mail

Adaptive Air Ride suspension with an available Extract mode also provides nearly 16 inches (40 centimetres) of ground clearance to clear rocks or ford water up to 32 inches (80 centimetres) deep. Underbody armour with three skid plates plus two standard underbody shields protect the battery pack and drive units as well as the rock sliders, those tubular bars that run beneath the doors like side steps.

Surprisingly, the Hummer EV is easy to manoeuvre; it feels solid and well balanced when off-roading. When descending hills, it doesn’t feel top heavy, weighed down by an internal combustion engine. And it’s refreshing to hear the stillness of our surroundings instead of engine noise.

The 2022 Hummer EV arrives in Canada this December, as a 2023 Edition 1 model. Afterward, the Hummer EV2, EV2x and EV3x, with either two or three electric motors, will join the family. Canadian pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but in the United States, the Edition 1 starts at US$110,295. Future models will begin at US$79,995.

Tech specs

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1

Base price/as tested: US$79,995/US$110,295; To be announced for Canada

Motors: Three electric motors delivering an estimated 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque

Transmission/drive: one-speed/four-wheel drive

Battery capacity/Range: 205 kilowatt-hours/Up to 529 kilometres

Alternatives: Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning

Looks

From the exterior, the Hummer EV resembles the original Hummer with its menacing, rugged, no-nonsense looks. The Hummer name appears at the front end within six vertical light grille bars. An upright windshield, 18-inch wheels with 35-inch tires (37-inch tires are optional), and red accents on the hood, HEV decals, and front tow hooks of my tester make it stand out.

Four removable roof panels, similar to a T-top or T-bar roof, provide an open-air convertible feel. The panels are lightweight and easy to remove, even for one person.

Interior

The interior isn’t anything like the original Hummer. It’s upscale and loaded with technology, including a 12.3-inch driver instrument cluster display and a 13.4-inch centre-mounted infotainment display with sharp, animated graphics and unique sounds for different driving modes. There’s no conventional carpeting on the floor – a vinyl floor, topped with rubber flooring made from recycled material, makes for easy cleanup. A hidden compartment in the rear seat backrest is useful for hiding items, too.

Performance

Powerful, on and off-road. The Hummer EV has an available launch control mode, called Watts to Freedom, or “WTF.” It’s a driver-selectable feature that provides quick acceleration bursts, enabling this monster truck to reach 100 kilometres an hour in approximately three seconds. It does – I tested it on a closed course and almost lost my lunch.

Technology

Highway driving is a breeze, thanks to Super Cruise, GM’s driver assistance technology that allows for hands-free driving. Push a few buttons, wait for the green light to appear on the steering wheel and relax. The vehicle can centre itself in the lane and change lanes without the driver’s input. It’s one of the best systems on the market and stays engaged for several minutes before a steering wheel emblem turns red, warning the driver to take the wheel again.

Cargo

The front truck stores the four removable roof panels securely.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

This crew-cab truck has a five-foot-long bed with a spray-in liner, cargo tie downs and a MultiPro Tailgate with six different positions designed to make it easier to step inside the bed. The frunk, or front truck, stores the four removable roof panels securely.

The verdict

Hummer is back; it’s brawnier, bigger and better but maybe not as green as it could be.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

